(WSB Radio)   Despite their fondness for wearing gloves and masks, Furries cancel annual convention in Pittsburgh due to COVID-19 concerns   (wsbradio.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So Juggalo's and Furries are more reasonable than officials in the White house and many state governments..
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Everyone can attend the next convention provided that they have been vaccinated by their veterinarians.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Furries > Trumpers

Confirmed.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will their parents change the lock now?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 Concerns or did it just hit them that they we're going to Pittsburgh?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: So Juggalo's and Furries are more reasonable than officials in the White house and many state governments..


Done in one.
Shut it down.
This.
So this.
Thanks GOP.
Thanks liberal snobs.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: How will their parents change the lock now?


I couldn't imagine the shame a parent must feel when they find out their kid is a furry.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xai: Furries > Trumpers

Confirmed.


You say that, but know there is a subset of furries who are very alt-right.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pittsburgh loved us. We drew in several million in revenue for the downtown area during their off season. Some vendors did 6 months of business in four days and were genuinely grateful to see the group every year. Certainly beats Philadelphia. Great for me, 8 hours less travel time.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That one time the Brewers were in Pittsburgh during the convention and Bob Uecker talked about it on air
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: AsparagusFTW: How will their parents change the lock now?

I couldn't imagine the shame a parent must feel when they find out their kid is a furry.


A guy who used to work for me wore a faded Anthrocon t-shirt under an unbuttoned long-sleeved shirt one time.  When furries came up in a conversation with a third coworker months later (coworker #3 had no idea what they were), I mentioned that I had noticed the first guy's shirt.  He seemed almost disappointed when I said what had bothered me me was that he wore any t-shirt (in technical violation of company dress code), and particularly a faded one, rather than what was on it.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Comedy gold 
Midwest FurFest
Youtube 3RFun58Gt7A
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Xai: Furries > Trumpers

Confirmed.

You say that, but know there is a subset of furries who are very alt-right.


Bastard! I was just about to post about the Nazi furs.

I guess I'll just have to fall back on my favourite WTF image.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll see your Nazi furs, and raise you Nazi, baby, diaper furs.

And remember: people fap to this.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: So Juggalo's and Furries are more reasonable than officials in the White house and many state governments..


I heard ICP canceled their shows but what does that have to do with their fans being smart?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: AsparagusFTW: How will their parents change the lock now?

I couldn't imagine the shame a parent must feel when they find out their kid is a furry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ShadowWolf: Pittsburgh loved us. We drew in several million in revenue for the downtown area during their off season. Some vendors did 6 months of business in four days and were genuinely grateful to see the group every year. Certainly beats Philadelphia. Great for me, 8 hours less travel time.


Furrydelphia is a much newer convention compared to Pittsburgh. Maybe if Furrydelphia was held in the city instead of the burbs it would draw a bigger crowd.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: RTOGUY: AsparagusFTW: How will their parents change the lock now?

I couldn't imagine the shame a parent must feel when they find out their kid is a furry.

[Fark user image 425x318]


"I survived Nam' for this?"

-Guy, probably
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Xai: Furries > Trumpers

Confirmed.

You say that, but know there is a subset of furries who are very alt-right.


And there it is, my daily affirmation that we are all trapped in some alternate reality created by an issue of the Onion.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xai: Furries > Trumpers

Confirmed.


Worst Year Ever: Part One: How The Furries Fought The Nazis and Won www.worstyearpod.com

Required listening
 
exqqqme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Comedy gold [YouTube video: Midwest FurFest]


All Gas No Brakes is Borat and Pan Anderson's forbidden love child.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: aagrajag: RTOGUY: AsparagusFTW: How will their parents change the lock now?

I couldn't imagine the shame a parent must feel when they find out their kid is a furry.

[Fark user image 425x318]

"I survived Nam' for this?"

-Guy, probably


Gives foxhole a new meaning.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Xai: Furries > Trumpers

Confirmed.

You say that, but know there is a subset of furries who are very alt-right.


Can confirm these people are gigantic shiatbags. I'm on staff at a medium sized (between 500 and 1000 people) convention that shall remain unnamed, and we had to ban the display of any "german or italian military and historical uniforms" because some dipshiat wore an SS uniform on the floor and harassed people in several panels, and was caught sneaking photos in after dark panels to dox people.

The entire weekend they wore period WWII and Waffen-SS german gear, and accused us of "hating their heritage" when we politely asked them to leave after the photo incident.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: aagrajag: RTOGUY: AsparagusFTW: How will their parents change the lock now?

I couldn't imagine the shame a parent must feel when they find out their kid is a furry.

[Fark user image 425x318]

"I survived Nam' for this?"

-Guy, probably


He died at Ia Drang and this is his hell.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: UNC_Samurai: Xai: Furries > Trumpers

Confirmed.

You say that, but know there is a subset of furries who are very alt-right.

Can confirm these people are gigantic shiatbags. I'm on staff at a medium sized (between 500 and 1000 people) convention that shall remain unnamed, and we had to ban the display of any "german or italian military and historical uniforms" because some dipshiat wore an SS uniform on the floor and harassed people in several panels, and was caught sneaking photos in after dark panels to dox people.

The entire weekend they wore period WWII and Waffen-SS german gear, and accused us of "hating their heritage" when we politely asked them to leave after the photo incident.


I do remember one con where i saw 4 marines having a heated discussion with one of the Nazi Furs outside in the hotel parking lot..it ended with them stuffing him into their car. AFAIK he was never heard from again. No complaints.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I couldn't imagine the shame a parent must feel when they find out their kid is a furry.


As someone who has served drinks to men & women in gimp suits, all I can do is shrug and say "meh?"

As someone who remembers how gays were treated in the 80s, all I can do is shrug and say "meh?"

Furry is just the New Gay.  People will get over it and move on, just like they did in the 90's.

(Not my fetish, but I'm too old and seen too much to judge something as mild as furries)
 
