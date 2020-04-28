 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   Stone warrants released by DOJ
    President of the United States, United States Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Roger Stone, Washington, D.C., United States, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, confidant of U.S. President Donald Trump  
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His protege beat him to it

stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You say you never compromise
with the mystery tramp
and now you realize
He's not selling any alibis
as you stare into the vacuum of his eyes
and say do you want to
make a deal
how does it feel?
how does it feel?
To be on your own
with no direction home
a complete unknown
like a rolling Stone?
Bob Dylan - Like a Rolling Stone (Audio)
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They finally decided to stop using stone and upgrade to papyrus scrolls, eh? About goddamned time those neolithic turds decided to join the rest of post-agricultural society.

Although I can't help but wonder when they'll figure out how movable printed type works.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: They finally decided to stop using stone and upgrade to papyrus scrolls, eh? About goddamned time those neolithic turds decided to join the rest of post-agricultural society.

Although I can't help but wonder when they'll figure out how movable printed type works.


If it was good enough enough for great Granddaddy 1397 X removed, why change it.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a statement Tuesday, Stone acknowledged that the search warrant affidavits contain private communication, but insisted that they "prove no crimes."

Your crimes have already been proven.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stone was among six associates of Trump charged in Mueller's investigation. He was convicted last year of lying to House lawmakers, tampering with a witness and obstructing Congress' own Russia probe.

Let's not forget this.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
foo monkey:  Let's not forget this.

Demonstratives with antecedents?
They're are category of determiners, but that's not important right now.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
