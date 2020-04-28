 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Kim Jong Un might be spending time dead to avoid coronavirus   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, top South Korean official, South Korea, Pyongyang  
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It works for taxes....
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes because he's under such pressure for public appearances.  What's a guy to do?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordZorch: It works for taxes....


Just call him Fatback Desperado.
 
keldaria
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still like to think of him as Schrödinger's Dictator right now.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LordZorch: It works for taxes....


indeed
 
oilyfishhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordZorch: It works for taxes....


Fark user imageView Full Size


Resemblance?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So he went from dead, to gravely ill, to just being a pussy.  Why do world leaders seem to be the least of us, lately?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Best Korea is smart in keeping their brain dead leader out of press conferences; the US not so much.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Hmm, a slight change of hair style and clothes and Kim Jong-Un could easily pass for Hotblack Desiato.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The entire country is a cult of personality. If he catches it, he's likely to die due to his heart issues, weight, and lifestyle. The military probably put him into hiding so they wouldn't have a civil war when he died.

Either that or he's already got it and they don't know if he's going to pull through or not.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At the moment, this is nothing more than a tabloid distraction. There are more important things going on than some pissant tinpot dictator hiding or dying or vegetating offscreen.

Unless NK starts lobbing missiles at Seoul or Tokyo, this whole thing is a non-story.

If NK wants to keep the facts bottled up, BFD. Whether he's alive and our policy towards the country continues, or whether he's dead and our policy towards the country continues, the outcome is the same. It's not like finding out that he's dead is going to change anything but our feelings of schadenfreude.

Until we have a definitive story, I'm going to hold off posting about Kim. You're welcome.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If a dictator allows his country to think that he's dead, some enterprising fellow might just take him up on the offer and make it a reality.  Uncertain succession usually leads to trouble.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: The entire country is a cult of personality. If he catches it, he's likely to die due to his heart issues, weight, and lifestyle. The military probably put him into hiding so they wouldn't have a civil war when he died.

Either that or he's already got it and they don't know if he's going to pull through or not.


Somedays I have to check the thread title to see which world leader we're talking about
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oilyfishhead: LordZorch: It works for taxes....

[Fark user image 576x432]

Resemblance?


A little bit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: The entire country is a cult of personality. If he catches it, he's likely to die due to his heart issues, weight, and lifestyle. The military probably put him into hiding so they wouldn't have a civil war when he died.

Either that or he's already got it and they don't know if he's going to pull through or not.


I am betting that his sister tried to dispose of him but her assassins botched it.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's curious that most of the reporting claiming that everyone's least favorite short fat dictator is dead is from the right-wing trash-tier press and not from more legitimate sources.

It's also curious that bots have been out in massive numbers on Twitter, and other platforms, pushing the narrative that he's dead. It's even more curious that anyone would spend the money on a massive bot campaign when there's nothing obvious for anyone to gain by doing so.

Who's pushing this story and why?
 
