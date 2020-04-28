 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan State Police would like to remind you that even though there are fewer cars on the road, speed limits are still a thing... that means you Mr. Ohio plates going 180 mph   (mlive.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Really need more information, there is not many cars that can do 180mph let alone on a potholed Michigan hwy without killing self or others. Breaking 155mph in most American cars requires some changing to programming.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Shouldn't it be, "Mr. THE Ohio plates..."?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WTF were they driving?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's mom and the kids in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: WTF were they driving?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sithon: MaudlinMutantMollusk: WTF were they driving?



Thanks

/Surprised that Fiat didn't blow apart long before it went that fast
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sithon: It's mom and the kids in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk


Wrong.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: sithon: MaudlinMutantMollusk: WTF were they driving?



Thanks

/Surprised that Fiat didn't blow apart long before it went that fast


Was a 2016 Dodge.
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yet when i drive through Ohio I have to watch my ass when i go a few miles over the speed limit.  :-/
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB: Once in about 1990, I had to drive from Lansing to Detroit at night. I wasn't paying attention to my speed, instead doing the 'rabbit' strategy - where you follow a car that's going faster than you, since the car ahead of you will get stopped by the police before you will. (I later found out that the 'rabbit' strategy doesn't work, but that's another story.)

So, keeping with the 'rabbit' idea, anytime a car passed me, I would pull in behind them and almost match their speed. That worked for a while, until I pulled in behind a guy and realized I *couldn't* match speed. That's when I finally looked at the speedometer and realized I was doing 110 mph. I had reached the limit of what my engine could do without even realizing it. It's the fastest I have ever travelled unintentionally.

/tl:dr: People in MI like driving fast.
//180 MPH is still insane
///csb
 
