(WPRI Rhode Island)   Rhode Island finally discovers that when a hospital lists a patient as 'discharged' it can mean 'discharged' to the hospital morgue   (wpri.com) divider line
    Providence, Rhode Island, R.I. Health Department, hospital discharge, Patient, Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken  
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Playing games with the numbers.

See? This is why I have serious trust issues with Governments.
 
rudemix
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or as called in healthcare a celestial discharge.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And they voted Democrat on their way out of the hospital.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Idiots taking raw numbers out of a database without knowing what all of the codes are. The problem is usually that there is no easily accessible documentation of what the codes actually mean.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"If it was an ambulance you got a chance, if it's in a hearse, it's gotta be worse!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
meanwhile in Quahog

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geduld
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Transferred to the ECU.
 
GodsTumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the DeSantis covering up the Covid 19 death's thread...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Dignity Transfer"
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The patients condition is mobile, on his way to the morgue.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: meanwhile in Quahog

[Fark user image 528x960]


So that's what you look like!

Hmm hmm, Meg.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Idiots taking raw numbers out of a database without knowing what all of the codes are. The problem is usually that there is no easily accessible documentation of what the codes actually mean.


42?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Idiots taking raw numbers out of a database without knowing what all of the codes are. The problem is usually that there is no easily accessible documentation of what the codes actually mean.


This. Hospital I worked at used discharge codes in a format "discharge - home," "discharge - expired," "discharge - AMA." But the system had another field that showed the status as INPt, OUT, or DIS without the discharge info. My guess is they have something similar and the data was pulled from the status field.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is so horrible and absurd, I laughed.

Subtracting the 86 deaths from the total number reported by the Health Department leaves 380 Rhode Island coronavirus patients who were alive and discharged from the hospital since the outbreak began.

However, Wendelken cautioned that at least some of those 380 patients went on to die at home after being discharged.

I'm guessing those died either of "natural causes" or "industrial accidents", right?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's been true almost forever. It's called "massaging the numbers".
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they have been released from the hospital's charge, then they are discharged. I see no problem with the terminology here.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
86 dead Rhode Islanders could probably fill an Olympic sized swimming pool.
 
