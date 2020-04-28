 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Most US hospitals are empty due to restrictions on unnecessary procedures, say they may have to close since they lack patients to overbill   (newsweek.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Only in America do the hospitals close because there's too many sick people.
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Rick Jackson serves as chairman and chief executive officer of Jackson Healthcare, the third-largest health care staffing company in the United States. Jackson Healthcare staffs over 3,000 U.S. hospitals with clinicians and treats 10 million patients annually."

He might be a bit biased. Not that the point is totally invalid, because many "elective" procedures are often still important for quality of life; it's not just all plastic surgery and whatnot. But my question is, is there PPE available in the hospitals to perform elective procedures so that the workers don't risk getting sick? We seem to be having problems with that lately
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only in America do the hospitals close because there's too many sick people.


You have to have the right kind and ratio of sick people.  But that has always been true.  We are just seeing this upended at unprecedented levels.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Besides, those Porsche payments won't make themselves, amirite?
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.


Citation needed
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed


The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama​/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/2​4​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only in America do the hospitals close because sick people can't afford treatment.


Amended your statement to another, equally accurate one
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm starting to think for-profit health care might not be the best idea.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't hospital ships do boob jobs?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Can't hospital ships do boob jobs?


Mine would.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only in America do the hospitals close because there's too many sick people.


Some areas aren't seeing a ton of sick people.  That might change in a couple weeks, or in a second wave, or just be a stroke of luck.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to be upset that the hospitals are out of business because they can't fill themselves with elective surgeries and people who need five more CT scans JUST TO BE SURE.

This pandemic has just shown us all KINDS of weaknesses in the system, hasn't it?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll add that hospitals wouldn't have had to quit doing this stuff in most places if they had enough PPE.
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550


30% of health care spending may be waste, but that doesn't mean it's insurance company profit. Ever since the ACA there are strict rules on how profitable health coverage is allowed to be, and excess has to be returned. The profit is not zero, but it's not 30%. Think closer to 5% industry-wide. In some circumstances it runs at a loss, if some policy holder ends up unexpectedly needing seven figures' worth of care. It happens.

Waste includes prices set too high, by a doctor for procedures or by a medical device maker or a drug company. It includes the cost of unneeded care, or unneeded devices, or unneeded drugs. There's waste, no doubt. Any large organization is going to have some. But most of that money isn't showing up in the bottom line on the insurance company's income statement. Paying for provider waste represents an expense for the insurance company.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550


You do understand the difference between revenue and profit. Please tel me you do. Majority of that revenue gets paid out in form of claims. Obamacare limits what percentage of premium dollar can be used for admin and profits.

As to the overall point of the article, maybe hospitals shouldn't be funded this way,as in the fee for service model, but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs. That's what really scares the wealthy: equality of care and the fact that if such system is to be implemented it will need to be properly funded if the wealthy and the rest alike are to receive quality care.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor, Doctor
Give me the news
I've got a bad case
Of COVID-19
 
12349876
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Keep thinking of things to add.

A lot of the employees in the "elective" world of medicine don't have the nursing or professional degrees and wouldn't be any better than a paramedic in the ER/ICU.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm trying to be upset that the hospitals are out of business because they can't fill themselves with elective surgeries and people who need five more CT scans JUST TO BE SURE.

This pandemic has just shown us all KINDS of weaknesses in the system, hasn't it?


Elective = "You won't die immediately if we don't do this now". Doesn't mean they're all of the same unseriousness as nose jobs, tummy tucks, or mole removal.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pdieten: eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550

30% of health care spending may be waste, but that doesn't mean it's insurance company profit. Ever since the ACA there are strict rules on how profitable health coverage is allowed to be, and excess has to be returned. The profit is not zero, but it's not 30%. Think closer to 5% industry-wide. In some circumstances it runs at a loss, if some policy holder ends up unexpectedly needing seven figures' worth of care. It happens.

Waste includes prices set too high, by a doctor for procedures or by a medical device maker or a drug company. It includes the cost of unneeded care, or unneeded devices, or unneeded drugs. There's waste, no doubt. Any large organization is going to have some. But most of that money isn't showing up in the bottom line on the insurance company's income statement. Paying for provider waste represents an expense for the insurance company.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am so sorry that you guys (Americans in this thread) are victims of your own hospitals. I cannot even fathom what it would be like to think of hospitals in my city as somehow being my enemy or a place I am scared to go. Well, that's not true...I can fathom it and I can imagine it. I just don't know what would replace them. Where do you go for your sense of security? If your doctor's visits are like punishments, then where to you go for treatment and repairs to your body? If your hospitals are punishing you, then where do you go for medicine? It seems like cruelty.

:(
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm trying to be upset that the hospitals are out of business because they can't fill themselves with elective surgeries and people who need five more CT scans JUST TO BE SURE.

This pandemic has just shown us all KINDS of weaknesses in the system, hasn't it?


It's shown us that ICUs and ERs can't collect enough money to pay their own bills. When you go there, you are paying a team of very highly skilled (with salaries to match) people to work for you, in an environment that was purpose built with a lot of very carefully (expensively) made equipment and medications that require a lot of people (more salaries) to develop. How much do you think such a service should charge? Who could pay it?

And let's remember what an elective surgery is. Your knee replacement is elective. Your orthopedic work is elective. Your stent is elective. So is your tonsillectomy. Anything that can be scheduled rather than emergency is elective. How much of that do you think ought to get put off and for how long?
 
Spicy_McHaggus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

12349876: Keep thinking of things to add.

A lot of the employees in the "elective" world of medicine don't have the nursing or professional degrees and wouldn't be any better than a paramedic in the ER/ICU.


We have paramedics who work in my ER and they kick ass. They literally work as a nurse position and you wouldnt even know they were a medic. Matter of fact, they can do things that I as a nurse cannot.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550

You do understand the difference between revenue and profit. Please tel me you do. Majority of that revenue gets paid out in form of claims. Obamacare limits what percentage of premium dollar can be used for admin and profits.

As to the overall point of the article, maybe hospitals shouldn't be funded this way,as in the fee for service model, but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs. That's what really scares the wealthy: equality of care and the fact that if such system is to be implemented it will need to be properly funded if the wealthy and the rest alike are to receive quality care.


I could see how that approach could still be bent to the wealthy.  Each wealthy community would make sure they have their own hospital and fund it well for their needs.  Poor communities would have a bare essential one just to make sure they don't have an excuse to go to the wealthy one.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Gyrfalcon: I'm trying to be upset that the hospitals are out of business because they can't fill themselves with elective surgeries and people who need five more CT scans JUST TO BE SURE.

This pandemic has just shown us all KINDS of weaknesses in the system, hasn't it?

Elective = "You won't die immediately if we don't do this now". Doesn't mean they're all of the same unseriousness as nose jobs, tummy tucks, or mole removal.


The weakness isn't that elective procedures are delayed. The weakness is that when elective procedures are delayed, the hospitals are closing. There isn't anywhere on Earth that makes sense, including in the USA. And there isn't a time when that makes sense, pandemic or not.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: astelmaszek: eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550

You do understand the difference between revenue and profit. Please tel me you do. Majority of that revenue gets paid out in form of claims. Obamacare limits what percentage of premium dollar can be used for admin and profits.

As to the overall point of the article, maybe hospitals shouldn't be funded this way,as in the fee for service model, but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs. That's what really scares the wealthy: equality of care and the fact that if such system is to be implemented it will need to be properly funded if the wealthy and the rest alike are to receive quality care.

I could see how that approach could still be bent to the wealthy.  Each wealthy community would make sure they have their own hospital and fund it well for their needs.  Poor communities would have a bare essential one just to make sure they don't have an excuse to go to the wealthy one.


Poor people have the same opportunity to be born rich as wealthy people do.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hospitals are not receiving Federal money but companies like PotBelly's and Lakers are. This administration keeps saying, "Here, hold my f*cking beer."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pdieten: How much do you think such a service should charge? Who could pay it?


Gosh I don't know let's ask every hospital in Canada. Every doctor has a list of what procedures cost. it's not hard to find out if you book an appointment, but they might tell you they are too busy this month, drop by and ask a public health nurse, their job is to answer questions like that at the Medical Officer of Health's offices.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After all, it's doctors and patients who should make decisions about care, not bureaucrats.

Huh. When did that become a thing in the US healthcare system?
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spicy_McHaggus: 12349876: Keep thinking of things to add.

A lot of the employees in the "elective" world of medicine don't have the nursing or professional degrees and wouldn't be any better than a paramedic in the ER/ICU.

We have paramedics who work in my ER and they kick ass. They literally work as a nurse position and you wouldnt even know they were a medic. Matter of fact, they can do things that I as a nurse cannot.


I will take your word for it.  But you try to put a plastic surgeon in the ER and I don't see that going well the majority of the time.

My sister is an orthopedic surgeon and has said numerous times she would be pretty worthless working the pandemic front lines because she hasn't thought about emergency medicine since school.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Poor people have the same opportunity to be born rich as wealthy people do.


Rich people also have the right to sleep under the bridges. Whenever they want, just go for it.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: After all, it's doctors and patients who should make decisions about care, not bureaucrats.

Huh. When did that become a thing in the US healthcare system?


When Conservatives needed a way to pass responsibility to someone else for not doing the thing that they can't do anyway.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a huge difference between "elective" and "unnecessary".  Unfortunately, the dumbfarks making the rules don't understand it.

ANY surgery that is scheduled is classified as elective.  That includes biopsies, pacemakers, and all kinds of shiat that is medically necessary but not "urgent" or "emergency".  If you're not going to die today, it's elective.

There's a local guy who's story has been in the morning/evening news rotation for a few days.  Needs his gall bladder out.  But he can't get it done because it's a scheduled procedure and therefore elective.  But it's necessary and he's in excruciating pain.  But he won't die today so it's elective.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pdieten: eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550

30% of health care spending may be waste, but that doesn't mean it's insurance company profit. Ever since the ACA there are strict rules on how profitable health coverage is allowed to be, and excess has to be returned. The profit is not zero, but it's not 30%. Think closer to 5% industry-wide. In some circumstances it runs at a loss, if some policy holder ends up unexpectedly needing seven figures' worth of care. It happens.

Waste includes prices set too high, by a doctor for procedures or by a medical device maker or a drug company. It includes the cost of unneeded care, or unneeded devices, or unneeded drugs. There's waste, no doubt. Any large organization is going to have some. But most of that money isn't showing up in the bottom line on the insurance company's income statement. Paying for provider waste represents an expense for the insurance company.


"Waste" is also really hard to define. Is any care given to a 90 year old waste? What about operating on a patient with a AAA, loses 39 units of blood and dies anyway. We COULD have saved his life, the chances just sucked. They is also billing discrepancies since often we have to charge higher prices for one procedure to offset the loss we take from Medicare reimbursement,.

But anyway, this thread is about a private companies going under due to government restrictions.
We "flattened the curve" (we didn't) not to save lives  (it's not infection PREVENTION, it's SLOWING infection) since that wasn't going to happen, but to slow down the use of hospitals. But now they're going under anyway, so we did no good, just made it worse.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: GummyBearOverlord: astelmaszek: eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550

You do understand the difference between revenue and profit. Please tel me you do. Majority of that revenue gets paid out in form of claims. Obamacare limits what percentage of premium dollar can be used for admin and profits.

As to the overall point of the article, maybe hospitals shouldn't be funded this way,as in the fee for service model, but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs. That's what really scares the wealthy: equality of care and the fact that if such system is to be implemented it will need to be properly funded if the wealthy and the rest alike are to receive quality care.

I could see how that approach could still be bent to the wealthy.  Each wealthy community would make sure they have their own hospital and fund it well for their needs.  Poor communities would have a bare essential one just to make sure they don't have an excuse to go to the wealthy one.

Poor people have the same opportunity to be born rich as wealthy people do.


Funny but statistically not true.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Poor people have the same opportunity to be born rich as wealthy people do.

Rich people also have the right to sleep under the bridges. Whenever they want, just go for it.


They would, but they're saving the overpasses for the people who really need them.  They're very compassionate, you see.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only in America do the hospitals close because there's too many sick people.


Having a flood of patients who occupy your ICUs and imaging systems 24/7 for months, but whose contagious asses also mean you can't use the rest of your infrastructure for anything, is basically a worst-case scenario for hospitals.

You can at least treat zombie hordes on a horse-medicine basis.

\my sister's system is losing $2M/day.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: astelmaszek: eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550

You do understand the difference between revenue and profit. Please tel me you do. Majority of that revenue gets paid out in form of claims. Obamacare limits what percentage of premium dollar can be used for admin and profits.

As to the overall point of the article, maybe hospitals shouldn't be funded this way,as in the fee for service model, but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs. That's what really scares the wealthy: equality of care and the fact that if such system is to be implemented it will need to be properly funded if the wealthy and the rest alike are to receive quality care.

I could see how that approach could still be bent to the wealthy.  Each wealthy community would make sure they have their own hospital and fund it well for their needs.  Poor communities would have a bare essential one just to make sure they don't have an excuse to go to the wealthy one.


Not if it's funded federally from general fund instead of local property taxes. That's the big fear with Medicare for all.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

12349876: I'll add that hospitals wouldn't have had to quit doing this stuff in most places if they had enough PPE.


The world did not contain enough PPE. Germany is complaining they don't have enough, and they were everyone's poster-child for handling this correctly. Germans over-plan everything.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure the execs protecting productivity metrics and profit to maintain share prices will pick up a mop when the staff start burning out and/or dropping dead.

And that all the salary and hour cutting will really help maintain, even build, loyalty and commitment from the employees at all levels as this horrorshow grinds on.  Especially since no one, you know, already killed themselves this week.

Remember the companies, managers, and leadership, of all industries, that are farking their employees, and those that aren't. It'll be useful... _if_ we survive this.

I got more.  But I'm so farking blind with rage at this stupidity.  They're, seriously, complaining that the water is too far away from the hotel's beach towel stand as it recedes to turn into a farking tsunami, so cutting all the lifeguards and encouraging the guests to go look for shells.

Now is the time to double healthcare salaries, add months of paid vacation to accounts, give staff multi-million dollar life insurance policies and more.  This is what those institutional trusts and endowments are for -- use them now, or there will be no institution at all in the near future.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: GummyBearOverlord: astelmaszek: eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550

You do understand the difference between revenue and profit. Please tel me you do. Majority of that revenue gets paid out in form of claims. Obamacare limits what percentage of premium dollar can be used for admin and profits.

As to the overall point of the article, maybe hospitals shouldn't be funded this way,as in the fee for service model, but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs. That's what really scares the wealthy: equality of care and the fact that if such system is to be implemented it will need to be properly funded if the wealthy and the rest alike are to receive quality care.

I could see how that approach could still be bent to the wealthy.  Each wealthy community would make sure they have their own hospital and fund it well for their needs.  Poor communities would have a bare essential one just to make sure they don't have an excuse to go to the wealthy one.

Not if it's funded federally from general fund instead of local property taxes. That's the big fear with Medicare for all.


If you think NYC hospitals are struggling now...

At least smaller communities in flyover country would see an improvement in their medical systems.  Share the wealth!
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs.


So the first 100 covid patients get a ventilator and a CT, and patients 101 to lazy-8 get an ibuprofen and a taxi?
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: 12349876: I'll add that hospitals wouldn't have had to quit doing this stuff in most places if they had enough PPE.

The world did not contain enough PPE. Germany is complaining they don't have enough, and they were everyone's poster-child for handling this correctly. Germans over-plan everything.


The first P51 Mustang rolled off the production line in 102 days starting with a napkin drawing. Have we really become a society capable of delivery of cat/porn/cat porn videos only?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: The first P51 Mustang rolled off the production line in 102 days starting with a napkin drawing. Have we really become a society capable of delivery of cat/porn/cat porn videos only?


Germany ran out of tanks, despite making more tanks every year than they had made in the prior year.

The problem was their attrition rate was climbing even faster.

We're burning through PPE faster than we can make it.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: astelmaszek: but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs.

So the first 100 covid patients get a ventilator and a CT, and patients 101 to lazy-8 get an ibuprofen and a taxi?


Fixed base budgets so that you wouldn't lay off stay and/or equipment.

Clearly an emergency would require additional resources but what you are saying makes zero sense because that's essentially what's happening right now anyway once first 100 ventilators are used up. That's why you have (or should have) emergency national equipment stockpiles and plans to move them around using a combo of military and temporarily reassigned civilian resources like NetJets. Yes, I said NetJets becomes a public resource during an emergency.
 
UtopianDevil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All 3 of my sisters are nurses and work in different hospitals around Ohio. They are working two or three days a week at most due to lack of patients. They only get hours because of ICU and ER experience.

I was in the ER of a Columbus hospital yesterday getting stitches after an unfortunate incident and it was empty. No one waiting, exam rooms empty. I was done and out in 45 minutes.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: astelmaszek: The first P51 Mustang rolled off the production line in 102 days starting with a napkin drawing. Have we really become a society capable of delivery of cat/porn/cat porn videos only?

Germany ran out of tanks, despite making more tanks every year than they had made in the prior year.

The problem was their attrition rate was climbing even faster.

We're burning through PPE faster than we can make it.


Then make more. 102 days, we had a more than that since we first became aware of it. This 40 year old stoner could see the writing on the wall about the same time as Richard Burr did and sold off his stock holdings. Last 3 moths we should have been converting various capabilities around the nation to make PPE.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: astelmaszek: GummyBearOverlord: astelmaszek: eurotrader: pdieten: eurotrader: 30% of all healthcare spending goes to private profit of insurance companies.

Citation needed

The United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.
Waste in the US Health Care System Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​article-abstract/2752664
I have a more updated study but it can not be posted on fark
The US seven largest publicly traded health insurers saw revenues of $913 billion in 2019 and that did not include executive bonuses, so over 1 trillion and the US spends around $3.6 billion a year on healthcare.
https://www.benefitspro.com/2020/02/24​/top-health-insurers-revenues-soared-t​o-almost-1-trillion-in-2019/?slreturn=​20200328184550

You do understand the difference between revenue and profit. Please tel me you do. Majority of that revenue gets paid out in form of claims. Obamacare limits what percentage of premium dollar can be used for admin and profits.

As to the overall point of the article, maybe hospitals shouldn't be funded this way,as in the fee for service model, but should instead operate on fixed budgets set depending on community needs. That's what really scares the wealthy: equality of care and the fact that if such system is to be implemented it will need to be properly funded if the wealthy and the rest alike are to receive quality care.

I could see how that approach could still be bent to the wealthy.  Each wealthy community would make sure they have their own hospital and fund it well for their needs.  Poor communities would have a bare essential one just to make sure they don't have an excuse to go to the wealthy one.

Not if it's funded federally from general fund instead of local property taxes. That's the big fear with Medicare for all.

If you think NYC hospitals are struggling now...

At least smaller communities in flyover country would see an improvement in their medical systems.  Share the wealth!


NYC hospitals would be just fine if you adjusted for population and geographical cost.
 
