 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Subby is of the opinion that these two medical morons should have their licenses suspended, but hey, that's just me   (calmatters.org) divider line
27
    More: Fake, Epidemiology, Urgent care, Bakersfield doctors, public health experts, doctors' findings, Emergency department, urgent care centers, COVID-19  
•       •       •

1952 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 4:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spongeboob's Law Any doctor who wears scrubs to a press conference or media interview can be safely ignored.

Prove me wrong
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Spongeboob's Law Any doctor who wears scrubs to a press conference or media interview can be safely ignored.

Prove me wrong


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Spongeboob's Law Any doctor who wears scrubs to a press conference or media interview can be safely ignored.

Prove me wrong


Or a lab coat.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We hate scrubs.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God f'ing damnit Bakersfield, stop being so stupid.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Fark these two.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They've used methods that are ludicrous to get results that are completely implausible," Bergstrom said.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinarily proof.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It should also be noted that unless they have an additional degree (e.g. PhD) a physician is not a scientist.

MDs can be shockingly ignorant of how to conduct basic science unless they have the appropriate scientific background.

It's a mistake to assume that because they went to medical school they are also qualified to conduct scientific experiments and evaluate the results. Most scientists and MDs understand this and stick to their area of expertise.

And then there are these 2 chucklfarks. I'm surprised that they don't have stethoscopes around their necks for added gravitas.
 
Salmon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: It should also be noted that unless they have an additional degree (e.g. PhD) a physician is not a scientist.

MDs can be shockingly ignorant of how to conduct basic science unless they have the appropriate scientific background.

It's a mistake to assume that because they went to medical school they are also qualified to conduct scientific experiments and evaluate the results. Most scientists and MDs understand this and stick to their area of expertise.

And then there are these 2 chucklfarks. I'm surprised that they don't have stethoscopes around their necks for added gravitas.


they're in their asses
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's all about the hospitalization levels. We prefer people dying hooked up to machines over people dying in the streets. That's just the way things are.
 
jimpapa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2 idiots are going to set a bunch of FOX viewers out to get infected after watching Laura tonight.
not sure if i'm all that concerned about the expected results.

interesting will be in the coming years after numerous investigations by Congress and others will these so called purveyors of misinformation be held accountable. Including the entire gang over at FOX.

the special reports and investigations are going to make the muller report/ the warren commision/ Watergate/ken starr, and others reports all look miniscule in comparison. Tens of thousands or more will have died preventable deaths and answers will be demanded by any and all that lost someone.

the best vocation to go into for anyone entering coming of age will be in the Legal profession.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Put these two under arrest and send cops to fox news to stop their interview. These motherfarkers are killing people with their BS. Charge them under terrorism.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Bakersfield
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What do you call the guy who graduates last in his class at medical school?

Doctor.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These are doctors in Bakersfield. It's not like they chose that place over Lake Tahoe or Marin County.


NateAsbestos: God f'ing damnit Bakersfield, stop being so stupid.


No danger of that happening anytime soon.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Add this asshole to the list too:

https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcar​e​/494034-the-data-are-in-stop-the-panic​-and-end-the-total-isolation

I like how they are trying to pass off his Stanford affiliation like it means something. Scott W. Atlas is just another right-wing piece of shiat who contributes hot garbage to Fox News and National Review among others.
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A friend posted these moron's video on Facebook this morning under the guise of "it's good to get a different viewpoint". I eviscerated it piece by piece. We'll see if said friend is still speaking to me, precious snowflake they are.

It was predicted that assholes like this would start making the claim that the lockdown was overblown when the severity of the pandemic was not as bad as the worst-case models predicted, while ignoring the fact that it's because of the measures taken that's the reason why it's not worse.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meet the Fauchi and Brix replacments....
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe they should be "re-educated" subby? Perhaps we could get some "camps" up and running in order to "re-educate" them?
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: It should also be noted that unless they have an additional degree (e.g. PhD) a physician is not a scientist.

MDs can be shockingly ignorant of how to conduct basic science unless they have the appropriate scientific background.

It's a mistake to assume that because they went to medical school they are also qualified to conduct scientific experiments and evaluate the results. Most scientists and MDs understand this and stick to their area of expertise.

And then there are these 2 chucklfarks. I'm surprised that they don't have stethoscopes around their necks for added gravitas.


Absolutely! I was going to make the same comment. I have a Ph.D. and have worked with M.D.s in a research setting. Some are brilliant, many are merely meh. I found that M.D.s are much more likely to ignore results that don't support their hypotheses and are very impatient with the methodical pace that scientific investigation requires.
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Maybe they should be "re-educated" subby? Perhaps we could get some "camps" up and running in order to "re-educate" them?


That would be a waste. Just haul 'em out into the street and shoot them right there in the gutter
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcain: fark'emfeed'emfish: Maybe they should be "re-educated" subby? Perhaps we could get some "camps" up and running in order to "re-educate" them?

That would be a waste. Just haul 'em out into the street and shoot them right there in the gutter


We're going to have a ton of leftover guillotines. just saying.
 
Pert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: Rock Krenn: It should also be noted that unless they have an additional degree (e.g. PhD) a physician is not a scientist.

MDs can be shockingly ignorant of how to conduct basic science unless they have the appropriate scientific background.

It's a mistake to assume that because they went to medical school they are also qualified to conduct scientific experiments and evaluate the results. Most scientists and MDs understand this and stick to their area of expertise.

And then there are these 2 chucklfarks. I'm surprised that they don't have stethoscopes around their necks for added gravitas.

they're in their asses


If that's my thermometer, where the hell's my pen?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These guys will have a huge audience with the folks that discount the VA trials on coloriquine and refute it with "that black democratic woman in Michigan took it and it saved her life"

I just don't know how you can willingly be so cavalier to "take the outside the box opinion" when actual people are dying.

Money and instant fame really can fark with some people heads.

Of course there is always that guy that bets every long shot at the track cause "this time, I have a really good feeling and I'm due"
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image image 275x183]
We hate scrubs.


Nice.  Reminds me of this meme:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Missed what these dudes said. And don't see in the comments what they were stating. Are they putting out statistics based on their sampling? If so, it seems the debate should be based on their statistics and why their reports are inaccurate. A little more science would be good here verses opinions.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flamark: Missed what these dudes said. And don't see in the comments what they were stating. Are they putting out statistics based on their sampling? If so, it seems the debate should be based on their statistics and why their reports are inaccurate. A little more science would be good here verses opinions.


FTFA: The doctors should never have assumed that the patients they tested - who came for walk-in COVID-19 tests or who sought urgent care for symptoms they experienced in the middle of a pandemic - are representative of the general population, said Dr. Carl Bergstrom, a University of Washington biologist who specializes in infectious disease modeling.

In other words, they almost certainly overestimated the number of positive cases in the population by using a biased sample.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.