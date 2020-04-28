 Skip to content
(NYPost) One. MIIIIIILLLLLIIIION. Cases
141
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobies
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who throws a bottle of bleach?  Honestly.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're also really close to more American deaths than were attributed to Vietnam.

Man, those fifteen cases went to zero really quickly, didn't they?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're #1! We're #1! We're #1!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I knew if we all buckled down and put in the hard work we could make it!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're #1
We're #1
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: We're also really close to more American deaths than were attributed to Vietnam.

Man, those fifteen cases went to lots of zeros really quickly, didn't they?


Fixed.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FEB 26 "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done."
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Far, far more than that.

Far, far more than that.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoohoodilly: Boobies


Wrong. This is the correct boobies comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First to acknowledge 1M.  I'm certain other countries have hit that plateau.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we more populated than the rest of the world?
I'm confused.
Okay, China must be lying.
WTF?
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: We're also really close to more American deaths than were attributed to Vietnam.


And really close to reaching a DAILY death count reached on 9/11.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tremendous.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MURICAH MURICAH MURICAH!!!!

MURICAH MURICAH MURICAH!!!!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday Trump, Hannity, Ingraham, or the like will hear the term "false positive" and if it alights upon an active neuron we'll never hear the end of it.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardly. Multiply the confirmed number by a factor of ten to get the real one. Try ten million cases.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: We're also really close to more American deaths than were attributed to Vietnam.



And Cadet Bone Spurs took no responsibility either time.
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much winning.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was this yesterday?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Hardly. Multiply the confirmed number by a factor of ten to get the real one. Try ten million cases.


If that's the case, should herd immunity kick in soon?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Well done. A round of applause for those who have suffered and died. Without them we would not have been able to cross this threshold so quickly. So many thanks to Donald J Trump who has led us on this quest. Such a great quest. People tell him that it's the best quest in over 100 years. Possibly the greatest of all time or so he's heard. Winston Churchill once exclaimed in the face of retreat that it was Britain's finest hour. This must be ours. Stay safe.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waaaay overblown because we don't know the REAL numbers! Those 57K deaths would probably be no big deal if we did!!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things:
1. It's more than that.
2. Other countries have at least as many.

Why are we still pretending that the cases any country reports is the same as actual cases? We know it isn't. Simple logic tells us that.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only 210 million to go before herd immunity kicks in.  Which *will* happen if we don't get a vaccine. It's going to kill millions.  might take a few years if we're lucky.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2wolves: First to acknowledge 1M.  I'm certain other countries have hit that plateau.


waxbeans: Are we more populated than the rest of the world?
I'm confused.
Okay, China must be lying.
WTF?


I would be shocked if China was under a million.
I also have concerns about India.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take one down,
pass it around,
Nine hundred and ninety nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety nine virus cases on the wall...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: We're also really close to more American deaths than were attributed to Vietnam.

Man, those fifteen cases went to zero really quickly, didn't they?


It's still only fifteen. The other 57,000 gave themselves pneumonia and died just to be needlessly partisan.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: MURICAH MURICAH MURICAH!!!!

USA! USA!! USA!!! U...S....Aaaaa!!!!!!


USA! USA!! USA!!! U...S....Aaaaa!!!!!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Still waaaay overblown because we don't know the REAL numbers! Those 57K deaths would probably be no big deal if we did!!


Couldn't we just solve for X?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image 640x614]


Just wait till you see how many people we kill with our global warming hoax. Covid is gonna look like amateur hour.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2wolves: First to acknowledge 1M.  I'm certain other countries have hit that plateau.


And that's why this will become known as the American virus/flu/whatever.

Spain didn't bother stopping journalists, and the 1918-19 flu got blamed on them, no matter it actually started blowing up elsewhere.

We're more open about our issues, good and bad.  Definitely not transparent, but much better than China or Russia.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Done Everybody!!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The last 7 weeks have been one giant weird blur of days that have all been stuck on a shiatty repeat of death statistics and horrible leadership. These milestones keep passing by with nothing changing, it is a nightmare.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: 2wolves: First to acknowledge 1M.  I'm certain other countries have hit that plateau.

waxbeans: Are we more populated than the rest of the world?
I'm confused.
Okay, China must be lying.
WTF?

I would be shocked if China was under a million.
I also have concerns about India.


India, yeah, I'm curious why that hasn't took over the news.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: only 210 million to go before herd immunity kicks in.  Which *will* happen if we don't get a vaccine. It's going to kill millions.  might take a few years if we're lucky.


That herd immunity assumes a long lasting immunity.  At least 4 others in the corona virus family only have a 1-2 year immunity before reinfection can occur.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I thought that was what the flyover was for? Celebrating the millionth case?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Are we more populated than the rest of the world?
I'm confused.
Okay, China must be lying.
WTF?


I thought you said any criticism of the "official data" out of china by the goverment then is directly racist towards chinese people and should never even be considered.
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The last 7 weeks have been one giant weird blur of days that have all been stuck on a shiatty repeat of death statistics and horrible leadership. These milestones keep passing by with nothing changing, it is a nightmare.


not only that, I'm staring to run low on weed.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: MikeyFuccon: Hardly. Multiply the confirmed number by a factor of ten to get the real one. Try ten million cases.

If that's the case, should herd immunity kick in soon?


Is 10 million the same as 330 million?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The last 7 weeks have been one giant weird blur of days that have all been stuck on a shiatty repeat of death statistics and horrible leadership. These milestones keep passing by with nothing changing, it is a nightmare.


Well, at some point, we will either have an election, everyone will be dead, or Lewis Black will show up with a new special.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The last 7 weeks have been one giant weird blur of days that have all been stuck on a shiatty repeat of death statistics and horrible leadership. These milestones keep passing by with nothing changing, it is a nightmare.


I found the string of CEOs lining up to kiss Trump's ass yesterday to be a refreshing change from the string of health professionals lining up to kiss Trump's ass.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
darth_badger
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
One million cases of Corona in the US of A,
One million cases of Corona.
Take one down, pass it around,
Ten million cases of Corona in the US of A.


si.wsj.netView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BizarreMan: 2wolves: First to acknowledge 1M.  I'm certain other countries have hit that plateau.

waxbeans: Are we more populated than the rest of the world?
I'm confused.
Okay, China must be lying.
WTF?

I would be shocked if China was under a million.
I also have concerns about India.

India, yeah, I'm curious why that hasn't took over the news.


India's doing a pretty good job of shutting shiat down. The sky isn't brown. You could probably drink a glass of Ganges. With a Lysol back.
 
thenapalm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
