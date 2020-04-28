 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   "This is a true Arizonan. Pregnant, on the phone with no hands, picking up a snake out of the middle of the road in the middle of nowhere with her flip flop"   (12news.com) divider line
    Tawney Rauch  
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe she's just a fan of the Cherry Poppin' Daddies!

Here Comes the Snake
Youtube SYOUmh3j-WA
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one enormous gopher snake. I knew they could get big but that's some evidence.

/ They're pretty mellow as far as snakes go.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's always good to save a snek on the road. or a turtle. good one arizonian mom-to-be 😊
 
Insain2
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Least she wasn't "Screaming" into the phone like a lil Man Beiach would be!!!!!!
 
Bob Down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's the second snake she had to remove in the last seven months.
 
jst3p
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"always make the guy go out and handle the poisonous snake"


It's venomous you ignorant choad. My kid understood the difference when she was in third grade. You speak to people for a living.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jst3p: "always make the guy go out and handle the poisonous snake"


It's venomous you ignorant choad. My kid understood the difference when she was in third grade. You speak to people for a living.


Dumb as rocks newscasters is also something that is emblematic of Arizona.
 
jst3p
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I really wanted to find fault with the woman in the video as subby seemed to want me to, but I can't. Good on her for knowing that the snake wasn't dangerous and helping to save its life.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's my kind of gal.

///both of us
//already
/taken
 
