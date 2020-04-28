 Skip to content
(CBS News)   UN warns that six months of coronavirus lockdowns could lead to an additional 31M cases of domestic violence. And that's WITH the liquor stores remaining open. Merry Christmas   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're going to see a lot of nasty side effects. Domestic violence, rising suicide rates, high rates of alcoholism, and more unforeseen consequences. And not to mention the crushing economic realities many face.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Close the liquor stores, let the drunks die from withdrawls. The abuse rate goes down.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Domestic violence, rising suicide rates, high rates of alcoholism, and more unforeseen consequences.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Less and less people are not buying into it, prophets are down.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark it. End all restrictions. Dying fixes everything.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does beating your meat count as domestic violence?  If so...lock me up.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's what all those new guns are for

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, it wouldn't be a problem if they'd just listen.
 
kindms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Close the liquor stores, let the drunks die from withdrawls. The abuse rate goes down.


Ya but then the assault rate will go up when people say things like this
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Close the liquor stores, let the drunks die from withdrawls. The abuse rate goes down.


Leave 'em open, have a sale, they drink their fill and pass out.  Bell rings for Round 2.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With liquor stores remaining open? What does that have to do with the rest of the headline?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: With liquor stores remaining open? What does that have to do with the rest of the headline?


Nothing. Subby has no concept of the details of domestic violence, and apparently thinks that drinking would certainly calm down unstable, angry people.
 
mochunk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Close the liquor stores, let the drunks die from withdrawls. The abuse rate goes down.


Not all of us drunks are abusive assholes.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

guestguy: Does beating your meat count as domestic violence?  If so...lock me up.


I'd be the lopsided guy in solitary confinement at a Supermax prison. The one about which other inmates whisper when I'm marched out to the yard for my one hour of supervised, shackled exercise and my mandatory 2-quart zinc, amino acid, and lycopene supplement shake.

/ "Is that Leatherdick? I've heard stories, but... daaamn.
// "Look at that right arm!"
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

palelizard: Well, it wouldn't be a problem if they'd just listen.


have to give the ladies a pass. with hoarding and folks out of work there might not be sandwich ingredients
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mochunk: Karma Chameleon: Close the liquor stores, let the drunks die from withdrawls. The abuse rate goes down.

Not all of us drunks are abusive assholes.


Yeah ,some of us are just bitter and witty .others ran for governor of Kentucky
 
knobmaker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: With liquor stores remaining open? What does that have to do with the rest of the headline?


As we all know, drunks are the most mellow, kindliest folks on the earth.
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alechemist: mochunk: Karma Chameleon: Close the liquor stores, let the drunks die from withdrawls. The abuse rate goes down.

Not all of us drunks are abusive assholes.

Yeah ,some of us are just bitter and witty .others ran for governor of Kentucky


Mostly just bitter.
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lockdown doesn't lead to abuses, subby. shiatty people are to blame.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Close the liquor stores, let the drunks die from withdrawls. The abuse rate goes down.


They don't just die.  They end up in the ER taking up resources after a call comes in because someone had a seizure, or some other thing that isn't obviously related to alcohol withdrawal.  And since we're saying people with certain poor lifestyle decisions can just die, would you say that we should let every smoker die, or every type 2 diabetic, or every overweight person?
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Simple solution: Legalize Marijuana now
Can't be beating the wifey if you're couch-locked watching Tiger King
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Curbing domestic violence was one of the ostensible reasons behind enacting Prohibition in the U.S. and we can see how well that worked.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

