(14 News Evansville)   Man busted for taking his fish on a walk during pandemic trying to take advantage of a rule allowing pet owners to leave their homes so that their pets can relieve themselves   (14news.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Los agentes, Tyrannosaurus, Walking, Tyrannosaurus rex, short walks, state, RD del Estado de Alarma, sus peces por la calle  
RightWingWacko [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This is absurd. That Fish should be on a leash! Especially if its one of those Bettas, naturally aggresive breed!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. Damn the man. Instead of "Papers, citizen" it's "pet, citizen ".
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What does the rule exactly say? 8 years in the Army and I can follow any rule you make and can pretty much assure you that it won't be what you wanted.
 
johnperkins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was the fish named Eric?
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RightWingWacko: This is absurd. That Fish should be on a leash! Especially if its one of those Bettas, naturally aggresive breed!


It really depends on the owner.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

I'd like a license for my pet fish, Eric.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: What does the rule exactly say? 8 years in the Army and I can follow any rule you make and can pretty much assure you that it won't be what you wanted.


7 years in the Navy and I know exactly what you mean. I am a Master Level "sea lawyer" capable of finding the unenforceable loophole in almost any rule.

I'm glad they didn't get so extreme here in the USA. I have been walking 8-9 miles a day during the pandemic and my dog has been quite pleased with the situation.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is just his way of convincing his kids that they don't want the doggie in the window.

/You can TOO take a goldfish for walks!
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 480x360]


My first thought. Thank you for posting the fish thingy.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well...

He floundered that!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Ten out of ten for originality, but minus several million for good thinking, yeah?"
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnperkins: Was the fish named Eric?


I was thinking it was Klaus.  Either one works.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Optimus Primate: Benjimin_Dover: What does the rule exactly say? 8 years in the Army and I can follow any rule you make and can pretty much assure you that it won't be what you wanted.

7 years in the Navy and I know exactly what you mean. I am a Master Level "sea lawyer" capable of finding the unenforceable loophole in almost any rule.

I'm glad they didn't get so extreme here in the USA. I have been walking 8-9 miles a day during the pandemic and my dog has been quite pleased with the situation.


Oh, you were those guys.  The kind of thinking I made to sure to take along on any deployment or exercise.  The mental flexibility necessary to get everything we needed for mission support.  Wouldn't have been successful without such innovation.
And I bet you never, ever, told your commanders where, exactly, that extra needs and amenities came from.  Good on ya!
 
