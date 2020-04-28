 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark and Schnitt)   On this week's episode of Fark and Schnitt, Drew and Todd get down to the bottom of the nation-wide French Fry shortage. Plus a deep dive on who told Trump it was OK to drink bleach (Florida Man) and the media meta on Schrödinger's Kim Jung Un   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
7
    More: PSA, Todd Schnitt, Drew Curtis, Television, The MJ Morning Show, good team, WFLZ-FM, French fries, radio broadcaster Todd Schnitt  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 28 Apr 2020 at 5:33 PM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also next week if things work out we're interviewing Peter Sagal
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: Peter Sagal


Wait does this mean we have a chance of hearing Drew one day on "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me"  ?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except they didn't really get to the bottom of it.

I assume before the virus there was no greater disparity when it comes to how much a particular food is eaten in restaurants versus at home than french fries.  Obviously the industrial fryers do it best, but now people are deciding at home options are better than nothing.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capo Del Bandito: Drew: Peter Sagal

Wait does this mean we have a chance of hearing Drew one day on "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me"  ?


I was on once before, was several years hence.  It was a blast
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cool. first time i have heard drew's voice.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The true crime is that all those potatoes weren't simply fermented somehow.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I'm not farking, I'm listening to Peter Sagal on the radio.
You may quote me.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.