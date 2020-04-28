 Skip to content
(Consequence of Sound)   Hold this FDNY members' fire hose as he shreds the Hendrix version of "The National Anthem" on his guitar outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in a salute to healthcare workers   (consequenceofsound.net) divider line
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Instant tears to my eyes, you FDNY firefighters ROCK!!!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called 'The Star Spangled Banner'
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he set the firetruck on fire afterwards?

Seriously though, that was awesomeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee... Cranked it up.

Very well done!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how godless, liberal, hell hole New York is demonstrating to the rest of the country how to be socially responsible, good neighbors. The whole vibe is "We're in this together."
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the shiat I come to the internet for in times like this.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Member's Fire Hose is the name of my all bear Men at Work cover band.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I used to see the Beach Fire Rescue truck when I lived near the water and it had surf boards stowed on the side and I used to think "jesus those guys must be exhausted from all that sex" and I bet this guy knows what I am talking about.
 
Post-Pre-Boozehound [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That was called for. Everything was fine until the camera panned around to the hospital workers, then the dog must have walked by and kicked up some dust.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hold his fire hose? I mean, buy me a drink first.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In before some guy says "I'd hold him s fire hose."

And no, not me.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is a strange bit of publicity to show up right beside the 'doctor commits suicide,' story. But there it was (two screens, had the other one open as I jumped over to Fark)
 
smunns
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It would be nice if someone would do that for the poor grocery store/ warehouse/ delivery/ gas station attendants/ etc.  some of them are exposed to far more people in a given work shift.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was lovely.

NYC is too cool for trump.  No wonder he is no longer welcome there.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did anyone but me notice the firefighter in the front with his mask down under his nose?  I could be wrong, but wouldn't that kind of defeat the purpose?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Disappointed he wasn't in full turnout gear. Still very cool.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Post-Pre-Boozehound: That was called for. Everything was fine until the camera panned around to the hospital workers, then the dog must have walked by and kicked up some dust.


Hey - keep your dog home!!  I got enough problems without your dog visiting, kicking up dust.

/your dog wants steaks
//I don't eat red meat
///threesies
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Playing the star spangled banner to salute healthcare workers is like playing dixie to salute Martin Luther King Jr.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

freetomato: That was lovely.

NYC is too cool for trump.  No wonder he is no longer welcome there.


Well, he was from Queens...
 
