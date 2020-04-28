 Skip to content
(CNN)   Man buys 28 tons of onions. No word on how many he tied to his belt (which was the style at the time) because he had to take the ferry to Morganville, which is what they called Shelbyville in those days   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Simpsons episode ever.

/Now play "Classical Gas"
//Dental plan. Lisa needs braces.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ferry used to cost a nickel, which had bees on them in those days.
Give me five bees for a quarter, you'd say.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've done it. We've found the man from our high school math problems.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to congratulate that man on his sneaky plan and execution.  Well, as soon as he's done yelling at that cloud I'll congratulate him.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: Best Simpsons episode ever.

/Now play "Classical Gas"
//Dental plan. Lisa needs braces.


Big book of British smiles.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many rods to the hogshead does a truck with 28 tons of onions get?
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just going to leave us hanging on the plight of the onions?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly does an onion seller disguise look like?
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: What exactly does an onion seller disguise look like?


So it fooled you too?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They said they quarantined him once he got home like it was a punishment. That was his goal in the first place.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: What exactly does an onion seller disguise look like?


You dress in layers.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: SumoJeb: What exactly does an onion seller disguise look like?

You dress in layers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He should be sentenced to cook a truckload of onion rings.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Came for the Simpsons references. Was not disappointed.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
14 tonnes! I guess if you're going to pull off the ruse in India you have to go all the way and massive overladen your truck.

A standard medium truck has a GVM of what, 6 tonne? And 3 of that is the truck itself. And I'm assuming he didn't get a massive truck and trailer.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Creative. Pungent, but creative.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dyhchong: 14 tonnes! I guess if you're going to pull off the ruse in India you have to go all the way and massive overladen your truck.

A standard medium truck has a GVM of what, 6 tonne? And 3 of that is the truck itself. And I'm assuming he didn't get a massive truck and trailer.


Indian cop math.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, he can kiss his job goodbye. I hope his family is worth it. Mine ain't.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They have the Onion in print in India?

/dodges tomato
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: SumoJeb: What exactly does an onion seller disguise look like?

You dress in layers.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Onion_F​u​tures_Act

No, no, you make money on bags the onions come in!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only someone in the article was named Abe, or Simpson.  That would have made my day.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'm going to congratulate that man on his sneaky plan and execution.


How did Rollin disguise himself in this ep?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: [imgs.xkcd.com image 285x413]


Wanna have some fun at someone else's expense?  Ask Alexa "Hey Alexa, what is the exponent of 500?" then quietly slink away and giggle to yourself as your family or friends tries to figure out WTF is going on.
 
otherideas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do you prevent crying while cutting onions?

Don't get emotionally attached to the onions.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Got this awesome recipe for brown lentils, rice, and onions.  Oh so simple, oh so delicious.  Just like... quadruple the onions it calls for.
https://www.gruv.org/rlo.jpg


Scanned, so printable, but too big to politely in-line.
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dyhchong: 14 tonnes! I guess if you're going to pull off the ruse in India you have to go all the way and massive overladen your truck.

A standard medium truck has a GVM of what, 6 tonne? And 3 of that is the truck itself. And I'm assuming he didn't get a massive truck and trailer.


Its india. He was probably on a vespa.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What an onion seller might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Second time in an hour I've heard Shelbyville.  One Simpsons, one Kentucky.

/WHAT DOES IT MEANNNNNN
 
