(Reuters)   Back in my day we got tattoos of dragons and mistranslated Kanji characters   (reuters.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think he's doing quite a good job because he has been standing straight in the frontline and he's just been doing his job great

Swedish pandemic strategy:  do nothing
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many bumper sticker he has?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Sweden! 
// This is the 2020 Livestrong tattoo.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked on two tattoo threads in a row, so I know what all my google ads are going to be for a while.
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Go Sweden! [Fark user image image 425x300]

// This is the 2020 Livestrong tattoo.


I was about to say, want Sweden pulling a do nothing and hope for the best strategy?
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not an accidental neo nazi tattoo
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get a full body tattoo of yourself, but 3 inches taller
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Interesting... a face tattoo that still permits him a job that pays taxes.
 
here to help
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That is a really sh*tty tattoo.

Watch your needle depth mammajamma!
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kiler: mofa: Go Sweden! [Fark user image image 425x300]

// This is the 2020 Livestrong tattoo.

I was about to say, want Sweden pulling a do nothing and hope for the best strategy?


Yes.  They say they're in for the long game, so they want to build herd immunity, and that whoever is going to die now would've died when they got it later on.  The thing with that is that it's clear that the death rate skyrockets when the hospitals are overrun with patients, so if they've managed to solve that problem then perhaps they'll be alright, but that didn't work out in Italy, NYC, etc.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like Drew Carey.
 
Lackofname
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well he got it on his epidermis, so it makes sense...
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sirgrim: I clicked on two tattoo threads in a row, so I know what all my google ads are going to be for a while.


For some reason I am getting ads for Peyronie's disease. I am NOT Bill Clinton!!!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only tattoo you'll ever need.
 
Kiler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Kiler: mofa: Go Sweden! [Fark user image image 425x300]

// This is the 2020 Livestrong tattoo.

I was about to say, want Sweden pulling a do nothing and hope for the best strategy?

Yes.  They say they're in for the long game, so they want to build herd immunity, and that whoever is going to die now would've died when they got it later on.  The thing with that is that it's clear that the death rate skyrockets when the hospitals are overrun with patients, so if they've managed to solve that problem then perhaps they'll be alright, but that didn't work out in Italy, NYC, etc.


I might work outside of the cities. The country has 10-11 million people total with a population density of around 60 people per square mile. Then again, most of those people are concentrated in cities which are going to be harder hit.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sirgrim: I clicked on two tattoo threads in a row, so I know what all my google ads are going to be for a while.


brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My tattoo of Kathy Griffin looks like she is belly dancing when I flex my arm.

She is based on the Biblical story of Holofernes and Judith. You can make Donald' head smile like a jackass or frown like a jack-o'-the-lantern while Kathy wiggles her tiny hips.

/ I just made that all up, but you have to dream.
 
