(CBS San Francisco)   With chicken, pork processing plants closing from COVID-19 infections, some creative person stocked up their refrigerator with "the other white meat"   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Bob Down
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I'm having a ball!"
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dude. Bro. No Autoplay warning at 3:39 am?????? That's how your head ends up in your fridge.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow we got to cannibalism kind of fast there didn't we?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Dude. Bro. No Autoplay warning at 3:39 am?????? That's how your head ends up in your fridge.


You don't have auto-mute enabled in your browser?  That's a rookie mistake.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They call it a chest freezer, but with proper butchering technique you can get the whole body in there.

Or so I'm told.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got head in the kitchen once, but not the refrigerator.

/ PSA, sex on the stove is dangerous!
 
geduld
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow we got to cannibalism kind of fast there didn't we?


Some people have just been chafing at the bit for an excuse.
 
Taylor Mental [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Private dick was working the case.
 
minorshan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: They call it a chest freezer, but with proper butchering technique you can get the whole body in there.

Or so I'm told.


Drew Barrymore approves.

/if you're looking for content during the shutdown, Santa Clarita Diet ain't a bad choice
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
White meat? I thought it was all pink in the middle.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

