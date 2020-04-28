 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Mario Lopez would like everyone to know that he's getting laid more than you during quarantine   (pagesix.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
6 hours ago  
So nothing has changed.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Is the number larger than zero?  If it is, he's not wrong.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
Speaking as a preppy, that hurts.
 
Stud Gerbil
1 hour ago  

edmo: So nothing has changed.


see?   that was easy.   aaaand, we're done.
 
8 inches
1 hour ago  
So once?
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
1 hour ago  
Ok Albert Clifford.
 
Nurglitch
1 hour ago  
I knew I was missing something.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Quite possibly the most important news in the last 3 months.
 
Capo Del Bandito
1 hour ago  
I thought familiarity only bred contempt, but noooo he has to go and prove that wrong, doesn't he?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
TV presenters are basically a form of DJ. People who don't contribute anything useful to humanity and don't need to be paid any attention.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
WTF is a "Mario Lopez", and why should anyone care what he says about anything?
 
Jizz Master Zero
1 hour ago  
Honestly, probably not. We get bored easily and there's not much else to do but each other.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Yes, it was the COVID that freed up all that spare time for him.

Hope  he can get back to making all those amazing movies soon.
 
WithinReason
1 hour ago  
Why I find it hilarious when I'm driving to work at 5am and I see two people who are wearing matching running gear staying 6ft apart. You obviously sleep in the same bed, and you're both young and fit so its 100% chance you farked in the last few days.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Why I find it hilarious when I'm driving to work at 5am and I see two people who are wearing matching running gear staying 6ft apart. You obviously sleep in the same bed, and you're both young and fit so its 100% chance you farked in the last few days.


Do you find it hilarious?
Or do you begin to quietly weep?
 
Skeleton Man
1 hour ago  
Wait. Mario Lopez is straight?
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
CSB: One Night in San Diego, I ran into Mario Lopez and Florence Henderson in the same bar.  They weren't together. Or were theyyyyy?

/CSB
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
His wife is gorgeous.
 
Timmy the Tumor
1 hour ago  
active covid virus cells can live for up to 120 days in those stupid dimples
 
lobotomy survivor
49 minutes ago  
Gets laid more than I do? That's the brag version of "I could care less." So now we know the value isn't zero. Jolly good, old chap. Carry on.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
Who? Oh, the guy accused of raping a girl in the 1990s.

But it's not all amorous in isolation. "Sometimes [Mazza] needs to be alone, so she finds different places to hide in the house," he said

Sounds about right.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
46 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Wait. Mario Lopez is straight?


My thoughts exactly.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Skeleton Man: Wait. Mario Lopez is straight?

My thoughts exactly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
40 minutes ago  

Mugato: Who? Oh, the guy accused of raping a girl in the 1990s.


Fark user imageView Full Size


No, you're thinking of Bob Saget.
 
KamikazeCraig
35 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Gets laid more than I do? That's the brag version of "I could care less." So now we know the value isn't zero. Jolly good, old chap. Carry on.


Just to be pendantic, it's "I couldn't care less" ... otherwise it fails to make the intended point.

/apologies
 
KamikazeCraig
34 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: lobotomy survivor: Gets laid more than I do? That's the brag version of "I could care less." So now we know the value isn't zero. Jolly good, old chap. Carry on.

Just to be pendantic, it's "I couldn't care less" ... otherwise it fails to make the intended point.

/apologies


pedantic. dammit.

/foisted on my own petard
 
WithinReason
34 minutes ago  

dothemath: WithinReason: Why I find it hilarious when I'm driving to work at 5am and I see two people who are wearing matching running gear staying 6ft apart. You obviously sleep in the same bed, and you're both young and fit so its 100% chance you farked in the last few days.

Do you find it hilarious?
Or do you begin to quietly weep?


No, I'm mostly thinking I should really start sleeping in the guest room on the days the other person in my bed is working the afternoon accounting shift, she gets mad when my alarm wakes her up at 4am.
 
Hendawg
25 minutes ago  
And Zack Morris is trash
 
Magnus
19 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: KamikazeCraig: lobotomy survivor: Gets laid more than I do? That's the brag version of "I could care less." So now we know the value isn't zero. Jolly good, old chap. Carry on.

Just to be pendantic, it's "I couldn't care less" ... otherwise it fails to make the intended point.

/apologies

pedantic. dammit.

/foisted on my own petard


Shouldn't you be GrammarNaziCraig?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
13 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Mugato: Who? Oh, the guy accused of raping a girl in the 1990s.

[Fark user image 425x285]

No, you're thinking of Bob Saget.


The gold shiller?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
9 minutes ago  
its me mario
Youtube xAdo9bgToTk
 
