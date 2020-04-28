 Skip to content
(NPR)   The number of Americans killed by the Vietnam War has now been surpassed by COVID-n-n-n-n-nineteen   (npr.org) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The number of Americans killed by the Vietnam War has now been surpassed by COVID-n-n-n-n-nineteen


Little know fact: All the American deaths in the Vietnam War were from the flu.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Paul Hardcastle - 19 (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0sajngb0W6I


On April 23, 2020, the President suggested injecting disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19
COVID n-n-n-n-nineteen, nineteen.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do you know what the 58,000+ dead Americans from the Vietnam War have in common with the 58,000+ dead Americans from the Corona pandemic ?

Trump refused to fight for either one of them.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wasn't really sure what was going on:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Cuervo Gold
The fine Colombian
Make tonight a wonderful thing...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Freedumb costs a buck O five.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This ain't the end, my beautiful friend.
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So America bombed Vietnam.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't get this fascination of comparing body counts from one tragedy to another.
 
John Hopoate [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby gets  my vote fro HOTY

/Thanks for the memories
//And the counting shall be
//
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where was this sensational headline during the 2016 flu season?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: I don't get this fascination of comparing body counts from one tragedy to another.


It just highlights that covid19 is indeed a very big deal, and not just a hoax.
 
