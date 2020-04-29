 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Garbage trucks are catching on fire more often as people spend the lockdown cleaning up and throwing out hazardous materials   (kdvr.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your garbage truck wants none of that
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the same time, bulk pickups and even dumps themselves are closed. It's hard to dispose of those items properly right now

No excuse of course, got a stack of stuff I'll need to take to the dump once I can.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How appropriate.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That is just trash talk!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile sewers are being clogged with massive clumps of horror because people without toilet paper have been flushing napkins, paper towels and so-called 'flushable' wipes.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least the garbage men's lungs will be disinfected.
 
