(The New York Times)   US media last week: "China's sweeping bodies under the rug, their death toll was 50% higher than they said it was." US media this week: "Uh, so we checked under our rug"   (nytimes.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
3 hours ago  
We are so farked.

Imma about to take a walk. Outside. While practicing social distancing.

Let's hope my cabin fever doesn't end up farking killing me.

At sometime today, the US will cross the grim threshold of 60,000 dead.

Those of you reading this who voted for Trump (or who didn't vote or voted third party to send some nonexistent message that exists only in your own head): their deaths are on your hands. You were repeatedly warned that the man was a narcissist and a bully. You were repeatedly warned business men do not care about human suffering and therefore make bad leaders. You repeatedly dismissed or chose to ignore the piles of evidence that you were voting for a misogynist, a homophobe, and a racist.

Now, many of you I assume have seen the light and now despise Trump and regret your previous vote, and that's great.

But you also need to remember, as I myself do for voting for Bush in 2000: you can and have been fooled; you can and have been mistaken; there are more important things than your feelings, or your purity tests, or your ideology, and if you are offended by this statement (which also applies to me), then you are part of the problem. It isn't always about you. It isn't always about what you want.

Or, to quote a better President, "Every once in a while... every once in a while, there's a day with an absolute right and an absolute wrong, but those days almost always include body counts."

And every time, every time, every god damn time, you set foot in a voting booth, that you mail in a ballot, that you argue over policy with a friend, that you post something you think is insightful or funny or self-aggrandizing on social media. Every time. Every time. Every god damn time, you remember: there are 60,000 dead, and more to come, and you are in part responsible for their deaths because your decision-making process isn't always correct, because you don't always think beyond your nose, because you think nothing matters, because you think you are sending a message, because you think you are staying morally or ideologically pure.

Vote in November. Vote for the Democratic candidate running in every election unless there is someone further left in a local election who has a good chance of winning, and if they exist, vote for them instead. You vote for the furthest left candidate who stands a chance of winning (and if you want to define "chance" here, you need to focus on the farking body bags and mass graves and stop being a piece of garbage for once in your life).

Vote by mail. Vote if you have to in person. Vote in person wearing 13 layers of PPE, but vote.

Vote like your life is riding on your vote. Because if your life isn't riding on your vote, someone else's life is.

Vote in 2020.

Vote.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenedos2
46 minutes ago  
Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh
 
The Irresponsible Captain
46 minutes ago  
It's the best rug. There has never been another rug like it. No one knew how great the rug was.
 
pounddawg
46 minutes ago  
The Tangerine Terror now has 2 personal Vietnams.
 
Mrtraveler01
44 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh


Vote for Biden because he would have listened to the experts months ago and had our supply chain start building up capacity for testing and other equipment so we wouldn't be frantically trying to gather all of it like we are right now.

He also wouldn't be as busy golfing and attending pep rallies either.
 
Bowen
44 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh


The response to the virus will improve. Biden isn't perfect, but he's not going to wonder aloud and on TV if doctors have thought about maybe injecting people with bleach.

It's a low bar, but we'll clear it comfortably.
 
BlueDWarrior
44 minutes ago  
We'd still be in a farking mess even we had HRC and the best Cabinet she could form running things.

We probably won't have a decent estimate of the dead until 2030 at this rate.
 
Catlenfell
43 minutes ago  
You know that this administration will start to classify deaths as "non Covid related" to keep the body count low.
 
toraque
43 minutes ago  
But I was told that the liberal media was exaggerating the deaths to make Trump look bad!
 
OldRod
43 minutes ago  
I knew that once someone started comparing "normal" deaths to this year, it would show that the official count was low.  There are simply too many people dying outside of hospitals that aren't being counted.

And before Laura Ingraham tries to claim this was from "a bad flu/pneumonia year" like she said yesterday, notice the graphs all shot up late March, into April.  Flu/pneumonia was over back in February.
 
hoohoodilly
43 minutes ago  
The precise death toll can't be known. But it's clearly undercounted.

Not surprisingly, Trumpists and Fox consistently lowball the numbers or insist it's being overcounted.

The final toll is likely to hit 7 digits. Unless by some Herculean effort, a vaccine is available within a year or two.
 
peasandcarrots
43 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh


Cutting funding for Coronavirus research during a pandemic isn't likely to be helpful.
 
Mouser
42 minutes ago  
Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.
 
mofa
41 minutes ago  
This is why people who checked overall death rates in Puerto Rico pre- and post-Hurricane Maria were screaming bloody murder as soon as a month after the hurricane. Which the Trump administration ignored. Because nasty woman.
 
ToughActinProlactin
41 minutes ago  

BlueDWarrior: We'd still be in a farking mess even we had HRC and the best Cabinet she could form running things.

We probably won't have a decent estimate of the dead until 2030 at this rate.


I agree with the sentiment but this was handled very poorly and we all know that. Unfortunately people rarely learn until hindsight.

Which is why history shouldn't be written by the winners.
 
SpectroBoy
41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We are so farked.

Imma about to take a walk. Outside. While practicing social distancing.

Let's hope my cabin fever doesn't end up farking killing me.

At sometime today, the US will cross the grim threshold of 60,000 dead.

Those of you reading this who voted for Trump (or who didn't vote or voted third party to send some nonexistent message that exists only in your own head): their deaths are on your hands. You were repeatedly warned that the man was a narcissist and a bully. You were repeatedly warned business men do not care about human suffering and therefore make bad leaders. You repeatedly dismissed or chose to ignore the piles of evidence that you were voting for a misogynist, a homophobe, and a racist.

Now, many of you I assume have seen the light and now despise Trump and regret your previous vote, and that's great.

But you also need to remember, as I myself do for voting for Bush in 2000: you can and have been fooled; you can and have been mistaken; there are more important things than your feelings, or your purity tests, or your ideology, and if you are offended by this statement (which also applies to me), then you are part of the problem. It isn't always about you. It isn't always about what you want.

Or, to quote a better President, "Every once in a while... every once in a while, there's a day with an absolute right and an absolute wrong, but those days almost always include body counts."

And every time, every time, every god damn time, you set foot in a voting booth, that you mail in a ballot, that you argue over policy with a friend, that you post something you think is insightful or funny or self-aggrandizing on social media. Every time. Every time. Every god damn time, you remember: there are 60,000 dead, and more to come, and you are in part responsible for their deaths because your decision-making process isn't always correct, because you don't always think beyond your nose, because you think nothing matters, because you think you are sen ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy
40 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.


Nobody made either of these claims.
You suck.
 
serfdood
40 minutes ago  

Bowen: Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh

The response to the virus will improve. Biden isn't perfect, but he's not going to wonder aloud and on TV if doctors have thought about maybe injecting people with bleach.

It's a low bar, but we'll clear it comfortably.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod
40 minutes ago  

Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.


It's obvious that the Chinese lied about their numbers, especially early on.  But that doesn't mean we shouldn't acknowledge that this virus is more deadly than the official count shows.
 
peasandcarrots
39 minutes ago  

Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.


I don't actually care about Chinese lies right now. We have bigger fish to fry. We don't need their results or their studies - we have over a million data points right here in the good old U.S. of A. We can talk about the Chinese lies when we get ahead of this monster.

My neighbor is sick, I'm not going to be throwing bricks across the river. I'm going to bring him some soup.
 
Ecobuckeye
39 minutes ago  

Mouser: Funny how


You have a strange sense of humor
 
karnal
39 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We are so farked.

Imma about to take a walk. Outside. While practicing social distancing.

Let's hope my cabin fever doesn't end up farking killing me.

At sometime today, the US will cross the grim threshold of 60,000 dead.

Those of you reading this who voted for Trump (or who didn't vote or voted third party to send some nonexistent message that exists only in your own head): their deaths are on your hands. You were repeatedly warned that the man was a narcissist and a bully. You were repeatedly warned business men do not care about human suffering and therefore make bad leaders. You repeatedly dismissed or chose to ignore the piles of evidence that you were voting for a misogynist, a homophobe, and a racist.

Now, many of you I assume have seen the light and now despise Trump and regret your previous vote, and that's great.

But you also need to remember, as I myself do for voting for Bush in 2000: you can and have been fooled; you can and have been mistaken; there are more important things than your feelings, or your purity tests, or your ideology, and if you are offended by this statement (which also applies to me), then you are part of the problem. It isn't always about you. It isn't always about what you want.

Or, to quote a better President, "Every once in a while... every once in a while, there's a day with an absolute right and an absolute wrong, but those days almost always include body counts."

And every time, every time, every god damn time, you set foot in a voting booth, that you mail in a ballot, that you argue over policy with a friend, that you post something you think is insightful or funny or self-aggrandizing on social media. Every time. Every time. Every god damn time, you remember: there are 60,000 dead, and more to come, and you are in part responsible for their deaths because your decision-making process isn't always correct, because you don't always think beyond your nose, because you think nothing matters, because you think you are sen ...



We are not nearly as farked as you think or hope we are.
 
Mrtraveler01
39 minutes ago  

Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.


China screwed up too.

How does that in any way absolve the US for its bungled handling of this?
 
Phantom_Spaceman
39 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh


The fact that this has any smart votes at all is an indictment of humanity. fark right off, then fark off some more.
 
Grungehamster
38 minutes ago  
The fact is that it is near impossible to get an accurate read on the number of deaths.

The number of deaths that resulted from confirmed H1N1 cases in the swine flu outbreak was 2,117; ultimately the CDC estimated that the actual deaths were likely around 12K.

The number of confirmed deaths from the normal seasonal flu over the last 6 years has ranged from 3,448 to 15,620; CDC estimated the real number is about 80K a year.

We are undercounting because we always undercount: that some leaders are deliberately attempting to low-ball the number on top of that is another issue entirely.
 
rcain
38 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: You were repeatedly warned that the man was a narcissist and a bully. You were repeatedly warned business men do not care about human suffering and therefore make bad leaders. You repeatedly dismissed or chose to ignore the piles of evidence that you were voting for a misogynist, a homophobe, and a racist.


Dude -- that's exactly why they voted for the moron. They are fine with this, they don't care how many die, or even if they die. They just want to get back to their little shiat jobs so they can go out drinking shiat beer at their shiatty little dive bars after. That is the extent of their life's ambition
 
Dick Gozinya
38 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh

Vote for Biden because he would have listened to the experts months ago and had our supply chain start building up capacity for testing and other equipment so we wouldn't be frantically trying to gather all of it like we are right now.

He also wouldn't be as busy golfing and attending pep rallies either.


Of course he would <eyeroll>

Instead of ingesting bleach or saying "sarcastic" things, Biden would tell everyone to get a shotgun and just fire 2 blasts out the front door to scare away the corona. All politicians are pieces of shiat; its not a condition limited to just Trump.
 
OddLlama
38 minutes ago  

Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.


Maybe some would rather do pointless hand-wringing AFTER we've finished counting our bodies?
 
ToughActinProlactin
38 minutes ago  

Phantom_Spaceman: Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh

The fact that this has any smart votes at all is an indictment of humanity. fark right off, then fark off some more.


Welcometofark. Jpg
 
Phantom_Spaceman
37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.

China screwed up too.

How does that in any way absolve the US for its bungled handling of this?


Nonono, you've got it all wrong. The important thing is to focus on China and pay no attention to the orange man.
 
Phantom_Spaceman
36 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Phantom_Spaceman: Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh

The fact that this has any smart votes at all is an indictment of humanity. fark right off, then fark off some more.

Welcometofark. Jpg



Le shrug, I feel marginally better for having said it.
 
trappedspirit
36 minutes ago  
Politics tab needs to practice social media distancing.
 
toraque
36 minutes ago  

Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.


The only way you're not hearing us call out the Chinese for lying as much as the Trump administration is if you're willfully ignoring it.
 
MattytheMouse
36 minutes ago  
It's like I kept saying: imagine being angry at China over this pandemic while at the same time, our government is encouraging this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluenosed Baker
35 minutes ago  

Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.


That's because you don't bad mouth your boss where he can hear you. The CCP has very good hearing.
 
ToughActinProlactin
35 minutes ago  

Phantom_Spaceman: ToughActinProlactin: Phantom_Spaceman: Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

/Geesh

The fact that this has any smart votes at all is an indictment of humanity. fark right off, then fark off some more.

Welcometofark. Jpg


Le shrug, I feel marginally better for having said it.


I mean you're not wrong. I have just seen enough politics threads over the last 19 years or so to not be surprised anymore. :/
 
lizaardvark
35 minutes ago  

OldRod: Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.

It's obvious that the Chinese lied about their numbers, especially early on.  But that doesn't mean we shouldn't acknowledge that this virus is more deadly than the official count shows.


It's not obvious at all. Test kits are in short supply, and you wouldn't be wasting them by testing dead people. They're in no need of further assistance. You are guaranteed that there are plenty of people who died of Corona who haven't been counted but, the priority has to be testing people who aren't dead yet.
 
nijika
34 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.


Convulsive rage much?  Literally nobody with credibility has said Trump caused the virus.  What he did do was sit on his farking phone like a teenage influencer for a month and a half after COVID-19 reared it's head, as one who was being warned about pandemics since the inception of his presidency.

Vote for Biden because Trump is a baby stop defending this giant, fast food diaper-stinking old baby who can't even deal with EXPERTS taking up his sweet airtime.

Stop defending him.
 
robodog
34 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: You know that this administration will start to classify deaths as "non Covid related" to keep the body count low.


Start?!?
That's what they've been doing as much as possible all along. Heck in Florida their lapdog was having the department of health not count people if they weren't officially residents, so if you are a snowbird with split time you didn't get counted, even if you have been in Florida for 6 months. Heck the numbers they finally released yesterday were nonsense, 1,200 staff infected but only 1,200 residents infected. Sure Jan. It's like that everywhere where Republicans are in charge, they're doing everything the can to hide the truth from suppressing testing to finding every technical reason to disqualify someone. That's why the only real way to have any clue will be to look at vital stats in a year or two to see where the missing people are. We're never going to have anything approaching real numbers for Covid so the only way to measure it is going to be total excess morbidity.
 
Shaggy_C
33 minutes ago  
Those who thought the numbers were ever going to be accurate are exposing their naivete. The government isn't actually all that great at, well, anything, really. Though I suppose if you have made a lifetime of believing that the government is the solution to all of life's ills this is tough to swallow. Maybe you can join the right-wing cranks who think the government is an all-powerful oppressor sending black helicopters around and poisoning us with 5G signals...
 
AngryDragon
33 minutes ago  
500% subby comrade.

Most estimates are that the Chinese are under-reporting by two to three orders of magnitude.
 
AnEasyTarget
32 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: The precise death toll can't be known. But it's clearly undercounted.

Not surprisingly, Trumpists and Fox consistently lowball the numbers or insist it's being overcounted.

The final toll is likely to hit 7 digits. Unless by some Herculean effort, a vaccine is available within a year or two.


There won't be a +90% vaccine for a long time if ever. It will be more like the flu vaccine which you have to get ever year.

My opinion COVID 19 deaths will just become another category of death like auto accidents or heart disease.
 
ToughActinProlactin
32 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: 500% subby comrade.

Most estimates are that the Chinese are under-reporting by two to three orders of magnitude.


Well if they wanted a good ol' fashioned Purge, they got one.
 
mongbiohazard
31 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We are so farked.

Imma about to take a walk. Outside. While practicing social distancing.

Let's hope my cabin fever doesn't end up farking killing me.

At sometime today, the US will cross the grim threshold of 60,000 dead.

Those of you reading this who voted for Trump (or who didn't vote or voted third party to send some nonexistent message that exists only in your own head): their deaths are on your hands. You were repeatedly warned that the man was a narcissist and a bully. You were repeatedly warned business men do not care about human suffering and therefore make bad leaders. You repeatedly dismissed or chose to ignore the piles of evidence that you were voting for a misogynist, a homophobe, and a racist.

Now, many of you I assume have seen the light and now despise Trump and regret your previous vote, and that's great.

But you also need to remember, as I myself do for voting for Bush in 2000: you can and have been fooled; you can and have been mistaken; there are more important things than your feelings, or your purity tests, or your ideology, and if you are offended by this statement (which also applies to me), then you are part of the problem. It isn't always about you. It isn't always about what you want.

Or, to quote a better President, "Every once in a while... every once in a while, there's a day with an absolute right and an absolute wrong, but those days almost always include body counts."

And every time, every time, every god damn time, you set foot in a voting booth, that you mail in a ballot, that you argue over policy with a friend, that you post something you think is insightful or funny or self-aggrandizing on social media. Every time. Every time. Every god damn time, you remember: there are 60,000 dead, and more to come, and you are in part responsible for their deaths because your decision-making process isn't always correct, because you don't always think beyond your nose, because you think nothing matters, because you think you are sending a message, because you think you are staying morally or ideologically pure.

Vote in November. Vote for the Democratic candidate running in every election unless there is someone further left in a local election who has a good chance of winning, and if they exist, vote for them instead. You vote for the furthest left candidate who stands a chance of winning (and if you want to define "chance" here, you need to focus on the farking body bags and mass graves and stop being a piece of garbage for once in your life).

Vote by mail. Vote if you have to in person. Vote in person wearing 13 layers of PPE, but vote.

Vote like your life is riding on your vote. Because if your life isn't riding on your vote, someone else's life is.

Vote in 2020.

Vote.


Done in one.

In motherfarking ONE.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
30 minutes ago  

OldRod: Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.

It's obvious that the Chinese lied about their numbers, especially early on.  But that doesn't mean we shouldn't acknowledge that this virus is more deadly than the official count shows.


This.   It's here, in the US, in a big way.   I don't think most people think China has been forthcoming about that actual numbers, but...you know...at this moment I am more concerned about MY family and friends and community.   Hey, what about China!!!! does nothing, absolutely nothing at this moment in time to improve the situation in the United States.
 
pkjun
30 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: 500% subby comrade.

Most estimates are that the Chinese are under-reporting by two to three orders of magnitude.


Republican estimates of Chinese COVID-19 deaths: whatever America's got, plus enough we don't feel so bad about it any more
 
BlueDWarrior
29 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Those who thought the numbers were ever going to be accurate are exposing their naivete. The government isn't actually all that great at, well, anything, really. Though I suppose if you have made a lifetime of believing that the government is the solution to all of life's ills this is tough to swallow. Maybe you can join the right-wing cranks who think the government is an all-powerful oppressor sending black helicopters around and poisoning us with 5G signals...


The government is a reflection of the will of the enfreanchised.

What this is saying is that we are too stupid or corrupt to manage our own affairs.

At this point, if the only way aliens thought they could bring humans into the Galactic Alliance was to spend 2 generations (at least) 're-educating' us in a planet-wide camp that'd make Mao piss himself with glee, I wouldn't blame them.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
29 minutes ago  

nijika: Tenedos2: Yes.  Because Trump caused the virus.  Smart thinking.  Vote for Biden because then the virus will magically disappear.

Convulsive rage much?  Literally nobody with credibility has said Trump caused the virus.  What he did do was sit on his farking phone like a teenage influencer for a month and a half after COVID-19 reared it's head, as one who was being warned about pandemics since the inception of his presidency.

Vote for Biden because Trump is a baby stop defending this giant, fast food diaper-stinking old baby who can't even deal with EXPERTS taking up his sweet airtime.

Stop defending him.


Trump didn't set the house on fire, but he stood across the street and said "Don't worry, it will put itself out".
 
MattytheMouse
29 minutes ago  

Mouser: Funny how folks at slamming our government for saying the situation is worse than they originally thought, but when the Chinese get called out on their lies all you hear are crickets.


Honestly...? China is a shiatty totalitarian state... But more and more, I've noticed "criticism of China" being nothing more than a bunch of xenophobia to project all of the problems with our own crumbling dystopia onto a bunch of Asian people on the other side of the world.

I'm so goddamn sick and tired of people who'll decry Tencent for censoring an athlete's free while lacking the political courage to do the same thing for the NFL, and similarly, I'm weary of people who gripe about China lying about the pandemic while our own President was saying it'd all go away in April.
 
