Arsonist's plan to light fires with stolen underwear skids to a halt
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I don't know what his motive was for targeting the specific homes," said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

For a brief-housewarming party, of course.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
27 counts--including arson and possession of child pornography.

Mugshot checks out
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gotz ta luv the "Weird" ones that are still runnin around out there!!!!

Stay home, stay safe at home!!!

Somebody didn't get the Memo!!
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That haircut is a crime against humanity. I hope they cited him for that too.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wisconsin doesn't need its own tag. Just that mugshot. Ay caramba!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Miller said that he was wearing women's underwear during the interview and further stated that the underwear he used to light the fires was taken from laundromats


While I don't approve of his actions, I do applaud him for his courage.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bob Down: 27 counts--including arson and possession of child pornography.


Mugshot checks out

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a hard 43, even for a Wisconsinite.

Dude's nearing late stage Jack Wild territory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why the Long Face?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Wisconsin doesn't need its own tag. Just that mugshot. Ay caramba!


"Fondie" is a subspecies of Wisconsinites.  Really strange things happen there to make life interesting.  Here is one of my favorites.

Where my family has property (far North Woods) I have seen crazy crap as well such as elderly men sunning themselves in boats completely naked (completely legal as it is on a reservation).  But yes, Wisconsin does not need a tag.
 
