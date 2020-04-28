 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   From the same people who thought that calling themselves "Teabaggers" was a good idea comes new stupidity - turning the Village People's YMCA into a MAGA song   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taken at face value, the song's lyrics extol the virtues of the Young Men's Christian Association. However, in the gay culture from which the Village People stemmed, the song was implicitly understood as celebrating YMCA's reputation as a popular cruising and hookup spot, particularly for the younger men to whom it was addressed.[14] The initial goal of Village People producers Morali and Belolo was to attract disco's gay audience by featuring popular gay fantasy in their music.[15] Although co-creator Morali was gay and the group was initially intended to target gay men, the group became more popular and more mainstream over time.[16]

NTTAWWT
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe they took a song about anonymous sex in a public locker room and turned it into something cheap and tawdry.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives don't listen to you, to logic, or song lyrics.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The lack of self-awareness is not surprising.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Conservatives don't listen to you, to logic, or song lyrics.


This.  They're basically going to hear "MAGA," the beat they associate with a song from their youth, and high five each other while guffawing at how they're owning the libs soooooooo bad.

Most of them ain't exactly sophisticated.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: I can't believe they took a song about anonymous sex in a public locker room and turned it into something cheap and tawdry.


Why not? Song's been Pence's ringtone for 15 years.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Taken at face value, the song's lyrics extol the virtues of the Young Men's Christian Association. However, in the gay culture from which the Village People stemmed, the song was implicitly understood as celebrating YMCA's reputation as a popular cruising and hookup spot, particularly for the younger men to whom it was addressed.[14] The initial goal of Village People producers Morali and Belolo was to attract disco's gay audience by featuring popular gay fantasy in their music.[15] Although co-creator Morali was gay and the group was initially intended to target gay men, the group became more popular and more mainstream over time.[16]

NTTAWWT


The cop was the only straight person in the whole group.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: HighOnCraic: Taken at face value, the song's lyrics extol the virtues of the Young Men's Christian Association. However, in the gay culture from which the Village People stemmed, the song was implicitly understood as celebrating YMCA's reputation as a popular cruising and hookup spot, particularly for the younger men to whom it was addressed.[14] The initial goal of Village People producers Morali and Belolo was to attract disco's gay audience by featuring popular gay fantasy in their music.[15] Although co-creator Morali was gay and the group was initially intended to target gay men, the group became more popular and more mainstream over time.[16]

NTTAWWT

The cop was the only straight person in the whole group.


ACAG
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Conservatives don't listen to you, to logic, or song lyrics.


You mean the same people who thought (probably still do think) Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USApaints America in a positive light might not understand context in a song?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had a very homophobic friend in college who got REALLY REALLY REALLY upset when 4 of us told him, in unison, that YMCA, which he was singing, was a gay anthem and about men having sex with men at the YMCA. I am 100% certain he's a Trump supporter now.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: edmo: Conservatives don't listen to you, to logic, or song lyrics.

You mean the same people who thought (probably still do think) Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USApaints America in a positive light might not understand context in a song?


Don't even get me started on "Fortunate Son."
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Making America ... Gay Again?

LGBTs for Trump finally made an impact. Talk about 99 dimensional chess.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At YMCA having sex with men and boys is totally not gay.

Not as gay as cage fighting, at any rate.

/ This is a real thing. "Men who have sex with men" is  not just a bureaucratic label invented by anti-AIDS activists. Don't ask me. What ever happened to bi-curious and rent boys?
 
Artist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lawd, the stupid is stunning! I hope SNL gets wind of this. "Comedy gold Jerry!!!"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: edmo: Conservatives don't listen to you, to logic, or song lyrics.

You mean the same people who thought (probably still do think) Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USApaints America in a positive light might not understand context in a song?


These are the same people who thought it would be a good idea to have Stephen Colbert at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in 2006.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Always fun watching Mormons get into that song.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fine. May their movement go the way of disco.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: At YMCA having sex with men and boys is totally not gay.


And at that point, right after that statement, the reverend and other mourners at grandma's funeral politely asked you to go outside.
 
skinink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cut those guys a break. They're just a bunch of Smalltown Boys.
 
limboslam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tea-partiers didn't call themselves Teabagers. Homophobic Liberals called them that.
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

limboslam: Tea-partiers didn't call themselves Teabagers. Homophobic Liberals called them that.


I'm neither homophobic nor liberal and I called them that because they were stupid.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Mrtraveler01: edmo: Conservatives don't listen to you, to logic, or song lyrics.

You mean the same people who thought (probably still do think) Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USApaints America in a positive light might not understand context in a song?

Don't even get me started on "Fortunate Son."


Ain't that America?
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: Cut those guys a break. They're just a bunch of Smalltown Boys.


Living in a lonely void?
 
