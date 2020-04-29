 Skip to content
(9 News)   You had one job   (9news.com) divider line
Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps he was simply practicing safe cracking.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium: Perhaps he was simply practicing safe cracking.


Boooooo!

He needs a safe deposit box.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So we're left with two musketeers?

/come to think of it, it's odd that I've only seen them handle swords, never muskets.
 
duenor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Theres a bank employee that has suddenly gone on medical leave and can no longer be contacted for questioning.
 
duenor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

duenor: Theres a bank employee that has suddenly gone on medical leave and can no longer be contacted for questioning.


(it's clearly a drop)
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who's shift were they covering? Because someone seems to think they were making a delivery
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hate it when that happens.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's pretty amusing he must have felt really really stupid
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What sort of interest does that pay?
If you open an account, do they give you a toaster, or a straw?
What's the exchange rate to crystal meth?

/It's late, and that's all I got for now. Good night.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
how did the teller send it back to him ?
"i don't think you meant to give me this?"
"party at my house then?"
"most guys take something else out to impress me"
 
sirgrim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You really can't trust a bank with anything.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A banker didn't just keep the drugs?
Sounds like bullshiat.
 
