(Huffington Post)   Photoshop Harry reading us a bedtime story   (img.huffingtonpost.com) divider line
21
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-28 1:00:31 PM  
Original:
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-28 5:29:38 PM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2020-04-29 12:27:24 AM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ralph McBob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-29 9:18:18 AM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-29 5:01:25 PM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


now with votey.  Mods, please delete previous post
 
runbuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't have any good tools, but wanted to put in a shameless plug for Daniel (and others) actually reading the books online.  For free (so far).

harrypotterathome.com
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What ungodly rules does GIMP work by? None of its tools make any farking sense. Oh, you pasted? I'll just create a new layer, whoops, no of course you can't switch between layers. No, you're not allowed to increase the dimensions of that layer, so if you use the cage transform tool it will only stretch out to the dimensions of the original paste. Also, haha, sucker cage transform curves transforms and you can't switch that off.

Wait, you want to edit this paste as its own entity? Don't be ridiculous, I'm just going to flatten it before you can crop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
