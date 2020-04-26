 Skip to content
Epic drone salute to first responders in Philly
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is me using my drone to deliver candy to a family friend.
Candy Delivery Drone - Outside View
Youtube KgIlKFGSagI
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: This is me using my drone to deliver candy to a family friend.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KgIlKFGS​agI]


And from the drone POV
April 26, 2020
Youtube yNH-8qE4Izw
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
First responders are dealing with Epic enough at this point, not sure why they needed to make a drone. I hope it's at least HIPAA compliant.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
That was cool. I think nurses should get a huge bonus.
 
endmile [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Before the lights start blinking and the words are forming at one point it looks like THANK U MERDES
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From the nurses and doctors I know, they'd prefer if these flyovers were dropping PPE.

But sure, it looks good and makes everyone feel special so there's that too.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Careful, we know what Philly does to robots who wander into the wrong part of town.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I saw this, my first thought was that it was something like an actual 21-gun salute, only with vuvuzelas or something else that produced a droning noise, and I wondered what nightmare parallel universe I'd awakened into where vuvuzelas had become a legitimate way to make anyone feel better during a disaster.  But this is nice, too.

My mind goes strange places sometimes, especially these days.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow this is as epic as eating sriracha flavored bacon while watching Rick and Morty and drinking an IPA.

Epic, simply epic.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Careful, we know what Philly does to robots who wander into the wrong part of town.

[Fark user image 425x319]


He won't make that mistake again, will he?
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oa330_man: From the nurses and doctors I know, they'd prefer if these flyovers were dropping PPE.

But sure, it looks good and makes everyone feel special so there's that too.


You do realise that the way the use of healthcare systems is going to be lowered is if people follow public health campaigns and stay at home for at least another month?

And to increase compliance, there's going to need to be campaigns to boost morale and to keep people motivated to stay at home?

So yeah, PPE is important, but so is public morale and cooperation.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oa330_man: From the nurses and doctors I know, they'd prefer if these flyovers were dropping PPE.

But sure, it looks good and makes everyone feel special so there's that too.


I know you can't place a dollar value on it, but this is not the time to be undermining hope, or gratitude.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice display. I can't fly my drone for more than two minutes without crashing into a tree.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oa330_man: From the nurses and doctors I know, they'd prefer if these flyovers were dropping PPE.
But sure, it looks good and makes everyone feel special so there's that too.


Nobody has spare PPE, the drones probably couldn't carry it if they did, and it would be a dumb way to supply it in the first place ... so let's not bother doing something else with the drones?
 
xiola
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All I can think of when I watch this is how many wall chargers they must have at home to keep their little army ready to fly.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I liked this way better than the AF and Navy flyboys over NYC and DC.  Not at all knowledgeable about drones...how is all this multiple drone stuff coordinated?  One computer program, I assume.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Better than any other flyover could have done.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oa330_man: From the nurses and doctors I know, they'd prefer if these flyovers were dropping PPE.

But sure, it looks good and makes everyone feel special so there's that too.


Hearts & minds matter too.
 
