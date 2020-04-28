 Skip to content
NYC says F this to giving students F grades this semester
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In all honesty, given the difficulties and possible distractions, it's the only fair thing.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
F
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was unaware we gave students Fs anymore, save for in the most flagrant of circumstances.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stay tuned for next week's show, when it's "This diploma ain't worth the paper it's written on!" or "This diploma is not worth the parchment on which it is written."
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: In all honesty, given the difficulties and possible distractions, it's the only fair thing.


Pretty much every place is doing this, but they are not doing openly until after the semester is over.
The last thing we want is for the students to know.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: I was unaware we gave students Fs anymore, save for in the most flagrant of circumstances.


Not sure how other places grade out but I've worked in middle schools and in high schools for almost 15 years and we've always used F's as letter grade.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Up through third grade, the public elementary school where I grew up in California used only three letters:

Satisfactory
Improving
Needs improvement

The system would've made more sense at a religious school, but I can still forgive them.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 500x384]


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


The letter D turns into a B so easily...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Needs improvement


Fancy. Here we had Unsatisfactory. Shame the children to be better.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
