(Page Six)   You get photographed carrying a Thomas the Tank Engine bag on your first day of nursery school over 30 years ago and the next thing you know you get recorded for the 75th anniversary of Thomas the Tank   (pagesix.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh. I didn't realize it was that old.
I thought it started in the 80's.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cute kid.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the train that did horrible things all across Europe?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
75 years??  I thought that was a 90's thing.
 
toejam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thomas is almost as big a pussy as that little shiate Caillou.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Drawing Thomas the Tank Engine Original Characters
Youtube TxRjSzqLehM
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some of those Thomas the Tank Engine stories were pretty dark.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: [Fark user image image 608x500]

Some of those Thomas the Tank Engine stories were pretty dark.


I was going to post this. Yes. Thomas the Train is creepy AF
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: [Fark user image image 608x500]

Some of those Thomas the Tank Engine stories were pretty dark.


Indeed!

There's one episode where a couple engines are running away to avoid getting "scrapped."

So that's what happens when you're no longer a "useful engine"...
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: 75 years??  I thought that was a 90's thing.


It started as a series of books long before the TV show.

I had an omnibus of the original series that my kids loved.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
はぐれトーマス
Youtube rfIAKctk7xY
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember reading the Thomas books to my kids back in the Seventies. I didn't realize that Thomas was slightly older than I am.
/I might have given him a different voice.....
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Huh. I didn't realize it was that old.
I thought it started in the 80's.


The TV show did.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_​%​26_Friends
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My Thomas Robot is Broken
Youtube iMEqXSF1cXI
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Biggie Smalls feat. Thomas the Tank Engine
Youtube ETfiUYij5UE


Give it a listen, works way better than it should.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 633x623]


He's not called Dirty Diesel for nothing you know
 
