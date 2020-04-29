 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sink hole shaped like a heart opens up in China. Hallmark Channel rushes in to film several lame movies   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

the "Heart Shaped Rock" by the Nakalele Blowhole, Maui HI, May 2019. It is about the size of a basketball. and it does in fact look like a heart, I was just going for the more "artsy fartsy" picture, getting the waves crashing behind it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
zumic.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x732]


Needs Meredeth Baxter and Barry Bostwick...That is if they aren't tied up making another movie about
an overworked anxious housewife, and her BASTARD HUSBAND...
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x732]


Looks like she has 2 giant hearts.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're looking at it upside down. That's a giant butt.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It looks a lot like Pareidolia from that angle.
 
Where the hell was Biggles
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cyndi Lauper - Hole in My Heart
Youtube hP9b4zlO2cU
 
