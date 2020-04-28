 Skip to content
 
Freeze Peach causes State Emergency
    Colorado, Colorado's governor, Daily Sentinel, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Grand Junction, Colorado, United States, Charlie Talbott of Talbott Farms  
posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 8:36 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


+1 Smitty.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Colorado peach might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaches in Colorado? That's what happens.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: What a Colorado peach might look like:

[Fark user image image 425x755]


Her head's too round.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

milkandcheese: [Fark user image 425x263]


Peaches - The Presidents of the United States of America
Youtube wvAnQqVJ3XQ
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Sgygus: What a Colorado peach might look like:

[Fark user image image 425x755]

Her head's too round.


And knees are too sharp.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Sgygus: What a Colorado peach might look like:

[Fark user image image 425x755]

Her head's too round.


I curse you because I will never unsee that.

/kneessharp.jpg
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Bslim: Sgygus: What a Colorado peach might look like:

[Fark user image image 425x755]

Her head's too round.

And knees are too sharp.


She's been photoshopped, and I've seen a few photoshops in my time.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: Dork Gently: Bslim: Sgygus: What a Colorado peach might look like:

[Fark user image image 425x755]

Her head's too round.

And knees are too sharp.

She's been photoshopped, and I've seen a few photoshops in my time.


What part?
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks cold.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: milkandcheese: [Fark user image 425x263]

[YouTube video: Peaches - The Presidents of the United States of America]


I forgot how bad they were.

/the band, not peaches.
 
hershy799
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Palisade Peaches are amazing. Looks like yet another shiatty turn for 2020; they'll be hard to get this summer
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: kdawg7736: milkandcheese: [Fark user image 425x263]

[YouTube video: Peaches - The Presidents of the United States of America]

I forgot how bad they were.

/the band, not peaches.


I don't think they were all that serious, as a band, considering the acronym.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: milkandcheese: [Fark user image 425x263]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wvAnQqVJ​3XQ]


I was always a little partial to Hank Hill's version.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's going to be a lot of irritable wasps in Colorado come the heat of tomorrow afternoon.
 
