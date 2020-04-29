 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Mining company to Papua New Guinea; "Approve our lease extension or China will declare war on you"   (abc.net.au) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Barrick Gold, Porgera Gold Mine, Mining, PNG Government, major Chinese mining company, The Government Pension Fund of Norway, Tailings, China's Zijin Mining Group  
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not a big fan of China myself but that is always on the table in these sorts of situations. The only difference here is that somebody lacked enough tact to openly discuss it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice they didn't mention what the Canadian half of the mining consortium that owns that place was threatening to do?  I guess there's still some things too horrifying for print.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Notice they didn't mention what the Canadian half of the mining consortium that owns that place was threatening to do?  I guess there's still some things too horrifying for print.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Um-Papua-Mao-Mao.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Send us the head of your company.
And we will send it back."
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "Send us the head of your company.
And we will send it back."


He was delicious.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Papua New Guinea indians should go back to being cannibals for a week and eat those sons of biatches. Like cut them up, cook em and eat them, just like 40 years ago.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let us destroy your lands or your lands will be destroyed.

/ Hmm, choices, choices....
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Contract is over, was great having you here, GTFO.

/Barrick is not one of Canada's better exports.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Company suggests PNG's relationship with China will suffer amid gold mine lease dispute

No word on how this could affect GIF
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
China doesn't do war that far away.  They lack the ability to project power thousands of miles from the mainland.  Their closest military holding is probably Fiery Cross Reef and that is still 2,200 miles from Papua New Guinea. They lack refueling and heavy bomber assets to do much. They do have that new carrier but that is a long way from home for an untested asset and China still lacks amphibious assets to deliver troops.  They have a lot of power, but the ability to project that power is still lacking.

What they can do is make life miserable economically.  Less than a year ago they asked China for help refinancing almost 8 billion dollars in loans, https://www.theguardian.com/world/201​9​/aug/07/papua-new-guinea-asks-china-to​-refinance-its-national-debt-as-beijin​g-influence-grows.  It sure would be a shame if something happened and it just so happens they can help with some easy credit terms if the mine issue gets resolved in China's favor.
 
Magnus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In a statement, Barrick Niugini Limited said it would be pursuing "all legal avenues" to challenge the Government's decision, which it said "was tantamount to nationalisation without due process and in violation of the Government's legal obligations".

Scary Tag??  Shouldn't this rank the Irony Tag?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: They do have that new carrier but that is a long way from home for an untested asset and China still lacks amphibious assets to deliver troops.


They have *TWO* active carriers:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese​_​aircraft_carrier_Liaoning
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese​_​aircraft_carrier_Shandong

They also have 69 active amphibious assault ships with 2 more under construction and 2 more fitting out.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/People%​2​7s_Liberation_Army_Navy_Surface_Force#​Amphibious_warfare_ships
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Papua New Guinea indians should go back to being cannibals for a week and eat those sons of biatches. Like cut them up, cook em and eat them, just like 40 years ago.


I thought you were exaggerating, that it would be at least 60 years ago, but

Fark user imageView Full Size



Wiki: It was still practiced in Papua New Guinea as of 2012
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A CHINESE company is upset about threatened nationalization?

Comedy gold there, Jerry.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: A CHINESE company is upset about threatened nationalization?

Comedy gold there, Jerry.


Chinatine?
 
