(WGNO)   New Orleans may cancel Mardi Gras celebrations in 2021 to avoid a repeat of this years COVID-fest on Bourbon Street   (wgno.com) divider line
3
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh no!
On one hand it hurts the local economy on the other the new Orleans pd/ hospital system doesn't have to deal with the idiot out of towners. Hopefully voodoo festival won't be canceled
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alechemist: the new Orleans pd


AKA The Biggest Piece of shiat Corrupt PD in the US.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's kinda of odd you have to cancel things. So bulid it and they will come is real?
🤔
 
