 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Grumpy cat good.jpg   (the-sun.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Amazon.com, Amazon workers, Target Corporation, telling message, Jeff Bezos, Amazon staffers, Whole Foods, numerous protests  
•       •       •

874 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 7:43 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's opening what now?
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will support your efforts by boycotting each and every corporation. The only way to make a change is to really make the wealthy hurt.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RainDawg: I will support your efforts by boycotting each and every corporation. The only way to make a change is to really make the wealthy hurt.


Unfortunately, a one day strike will only hurt Bezos to an amount that he probably has under his couch cushions.

And Amazon management will retaliate.  I don't know if Wal-Mart will.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, go for it. Maybe it'll do some good. (shrug)
 
Hal5423
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Instacart strikes usually end up in shiatposting by other instacart shoppers who complain that they retaliate.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hmm sounds like a union.
 
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On May Day.

Hmmm.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RainDawg: I will support your efforts by boycotting each and every corporation. The only way to make a change is to really make the wealthy hurt.


CSB: I've boycotted Walmart my entire life.  Never spent one cent there.
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
excellent! some spirit's coming back.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxx2112: On May Day.

Hmmm.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haymark​e​t_affair

Yeah, can't imagine why they'd pick that day.

Related, but happened during April, not May.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludlow_​M​assacre
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Get back to work! You lazy commie bastards.

Really good luck.
 
tallen702
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Striking without a union..... that's smart......

Even with a union, machine guns, rifles, grenades, commandeered trains and 10,000 men, laborers were unable to change the tune. What makes these folks think that they'll fare any better.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.