(Vox)   Simple farmers, the people of the land, the common clay of the new West, are new hot spots
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And Donnie is going to make things exponentially worse by declaring meat packing an "essential" service.  Dog forbid the fat sack of shiat miss a hamberder meal.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.riverfronttimes.com/newsb​l​og/2020/04/28/st-charles-plans-to-reop​en-next-week-like-a-bunch-of-dumbasses​
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

2. Rural areas point and laugh, and blame some mixture of elite-lib godlessness and dirty minorities/foreigners for problem

3. Rural areas, having stigmatised problem as deserved punishment for big-city moral failings, dismiss warnings from urban areas and scorn their responses to problem as overweening big-government socialism and claim only response they need is their upstanding heartland values

4. Rural areas begin experiencing problem, but remain in denial due to local officials covering it up lest they stigmatise themselves and their communities

5. Problem spreads until rural areas can no longer cover up problem, but refuse to enact responses, reject help from "elitist" and "condescending" institutions, and claim any reporting on either the problem or their failure to respond is an attack on their communities

6. Problem spreads until it is far worse than it was in urban areas. Rural areas become aggrieved and angry and invert their anger to blame urban areas for giving them the problem, blame institutions for solving the problem in urban areas but not their own communities, and blame media for not reporting on problem in their areas to the same extent they did in urban areas

7. Rural areas, feeling aggrieved, elect regressive government promising to mismanage urban areas and punish institutions as retribution for problem

8. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
We said this was going to happen.

They didn't listen. They never do.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But the hospitals in rural areas, they're in tip-top shape, aren't they?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

pkjun: 1. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

2. Rural areas point and laugh, and blame some mixture of elite-lib godlessness and dirty minorities/foreigners for problem

3. Rural areas, having stigmatised problem as deserved punishment for big-city moral failings, dismiss warnings from urban areas and scorn their responses to problem as overweening big-government socialism and claim only response they need is their upstanding heartland values

4. Rural areas begin experiencing problem, but remain in denial due to local officials covering it up lest they stigmatise themselves and their communities

5. Problem spreads until rural areas can no longer cover up problem, but refuse to enact responses, reject help from "elitist" and "condescending" institutions, and claim any reporting on either the problem or their failure to respond is an attack on their communities

6. Problem spreads until it is far worse than it was in urban areas. Rural areas become aggrieved and angry and invert their anger to blame urban areas for giving them the problem, blame institutions for solving the problem in urban areas but not their own communities, and blame media for not reporting on problem in their areas to the same extent they did in urban areas

7. Rural areas, feeling aggrieved, elect regressive government promising to mismanage urban areas and punish institutions as retribution for problem

8. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement


W_Scarlet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pkjun: 1. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

2. Rural areas point and laugh, and blame some mixture of elite-lib godlessness and dirty minorities/foreigners for problem

3. Rural areas, having stigmatised problem as deserved punishment for big-city moral failings, dismiss warnings from urban areas and scorn their responses to problem as overweening big-government socialism and claim only response they need is their upstanding heartland values

4. Rural areas begin experiencing problem, but remain in denial due to local officials covering it up lest they stigmatise themselves and their communities

5. Problem spreads until rural areas can no longer cover up problem, but refuse to enact responses, reject help from "elitist" and "condescending" institutions, and claim any reporting on either the problem or their failure to respond is an attack on their communities

6. Problem spreads until it is far worse than it was in urban areas. Rural areas become aggrieved and angry and invert their anger to blame urban areas for giving them the problem, blame institutions for solving the problem in urban areas but not their own communities, and blame media for not reporting on problem in their areas to the same extent they did in urban areas

7. Rural areas, feeling aggrieved, elect regressive government promising to mismanage urban areas and punish institutions as retribution for problem

8. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement


Fark, this is depressing...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: pkjun: 1. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

2. Rural areas point and laugh, and blame some mixture of elite-lib godlessness and dirty minorities/foreigners for problem

3. Rural areas, having stigmatised problem as deserved punishment for big-city moral failings, dismiss warnings from urban areas and scorn their responses to problem as overweening big-government socialism and claim only response they need is their upstanding heartland values

4. Rural areas begin experiencing problem, but remain in denial due to local officials covering it up lest they stigmatise themselves and their communities

5. Problem spreads until rural areas can no longer cover up problem, but refuse to enact responses, reject help from "elitist" and "condescending" institutions, and claim any reporting on either the problem or their failure to respond is an attack on their communities

6. Problem spreads until it is far worse than it was in urban areas. Rural areas become aggrieved and angry and invert their anger to blame urban areas for giving them the problem, blame institutions for solving the problem in urban areas but not their own communities, and blame media for not reporting on problem in their areas to the same extent they did in urban areas

7. Rural areas, feeling aggrieved, elect regressive government promising to mismanage urban areas and punish institutions as retribution for problem

8. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

Forgot to add "and then they vote for trump."

/don't drink!
//hey, it's Ramadan
///weird space: lockdown + fasting
 
Creidiki
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm thinking and praying as hard as I can damnit.
 
way south
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fusillade762: And Donnie is going to make things exponentially worse by declaring meat packing an "essential" service.  Dog forbid the fat sack of shiat miss a hamberder meal.


They really should shut those down to Flatten the curve.
People don't need all that essential food.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fusillade762: And Donnie is going to make things exponentially worse by declaring meat packing an "essential" service.  Dog forbid the fat sack of shiat miss a hamberder meal.


That really grinds my gears.  As if those companies think they're not essential and WANT to shut down.  For fark's sake, not a single one of those companies wants to shut down a processing plant.  That's how they make money.  Calling them "essential" isn't going to make it possible to operate a plant at full capacity with hundreds of employees out sick.  They're still sick and still can't work until they're healthy, no matter what label is slapped on their job.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pkjun: 1. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

2. Rural areas point and laugh, and blame some mixture of elite-lib godlessness and dirty minorities/foreigners for problem

3. Rural areas, having stigmatised problem as deserved punishment for big-city moral failings, dismiss warnings from urban areas and scorn their responses to problem as overweening big-government socialism and claim only response they need is their upstanding heartland values

4. Rural areas begin experiencing problem, but remain in denial due to local officials covering it up lest they stigmatise themselves and their communities

5. Problem spreads until rural areas can no longer cover up problem, but refuse to enact responses, reject help from "elitist" and "condescending" institutions, and claim any reporting on either the problem or their failure to respond is an attack on their communities

6. Problem spreads until it is far worse than it was in urban areas. Rural areas become aggrieved and angry and invert their anger to blame urban areas for giving them the problem, blame institutions for solving the problem in urban areas but not their own communities, and blame media for not reporting on problem in their areas to the same extent they did in urban areas

7. Rural areas, feeling aggrieved, elect regressive government promising to mismanage urban areas and punish institutions as retribution for problem

8. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement


......Until you run out of food
 
i ignore u
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Creidiki: I'm thinking and praying as hard as I can damnit.


I bought some tots and apples at the grocery store today.  I should have picked up some pears too.

/ fark 'em, they get what they voted for.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jtown: fusillade762: And Donnie is going to make things exponentially worse by declaring meat packing an "essential" service.  Dog forbid the fat sack of shiat miss a hamberder meal.

That really grinds my gears.  As if those companies think they're not essential and WANT to shut down.  For fark's sake, not a single one of those companies wants to shut down a processing plant.  That's how they make money.  Calling them "essential" isn't going to make it possible to operate a plant at full capacity with hundreds of employees out sick.  They're still sick and still can't work until they're healthy, no matter what label is slapped on their job.


God forbid that big food is forced to take precautions around the health of their workers.  They certainly aren't going to voluntarily
 
cloudofdust [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: But the hospitals in rural areas, they're in tip-top shape, aren't they?


If by "tip-top shape" you mean closed 2 years ago then yes.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

way south: fusillade762: And Donnie is going to make things exponentially worse by declaring meat packing an "essential" service.  Dog forbid the fat sack of shiat miss a hamberder meal.

They really should shut those down to Flatten the curve.
People don't need all that essential food.


The reason they were shut down was because of management. These are companies that pay to bring people in illegally to work in abusive environments and then call in ICE when the workers start to protest, and after 2-300 are arrested nothing happens to them for employing them.

There are places that are decently ran. They already were taking precautions. The companies who had plants shut down are the ones who have always promoted horrible practices. Tyson is one of the latter, and it looks like they basically got a presidential pardon for illegal and unethical practices.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chatoyance: jtown: fusillade762: And Donnie is going to make things exponentially worse by declaring meat packing an "essential" service.  Dog forbid the fat sack of shiat miss a hamberder meal.

That really grinds my gears.  As if those companies think they're not essential and WANT to shut down.  For fark's sake, not a single one of those companies wants to shut down a processing plant.  That's how they make money.  Calling them "essential" isn't going to make it possible to operate a plant at full capacity with hundreds of employees out sick.  They're still sick and still can't work until they're healthy, no matter what label is slapped on their job.

God forbid that big food is forced to take precautions around the health of their workers.  They certainly aren't going to voluntarily


I'm not sure how what you said refutes or supports what I said.  Your statement a total non-sequitur.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: chatoyance: jtown: fusillade762: And Donnie is going to make things exponentially worse by declaring meat packing an "essential" service.  Dog forbid the fat sack of shiat miss a hamberder meal.

That really grinds my gears.  As if those companies think they're not essential and WANT to shut down.  For fark's sake, not a single one of those companies wants to shut down a processing plant.  That's how they make money.  Calling them "essential" isn't going to make it possible to operate a plant at full capacity with hundreds of employees out sick.  They're still sick and still can't work until they're healthy, no matter what label is slapped on their job.

God forbid that big food is forced to take precautions around the health of their workers.  They certainly aren't going to voluntarily

I'm not sure how what you said refutes or supports what I said.  Your statement a total non-sequitur.


You were just the vector for his sentence virus.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How many farking times will this get repeated?
First it was AIDS
Then it was heroin
Now this

They seem to not understand that shiat that hit cites will eventfully get to them(COVID-19 just happen to get there faster).
The whole not my problem bullshiat they have been saying for years , will become your problem .

Enjoy losing everything, because one of your family members got sick and had to take $50,000 helo ride plus the $25,000 treatment at the nearest city hospital.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: pkjun: 1. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

2. Rural areas point and laugh, and blame some mixture of elite-lib godlessness and dirty minorities/foreigners for problem

3. Rural areas, having stigmatised problem as deserved punishment for big-city moral failings, dismiss warnings from urban areas and scorn their responses to problem as overweening big-government socialism and claim only response they need is their upstanding heartland values

4. Rural areas begin experiencing problem, but remain in denial due to local officials covering it up lest they stigmatise themselves and their communities

5. Problem spreads until rural areas can no longer cover up problem, but refuse to enact responses, reject help from "elitist" and "condescending" institutions, and claim any reporting on either the problem or their failure to respond is an attack on their communities

6. Problem spreads until it is far worse than it was in urban areas. Rural areas become aggrieved and angry and invert their anger to blame urban areas for giving them the problem, blame institutions for solving the problem in urban areas but not their own communities, and blame media for not reporting on problem in their areas to the same extent they did in urban areas

7. Rural areas, feeling aggrieved, elect regressive government promising to mismanage urban areas and punish institutions as retribution for problem

8. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

Forgot to add "and then they vote for trump."

/don't drink!
//hey, it's Ramadan
///weird space: lockdown + fasting


Look, you do you. But fasting in a pandemic is prob not wise. Most religions (which I universally find trite contrived and appallingly boring, seriously, how can you believe that clearly untrue crap? Is it like my fam that just had an irrational adherence to 'tradition' and I had to avoid for years til some came around?)

Seriously seriously. Why? I get trying to connect or whatever. And I really need to get my shiat together in charitable and decent groups. But religion? It's a mental illness. Delusional. Like autism or depression. Fine. But religion? Just why?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: pkjun: 1. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

2. Rural areas point and laugh, and blame some mixture of elite-lib godlessness and dirty minorities/foreigners for problem

3. Rural areas, having stigmatised problem as deserved punishment for big-city moral failings, dismiss warnings from urban areas and scorn their responses to problem as overweening big-government socialism and claim only response they need is their upstanding heartland values

4. Rural areas begin experiencing problem, but remain in denial due to local officials covering it up lest they stigmatise themselves and their communities

5. Problem spreads until rural areas can no longer cover up problem, but refuse to enact responses, reject help from "elitist" and "condescending" institutions, and claim any reporting on either the problem or their failure to respond is an attack on their communities

6. Problem spreads until it is far worse than it was in urban areas. Rural areas become aggrieved and angry and invert their anger to blame urban areas for giving them the problem, blame institutions for solving the problem in urban areas but not their own communities, and blame media for not reporting on problem in their areas to the same extent they did in urban areas

7. Rural areas, feeling aggrieved, elect regressive government promising to mismanage urban areas and punish institutions as retribution for problem

8. Cities at the leading edge experience negative effect of societal problem caused by regressive government mismanagement

Forgot to add "and then they vote for trump."

/don't drink!
//hey, it's Ramadan
///weird space: lockdown + fasting


Fasting during the day is not really fasting.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Look, you do you. But fasting in a pandemic is prob not wise.


That seems like an oddly faith-based assertion.
 
mudesi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe they need more guns.  I hear that solves everything for them.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: way south: fusillade762: And Donnie is going to make things exponentially worse by declaring meat packing an "essential" service.  Dog forbid the fat sack of shiat miss a hamberder meal.

They really should shut those down to Flatten the curve.
People don't need all that essential food.

The reason they were shut down was because of management. These are companies that pay to bring people in illegally to work in abusive environments and then call in ICE when the workers start to protest, and after 2-300 are arrested nothing happens to them for employing them.

There are places that are decently ran. They already were taking precautions. The companies who had plants shut down are the ones who have always promoted horrible practices. Tyson is one of the latter, and it looks like they basically got a presidential pardon for illegal and unethical practices.


All of them do that. The smarter ones hire temp agencies to hire them as the middle man, then act like they know jack shiat when ICE raid one of their plants.

Kraft has it down packed in fact they even go one step further.
Kraft hires third party to make products
Third party hires temp agency to hire anyone(75% illegals)
Anyone say anything, Kraft can just play like they didn't know shiat
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Look, you do you. But fasting in a pandemic is prob not wise.

That seems like an oddly faith-based assertion.

That seems like an oddly faith-based assertion.


I kinda recall some science stuff about nutrients being sort of essential to the immune system and general human health. Both physically and psychologically.

I am totes open to getting an education. And there are apparently some limited health benefits to fasting especially if you've been not eating healthy food.

But faith? Do tell. I'm curious
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Seriously seriously. Why? I get trying to connect or whatever. And I really need to get my shiat together in charitable and decent groups. But religion? It's a mental illness. Delusional. Like autism or depression. Fine. But religion? Just why?


I'ma need you to look up "delusional" and then "autism" and "depression." Or you can just turn in your Simile License right now and go lie down.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeLurk: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Seriously seriously. Why? I get trying to connect or whatever. And I really need to get my shiat together in charitable and decent groups. But religion? It's a mental illness. Delusional. Like autism or depression. Fine. But religion? Just why?

I'ma need you to look up "delusional" and then "autism" and "depression." Or you can just turn in your Simile License right now and go lie down.


Alright smart guy. My sentence structure wasn't great. Autism and depression are  generally not voluntary mental disorders. Delusional thoughts can be, as I understand it, a mental disorder that can be involuntary (schizophrenia or paranoia I guess?), or more voluntary, religion (ie cults), that you can choose to be deprogrammed from. I've had depression anxiety and addiction disorders. I've generally been functional enough to take care of them before all hell breaks loose.

But religion? Why volunteer to be a completely delusional tool? Maybe as an escape or tradition. But it will never end well. I can see the parallels to drug addiction. It's not and never has been or will be good for you.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I said it a month or two back. Things won't be really bad for the entire country until it hits the rural areas. Most of these places are a hundred miles or more from the nearest hospital. But more importantly, they're our providers of food and good weed. The next month and a half is going to be awful.

Everyone gets angry when they're hungry. But when you wrap that house arrest hive mind-inducing blanket around a thousand angry, hungry Americans who've never had to skip a meal in their life...well, just read a history book then do some quikmaffs to factor in modern firearms, motor vehicles and construction/farm equipment.


Good morning, fark.

/Chik'N'L is my rapper name
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: DoBeDoBeLurk: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Seriously seriously. Why? I get trying to connect or whatever. And I really need to get my shiat together in charitable and decent groups. But religion? It's a mental illness. Delusional. Like autism or depression. Fine. But religion? Just why?

I'ma need you to look up "delusional" and then "autism" and "depression." Or you can just turn in your Simile License right now and go lie down.

Alright smart guy. My sentence structure wasn't great. Autism and depression are  generally not voluntary mental disorders. Delusional thoughts can be, as I understand it, a mental disorder that can be involuntary (schizophrenia or paranoia I guess?), or more voluntary, religion (ie cults), that you can choose to be deprogrammed from. I've had depression anxiety and addiction disorders. I've generally been functional enough to take care of them before all hell breaks loose.

But religion? Why volunteer to be a completely delusional tool? Maybe as an escape or tradition. But it will never end well. I can see the parallels to drug addiction. It's not and never has been or will be good for you.


What's a "voluntary" mental illness?

/username definitely doesn't check out
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought this was a liberal hoax, affecting only blue states and sanctuary cities?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Grumpycatgood.jpg - believe Typhoid Trump and his plague rallies? Have flu klux klan meetings? Die on a ventilator.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.