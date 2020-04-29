 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Kansas City, Kansas public schools to hold graduations at drive-in movie theater   (fox4kc.com) divider line
4
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a tremendous idea.

We somehow have a drive-in fairly close to us that still gets first-run movies, and I'm REALLY looking forward to giving them a lot of money this summer, even if I can't do the usual trick of "bring my own booze, but buy their sodas to support the cause."

At this point if they doubled their admission price I'd still pay it.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, if they had done that for my graduation, i might have gone to it.
 
softshoes
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
1967, snuck into the local drive-in and saw The Good, The Bad and The Ugly 14 days in a row. It was a small town and all the kids did it. Still one of my favorite Eastwood movies.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see who wins the "Most Obnoxious Car Horn" when a kid's name get flashed across the screen.
 
