(MSN)   Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals
44
    Scary, Virus, Genetics, Microbiology, DNA, Infection, RNA interference, genetic markers of the virus, Hospital  
•       •       •

44 Comments
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can't call them "Wuhan hospitals" because it's racist.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dittybopper: You can't call them "Wuhan hospitals" because it's racist.


You're still upset that you can't call it the "China Virus"? Dude, move on.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with Wuhan Hospitals? It's a perfect technical description of it.

Last I looked, everyone was getting excited over "COVID-19". Which is the most racist thing a racist could ever racist. Back in March, in China, their media was calling it  the "US Virus". I wonder if they're still doing that? Oh well, whatever. If you've got to call it something nasty, I'd suggest the "Authoritarian Virus". No one gets hurt that way. Literally, no one.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahha, the Fark filter kicked in rendering my post useless after a casual glance... Well, more useless than usual to be fair...
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it was airborne to begin with. That's how you get it. You suck in droplets, it lodges itself in your respiratory tract.

Maybe it decides to fark off. Maybe it decides to attack your lungs and get your immune system to cook them like chlorine gas. Maybe it decides to give you a bad cough for a few weeks. Who knows? That's the fun.

Also, further proof we're not getting the real numbers out of China. farking totalitarian bastards.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, obligatory.


Outbreak (1995) - The Virus is Airborne Scene (3/6) | Movieclips
Youtube HRkSVkOdXcU


Drop the MOAB already. Only one way to be sure.
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Tripps anyone?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories go back and forth about it's airborne and it's not airborne so often that you'd think we were discussing the healthiness of eggs.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The World Health Organization has so far downplayed the possibility, saying that the disease is mostly transmitted through larger droplets that do not remain airborne for long, or through the touching of contaminated surfaces.

So now I'll assume the exact opposite until confirmation by an organization with more credibility.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been injecting the stuff for years. No coronavirus yet!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/gotta mix it with bleach
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the headline says: Airborne Coronavirus Detected in Wuhan Hospitals

What the article says:  We found tiny chucks of RNA in confined unventilated spaces that may or may-not be viable because scientist aren't actually done with their research.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Stories go back and forth about it's airborne and it's not airborne so often that you'd think we were discussing the healthiness of eggs.


Isn't this the reason we are all wearing masks? To keep from spreading it by coughing and letting it go airborne. I thought this was the standard view of the virus now.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Well, obligatory.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HRkSVkOd​XcU]

Drop the MOAB already. Only one way to be sure.



Hi. GenX here. That's how we thought we were gonna go out in the first place.

Some sirens, a brief flash, and anyone who is left behind gets shoulder pads and chaps
and fights over dog food.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: I mean, it was airborne to begin with. That's how you get it. You suck in droplets, it lodges itself in your respiratory tract.


In epidemogly, airborne is different that droplet. Droplets only fly so far until gravity wins. Airborne means the virus is either attaching to things that are able to stay in the air much longer (mumps) or can clump in a tiny group and stay in the air for extended periods of time (measles.) The two big differences are time in the air and distance traveled, airborne infections stay in the air much longer and travel much farther than droplet infections.

The issue is that if SARS-CoV-2 is airborne in this sense, then the 2 meter rule is useless. Airborne infections can travel much farther, which is why those viruses who are airborne (like measles) have much higher virulence and the diseases they cause have much higher basic reproduction rates. Measles is probably the champion here, average R0 for Measles is 15.

So - if this is happening, it means a great deal. This is more virulent than we though, and that our current distancing measures, based on droplet infection, are completely inadequate.

It also doesn't bode well for homemade masks.

The question becomes do we adjust our distancing measures (they would become FAR more draconian) or abandon them?

One argument that it isn't airborne, or is airborne only in limited circumstances, is that our current social distancing does seem to limit infections. This may be because we're spending far more time out of range for both, or that it's mostly droplet and our masks are enough to contain most of it, or that infection rates are much higher and it's doing little to nothing.

I don't know. The biatch of these novel viruses is that you learn something new every day, and sometimes, it's not good news.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I reject all data from Gyna as false.
I am very intelligent.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: I reject all data from Gyna as false.
I am very intelligent.


Yeah I need some sort of chart to determine what bits of information out of China I'm supposed to like and which I'm supposed to hate.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: dittybopper: You can't call them "Wuhan hospitals" because it's racist.

You're still upset that you can't call it the "China Virus"? Dude, move on.


Fark virus still OK?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: What the headline says: Airborne Coronavirus Detected in Wuhan Hospitals

What the article says:  We found tiny chucks of RNA in confined unventilated spaces that may or may-not be viable because scientist aren't actually done with their research.


Hell, I've been leaving chunks of DNA in confined unventilated spaces since I was a teenager.

/ask subby's mom
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: pup.socket: Well, obligatory.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HRkSVkOd​XcU]

Drop the MOAB already. Only one way to be sure.


Hi. GenX here. That's how we thought we were gonna go out in the first place.

Some sirens, a brief flash, and anyone who is left behind gets shoulder pads and chaps
and fights over dog food.


That was before 1989. Then the end of history came about, and it has been a steady race to the bottom since then.

Instead of a glorious death from a megaton explosion a mile away, we only get disease, poverty, hunger, global warming and misery.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: dennysgod: What the headline says: Airborne Coronavirus Detected in Wuhan Hospitals

What the article says:  We found tiny chucks of RNA in confined unventilated spaces that may or may-not be viable because scientist aren't actually done with their research.

Hell, I've been leaving chunks of DNA in confined unventilated spaces since I was a teenager.

/ask subby's mom


... Shoresy?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: dennysgod: What the headline says: Airborne Coronavirus Detected in Wuhan Hospitals

What the article says:  We found tiny chucks of RNA in confined unventilated spaces that may or may-not be viable because scientist aren't actually done with their research.

Hell, I've been leaving chunks of DNA in confined unventilated spaces since I was a teenager.

/ask subby's mom


If it's chunky, I think subby's mom gave you something.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Link is borked for me.

Should I go back to injecting bleach into my lungs like president il douche suggested?
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: jso2897: I reject all data from Gyna as false.
I am very intelligent.

Yeah I need some sort of chart to determine what bits of information out of China I'm supposed to like and which I'm supposed to hate.


The same can be said of the trump administration.  Wait, no, that's not quite right.  Just assume the opposite of what trump says is true and you'll be right most of the time.
 
huntercr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Destructor: What's wrong with Wuhan Hospitals? It's a perfect technical description of it.

Last I looked, everyone was getting excited over "COVID-19". Which is the most racist thing a racist could ever racist. Back in March, in China, their media was calling it  the "US Virus". I wonder if they're still doing that? Oh well, whatever. If you've got to call it something nasty, I'd suggest the "Authoritarian Virus". No one gets hurt that way. Literally, no one.


If you're talking about the Boobies, he was joking. He was making fun of people's knee jerk on other times Wuhan and China are used (debatably ) inappropriately
 
huntercr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

huntercr: Destructor: What's wrong with Wuhan Hospitals? It's a perfect technical description of it.

Last I looked, everyone was getting excited over "COVID-19". Which is the most racist thing a racist could ever racist. Back in March, in China, their media was calling it  the "US Virus". I wonder if they're still doing that? Oh well, whatever. If you've got to call it something nasty, I'd suggest the "Authoritarian Virus". No one gets hurt that way. Literally, no one.

If you're talking about the Boobies, he was joking. He was making fun of people's knee jerk on other times Wuhan and China are used (debatably ) inappropriately


LOL I got censored over the phase "Ferrst Pohst" ( only spelled properly ). Boy that brings back great memories when people used to fight over such a silly thing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Earth just tired of our shiat.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: I reject all data from Gyna as false.
I am very intelligent.


You're half right.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"but now Chinese scientists studying real-world conditions report"

i.4pcdn.orgView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marine1: I mean, it was airborne to begin with. That's how you get it. You suck in droplets, it lodges itself in your respiratory tract.

Maybe it decides to fark off. Maybe it decides to attack your lungs and get your immune system to cook them like chlorine gas. Maybe it decides to give you a bad cough for a few weeks. Who knows? That's the fun.

Also, further proof we're not getting the real numbers out of China. farking totalitarian bastards.


The main transmission is via larger droplets that do not stay in the air long.  This is suggesting the possibility (note that they did **not** confirm whether what they detected was infectious!!) of transmission over a longer distance, although it would appear that if possible it's unlikely--it would have spread much faster if this were a major vector.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: One argument that it isn't airborne, or is airborne only in limited circumstances, is that our current social distancing does seem to limit infections. This may be because we're spending far more time out of range for both, or that it's mostly droplet and our masks are enough to contain most of it, or that infection rates are much higher and it's doing little to nothing.


Exactly.  There's no way this is a major vector.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

huntercr: LOL I got censored over the phase "Ferrst Pohst" ( only spelled properly ). Boy that brings back great memories when people used to fight over such a silly thing.


Very few things say that Fark is hopelessly behind the times more than continuing to harass posters out of fear of a mildly annoying fad that died out a decade ago.

There's a reason this place is short of money and it's not the bottom falling out of the advertising market.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

huntercr: LOL I got censored over the phase "Ferrst Pohst" ( only spelled properly ). Boy that brings back great memories when people used to fight over such a silly thing.


Those were better times, I think. Well, maybe not. But I have fond memories of that time.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marine1: I mean, it was airborne to begin with. That's how you get it. You suck in droplets, it lodges itself in your respiratory tract.

Maybe it decides to fark off. Maybe it decides to attack your lungs and get your immune system to cook them like chlorine gas. Maybe it decides to give you a bad cough for a few weeks. Who knows? That's the fun.

Also, further proof we're not getting the real numbers out of China. farking totalitarian bastards.


Yeah!  OUR unreliable numbers are caused by incompetence!  WOoHOOO!  USA! coughcoughcough...

/sigh
//not disagreeing with you, mind you
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How is it news that is can spread by airborne droplets? I'm pretty the masks aren't to stop you from licking door knobs.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am a pulmonary specialist. I think it is HIGHLY unlikely it is transmitted in an airborne fashion (I would be infected by now if it were. Well, really everyone would be). I also find it EXTREMELY bizarre that common folk are now talking about "droplet transmission" and "airborne precautions" and funny that some actually believe  they know what they are talking about!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haven't we known this for awhile? It's why everybody is wearing a farking mask.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: huntercr: LOL I got censored over the phase "Ferrst Pohst" ( only spelled properly ). Boy that brings back great memories when people used to fight over such a silly thing.

Very few things say that Fark is hopelessly behind the times more than continuing to harass posters out of fear of a mildly annoying fad that died out a decade ago.


It's amusing that you think stupid attention whoring is a fad that went away. It isn't.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marine1: I mean, it was airborne to begin with. That's how you get it. You suck in droplets, it lodges itself in your respiratory tract.

Maybe it decides to fark off. Maybe it decides to attack your lungs and get your immune system to cook them like chlorine gas. Maybe it decides to give you a bad cough for a few weeks. Who knows? That's the fun.

Also, further proof we're not getting the real numbers out of China. farking totalitarian bastards.


In medical circles, there's a difference between the definitions of "Droplet" precautions and "Airborne" precautions.  Droplet precautions are less severe, airborne requires more PPE and things like negative pressure isolation rooms.
 
Marine1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PunGent: Marine1: I mean, it was airborne to begin with. That's how you get it. You suck in droplets, it lodges itself in your respiratory tract.

Maybe it decides to fark off. Maybe it decides to attack your lungs and get your immune system to cook them like chlorine gas. Maybe it decides to give you a bad cough for a few weeks. Who knows? That's the fun.

Also, further proof we're not getting the real numbers out of China. farking totalitarian bastards.

Yeah!  OUR unreliable numbers are caused by incompetence!  WOoHOOO!  USA! coughcoughcough...

/sigh
//not disagreeing with you, mind you


You can get rid of incompetence. Dictators... not so much.

I'll take stupid over smart and malicious any day.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sneezing or coughing already proved that it goes  "Airborne"!!!! So what's next?? 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Any suggestions now????
 
madgonad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Well, obligatory.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HRkSVkOd​XcU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Drop the MOAB already. Only one way to be sure.


Thermobaric bombs are amazing.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Haven't we known this for awhile? It's why everybody is wearing a farking mask.


When you breath out the particles that come out are fairly large (droplets, that regular masks can somewhat block). From there, these droplets start shrinking by dissecation, and organisms that can survive this process can remain airborne for some time (measles). To prevent transmission of such viruses, better masks are needed (N95 or N99). That the investigators found traces of viruses in air samples really mean jackshiat unless they are still infectious.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I am a pulmonary specialist. I think it is HIGHLY unlikely it is transmitted in an airborne fashion (I would be infected by now if it were. Well, really everyone would be).


OK. That's good news. Thanks!
 
