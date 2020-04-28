 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Fark livestream summary of today's news at 7pm eastern. Quite a few science-related Covid stories today didn't get a ton of mainstream attention. Plus UFOs, Brad Pitt, Tom Brady turning into Florida Man, and sheep on trampolines   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll be drinking during this one too
 
fly_gal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Drew: I'll be drinking during this one too


sweet, Me too.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only COVID-19 news I have is that the place I have my bloodwork done is closed due to COVID-19. Which seems kind of weird since that's normally considered an essential business during a pandemic.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The only COVID-19 news I have is that the place I have my bloodwork done is closed due to COVID-19. Which seems kind of weird since that's normally considered an essential business during a pandemic.


Is it closed due to someone on staff getting COVID-19?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fly_gal: Weatherkiss: The only COVID-19 news I have is that the place I have my bloodwork done is closed due to COVID-19. Which seems kind of weird since that's normally considered an essential business during a pandemic.

Is it closed due to someone on staff getting COVID-19?


Abundance of caution, judging from the sign on the door.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: fly_gal: Weatherkiss: The only COVID-19 news I have is that the place I have my bloodwork done is closed due to COVID-19. Which seems kind of weird since that's normally considered an essential business during a pandemic.

Is it closed due to someone on staff getting COVID-19?

Abundance of caution, judging from the sign on the door.


weird.  I guess it's not one of the testing sites.  I have no idea if our bloodwork places are closed or not.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fly_gal: Weatherkiss: fly_gal: Weatherkiss: The only COVID-19 news I have is that the place I have my bloodwork done is closed due to COVID-19. Which seems kind of weird since that's normally considered an essential business during a pandemic.

Is it closed due to someone on staff getting COVID-19?

Abundance of caution, judging from the sign on the door.

weird.  I guess it's not one of the testing sites.  I have no idea if our bloodwork places are closed or not.


Apparently it isn't. Oh well. I may have to wait until my state opens back up before getting my yearly routine bloodwork done.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I will be altered...every which way but loose, in moderation of course.
 
