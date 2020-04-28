 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Put your foot outside the covers, you're tempting fate. It's science   (thedailyshunt.com)
    Satire, Sleep, new study, Christian Clewis, Horror film, Mattress, Idea, odds of monsters increases, Thought  
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I really and wholeheartedly subscribed to this theory at one time.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Relevant smbc
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm willing to take my chances with the monsters. Sticking my foot out from under the covers is the quickest way to cool off but stay cozy at the same time.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My feet are always hot. I always sleep with them outside of the covers. Haven't seen any monsters yet though.

Maybe my farting dog that also sleeps in bed keeps them away.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well duh!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My dutch oven powers keep the monsters at bay.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ALWAYS CLOSE THE CURTAINS BEFORE FALLING ASLEEP
cdn.psychologytoday.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Triply so, if you're a cat owner...
 
Kyotay2001
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I liked that so much I wish  I wrote it.
Also...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Never could understand how people could sleep with the covers tucked under the mattress at the foot. My feet are staunch believers in "give me liberty or give me death"


Never could understand how people could sleep with the covers tucked under the mattress at the foot. My feet are staunch believers in "give me liberty or give me death"
 
weapon13
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Triply so, if you're a cat owner...


Not just legs.

Hand, arms, ass, head... Everything must be under the covers..

About to go to bed.

Can't wait to see some monsters..
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ceti Eels and Facehuggers don't give a damn about your feet.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That man was an international treasure.
Also...[Fark user image 268x308]


That man was an international treasure.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

And check the covers:
DAYWALT HORROR: Bedfellows
Youtube j6flB0XvmTo
[cdn.psychologytoday.com image 400x342]


And check the covers:
DAYWALT HORROR: Bedfellows
Youtube j6flB0XvmTo
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I help the Mrs make the bed, and I always mock tuck under the sheet on my side.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am not subby, but congrats to subby on discovering my secret method of adjusting my body temperature while in bed by exposing various parts of it to the air. Is it too cold? Blankets over my head, feet in. Is it too warm? Blankets over my head, one foot out. Maybe both feet out. Maybe right arm, both feet.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also make sure the closet is always closed during the night.
 
Kyotay2001
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

He is still alive. Last I heard he was ready to get back to work on the Far Side again
Also...[Fark user image 268x308]

That man was an international treasure.


He is still alive. Last I heard he was ready to get back to work on the Far Side again
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That was always my gripe with making my bed. I had to unmake it every night just to go to sleep.

Never could understand how people could sleep with the covers tucked under the mattress at the foot. My feet are staunch believers in "give me liberty or give me death"


That was always my gripe with making my bed. I had to unmake it every night just to go to sleep.
 
ktybear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was witches for me
I was told they would steal my toes to eat
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i keep the under and have always had a policy of "no air leaks".
air leaks are worse than monsters.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kyotay2001: bobobolinskii: Kyotay2001: I liked that so much I wish  I wrote it.
Also...[Fark user image 268x308]

That man was an international treasure.

He is still alive. Last I heard he was ready to get back to work on the Far Side again


He hated the pressure and the continuous demand of a cartoon a day.  Once, when asked what he used as motivation to get out a cartoon that was up to his usual stratospheric standards when he was really yearning for a nap, he said "I read the fine print in my contract."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The average farkers foot probably smells bad enough to choke a monster.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

My bad, thought that was Kliban
Also...[Fark user image 268x308]

That man was an international treasure.

He is still alive. Last I heard he was ready to get back to work on the Far Side again


My bad, thought that was Kliban
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For me it was aliens. One night I slept with my foot out and next thing I know I'm waking up next to a green skinned hussy from out of town. She didn't stick around long though she took my space pickup truck, my dog, and the double wide space trailer before I came back from work the next day.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Every night it's an anxiety-ridden debate: stick my foot out and risk having it lopped off by a monster, or broil myself to death under blankets.  And don't even get me started on closets.


Every night it's an anxiety-ridden debate: stick my foot out and risk having it lopped off by a monster, or broil myself to death under blankets.  And don't even get me started on closets.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Divorces can be tricky...


Divorces can be tricky...
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Only because you've forgotten the unsaid creed of a lot of  womenz.............Whatz mine iiz mine, whatz yourz iz mine.

Some womenz and lawyers never got the age of 3.

Divorces can be tricky...


Only because you've forgotten the unsaid creed of a lot of  womenz.............Whatz mine iiz mine, whatz yourz iz mine.

Some womenz and lawyers never got the age of 3.
 
