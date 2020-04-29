 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Nature Network)   Mock them all you want, but yaks were domesticated 50,000 years ago, their milk is a superfood, their fiber is the new cashmere, and they don't talk back   (mnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Spiffy, Yak, Cattle, Milk, Butter, wild yak, Livestock, domestic yak, Yak butter  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 29 Apr 2020 at 9:09 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And the smooth taste, too...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


MMMMMMMMmmmmmm
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image

Yak loin. Good for the yang!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How to tell if something is a "superfood":

Step 1 - It isn't
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

For comparison, an average male cow tops out at around 1,500 pounds.

All cows are female. "Cow", is the designation of female cattle. Male cattle are either bulls (intact) or steer (castrated).
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So BIG YAK  wants to be what's for dinner?
 
cide1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap on the headline.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With horns like these on a body of that size, I'd not be mocking them openly.

You know, just in case they're prone to pull your hands out of your sockets when they lose some board game.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you say that they've been ... coasting?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yak is my nick name for Cognac.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they smell like rotting beef carcasses
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot that they also wrote a tune for the saxophone.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They saks subby saks!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, MacLeoud needs a step stool for his 'recreation'.
 
black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x79​z​xf
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: FTFA:

For comparison, an average male cow tops out at around 1,500 pounds.

All cows are female. "Cow", is the designation of female cattle. Male cattle are either bulls (intact) or steer (castrated).


Yaks don't follow standard gender binary.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sesame Street - The Yakity Yak!
Youtube RgjkiGIGSEQ
 
black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: And they smell like rotting beef carcasses


Beat me to it
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Weidbrewer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cide1: Golf clap on the headline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Downside: There are some maintenance needs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Their hardiness combined with simple diets of grass have made them popular pack animals, companions and sources of food and fabric for centuries."

So some jackwad from Tibet is gonna try to bring his yak on a plane now?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ace Ventura Yak
Youtube s4mjUTBXnPQ
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: FTA: "Their hardiness combined with simple diets of grass have made them popular pack animals, companions and sources of food and fabric for centuries."

So some jackwad from Tibet is gonna try to bring his yak on a plane now?


Well that's one way to reach a higher plane of existence.
 
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cons:  yaks smash!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: FTA: "Their hardiness combined with simple diets of grass have made them popular pack animals, companions and sources of food and fabric for centuries."

So some yakwad from Tibet is gonna try to bring his yak on a plane now?


I smell a sequel!

Snakes on a Plane 2: Yaks
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The big fella in this picture is an Aurochs standing next to a modern bull:
Fark user imageView Full Size



Julius Cesear, who saw one in Germany said it was the size of a small elephant.  All modern domestic cattle breeds are descended from them.  Which means our Paleolithic ancestors with nothing more than stone tools and sticks...went out and tamed THAT.   Our ancestors were badasses is what I'm sayin'
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yakie Chan
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sorry stubby, but you made a mistake. Only yakkity-yaks don't talk back. Those are regular yaks.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Yak is my nick name for Cognac.


City slicker :)
It's a kayak in these here parts.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ambivalence:

All cows are female. "Cow", is the designation of female cattle. Male cattle are either bulls (intact) or steer (castrated).

So anyway, so as we were saying, a male cow tops out at around 1,500 pounds.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah - but do they know the secrets of the Deep?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 340x192]

Yakie Chan


Came for the American Dad "CIAPOW" reference. leaving satisifed.
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snatch (2000) - Dairy products and car traffic [1080 HD][ENG SUB]
Youtube Lr_IChgWB5o
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
-Yakety Sax- Music
Youtube ZnHmskwqCCQ
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bring more yak!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: FTFA:

For comparison, an average male cow tops out at around 1,500 pounds.

All cows are female. "Cow", is the designation of female cattle. Male cattle are either bulls (intact) or steer (castrated).


--
You sound like some sort of cattle expert
 
BillyGoatFluff [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

YakBoy42: [Fark user image image 178x100]

Yak loin. Good for the yang!


User name checks out.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magorn: The big fella in this picture is an Aurochs standing next to a modern bull:
[Fark user image 300x154]


Julius Cesear, who saw one in Germany said it was the size of a small elephant.  All modern domestic cattle breeds are descended from them.  Which means our Paleolithic ancestors with nothing more than stone tools and sticks...went out and tamed THAT.   Our ancestors were badasses is what I'm sayin'



Yes, it's big, but it is still a cow.
If they had gone out and tamed dire wolves or cave lions I'd be more impressed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Ambivalence: FTFA:

For comparison, an average male cow tops out at around 1,500 pounds.

All cows are female. "Cow", is the designation of female cattle. Male cattle are either bulls (intact) or steer (castrated).

Yaks don't follow standard gender binary.


All yaks are male. The female or cow is called a nak.

Next Fark expert. Get ready for the tag in.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ifky: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


the Free Polish Airforce "This part forward" insignia
 
dirkfunk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yak is delicious!
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.