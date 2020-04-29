 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   If you're walking around your village in a 17th century plague doctor outfit, the Hellesdon police would like a word with you   (bbc.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Black Death, Norfolk Police, Danny Buck, 17th Century plague doctor, University of East Anglia, daily walk, Residents of Hellesdon, important people  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
camarugala
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They gonna slap him with an ASBO.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If you actually own a full plague doctor outfit, this must be like Christmas and Halloween together.  Also, you need some new hobbies.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: If you actually own a full plague doctor outfit, this must be like Christmas and Halloween together.  Also, you need some new hobbies.


I got a steampunk plague doctor mask in the French Quarter last time I was in New Orleans for $40.

I thought it was pretty awesome and didn't mind paying French Quarter prices until I went to the pop-up Halloween store in my home town a couple of months later and saw the same mask for $20.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: If you actually own a full plague doctor outfit, this must be like Christmas and Halloween together.  Also, you need some new hobbies.


How else you going to combine a gas mask fetish with a trench coat?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They said no offence had been committed, but officers were "keen to trace the individual in order to provide words of advice about the implications of his actions on the local community".

People in the UK are so nice. If this was Texas, he would have just been gunned down for plague doctoring in an aggressive manner.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everyone here on Fark is just butthurt they didn't think of this already. Admit it.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ghost - Dance Macabre
Youtube 7Gr63DiEUxw


What plague doctor outfits turned into 80's aerobics outfits worn by smoking hot chicks might look like.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I kind of agree with this comment from the article:

Another pointed out: "It's not illegal and if he can't wear it now, when could he?"

If I was still in my 20s, I have busted out my plague doctor costume and outraged the squares too.

Sadly, its only for Halloween now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
mrparks

How else you going to combine a gas mask fetish with a trench coat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've got a cheap plague doc mask, but the hat I got is small, so I've taken to wearing it with a black hoodie for that casual plague doc look.  Handy on trash day, though I'm certain the neighbors think I'm weird.
 
Flumple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Geez, bet that village is all sorts of fun for anybody who doesn't toe the line of fitting in. "Scaring the kids" and "being weird" is bad where as the abuse they no doubt heap on anybody they view as "the other", that's just good people being... more good.

Using the opportunity as a learning opportunity for the children is after all, an effort.... Assuming the adults aren't just too ignorant to have a clue
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Must be a terrorist, dressing like that.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was going to wear one at the next trump rally before the sheet hit the fan.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Everyone here on Fark is just butthurt they didn't think of this already. Admit it.


What? it was like the first thing I thought of. But I don't own a plague doctor outfit and I have less than zero creativity so I can't create one.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We spent a lot of time on the Plague of 1665-66 this year in Religious Education. At the time, I thought it was too much, but now I'm glad. The kids talked about ways a person might make a plague doctor's outfit for Halloween.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Was going to wear one at the next trump rally before the sheet hit the fan.


Trump will resume his rallies this summer. Your plague doctor outfit will then more awesome than ever. Bonus, most Trump supporters won't recognize it so you will not have to worry very much about retaliatory attacks.
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CNichols: I kind of agree with this comment from the article:

Another pointed out: "It's not illegal and if he can't wear it now, when could he?"

If I was still in my 20s, I have busted out my plague doctor costume and outraged the squares too.

Sadly, its only for Halloween now.

[Fark user image 425x566]


It's not whether he can wear it, it's how he behaves while wearing it.

I can wear a hockey mask while using a chain saw, but that doesn't mean I can barge into some kid's bedroom wearing that stuff while screaming.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe he should switch something less threatening like a nice clown costume?
 
Burchill
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Normal for Norfolk.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Normal_​f​or_Norfolk
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CNichols: I kind of agree with this comment from the article:

Another pointed out: "It's not illegal and if he can't wear it now, when could he?"

If I was still in my 20s, I have busted out my plague doctor costume and outraged the squares too.

Sadly, its only for Halloween now.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


IMHO, it seemed like plague doctor was a popular costume this past Halloween.  I wonder why.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I had a plague doctor outfit I'd be wearing it everyday now.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CNichols: I kind of agree with this comment from the article:

Another pointed out: "It's not illegal and if he can't wear it now, when could he?"

If I was still in my 20s, I have busted out my plague doctor costume and outraged the squares too.

Sadly, its only for Halloween now.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


This year it is going to be all plague doctors and Tiger King character costumes.

/assuming we can have parties and trick or treat at that point.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: mrparks

How else you going to combine a gas mask fetish with a trench coat?

[Fark user image image 620x877]


GWTBWftw.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.