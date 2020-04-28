 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Man gives himself a tattoo for every day he's in lockdown. Problem is, he's running out of skin   (nypost.com) divider line
9
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just ink over a section with flesh-color. Viola! New canvas.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another Tattoo (Parody of "Nothin' On You" by B.o.B. featuring Bruno Mars)
Youtube BF6ct9ZEq5s
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TATTOOtattoo

Maybe?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just start cutting bits out, it'll grow back.
 
buster_v
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Right. That's totally true and not fake at all.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buster_v: Right. That's totally true and not fake at all.


No, tattoos are quite real. You're just not familiar with underclass of trash that get them.
 
beans morocco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't figure out what part of his body that is.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
