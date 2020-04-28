 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Lithuanian capital of Vilnius turns entire city into one vast "open-air cafe" so bar and restaurant owners can put their tables outdoors and still observe social distancing rules   (theguardian.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Certainly hopes no one slips on their tea.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: [i.imgur.com image 457x600]

Certainly hopes no one slips on their tea.


I would like to visit that one city in Bulgaria. You know, the one that isn't Sofija.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: [i.imgur.com image 457x600]


Вильнюс наставник

One ping only, Vasilii.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neat.gif
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [i.imgur.com image 457x600]

Certainly hopes no one slips on their tea.


came for the captain ramius reference. leaving sovietly
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiter: I'm sorry. That's not our table. Try the little café around the corner.
 
mchaboud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [i.imgur.com image 457x600]

Certainly hopes no one slips on their tea.


Done. In. One.

Proof that our education system failed.  The only thing I know about Vilnius is what I learned from The Hunt For Red October... It exists.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city of Mainz in Germany closed off a large section of their downtown to vehicles permanently some years ago.  It made it a really nice city to visit for shopping and outdoor eating.  I can't imagine that happening here, with a population that whines if they have to walk more than ten feet to the buffet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they mark the building walls every 2 meters so people can pee safely?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
afar-production.imgix.netView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all good til the titty bar erects a stripper pole in the street.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did they mark the building walls every 2 meters so people can pee safely?


Bathroom access is the first thing I thought of, but other than that it's a great idea.
Colostomies and catheters for everyone!
 
carlb [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: It's all good til the titty bar erects a stripper pole in the street.


...and then it's GREAT!
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: The city of Mainz in Germany closed off a large section of their downtown to vehicles permanently some years ago.  It made it a really nice city to visit for shopping and outdoor eating.  I can't imagine that happening here, with a population that whines if they have to walk more than ten feet to the buffet.


I was stationed near Mainz from 88-90 and there were walkplatzs then, not as big as in Wiesbaden and Frankfurt for sure. Would be nice to see how it has expanded now. I loved the winter time when you could get Gluwein while browsing.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of a nightmare i had when i waited tables.

In the dream it was always Mothers Day (busiest day of the year) and I get station 22. But there are usually only 21 stations. I find out my first table is in the lobby, the second a block down the highway and the third at the next bridge even further away.

I get triple sat and have to run to get drink orders, pass out drinks and usually wake up at refills of water with lemon and bread stick refills.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, viruses never do well in open markets.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this going to result in a sudden uptick in cases?  Wilno soon.
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was here August 2019.  AMAZING and lovely city.  A great walking city, beautiful.  Its like Prague but less touristy, and in some respects, nicer.  Would go again !!  People were really nice too.

In August 2019, I had brought my son on a European adventure trip.  We flew from JFK, stopping in Helsinki, and landed in Vilnius.  Spent the night at my best friend's sister-in-law and the next morning, we were back on a plane, stop over in Kiev (where our luggage decided to spend an extra day) and then to Budapest.

In Budapest we went to the music festival Sziget - one of the top 10 (in size) in the world (you must must go!!).  Had VIP tickets to the boat party, stayed in the trendy Jewish quarter.  Made a 'drug-deal-like' score for some nerdy backstreet Rubrics cubes, and also spent a day at the baths in Budapest (Massive and clean and like out of a movie)  Ate great meals!.

Took the train to Vienna, stayed (on points so free) at one of the top luxury hotels.  Ate pastries and street food.  Saw the Lipizzaner Stallions (off my bucket list), went on tours, went to the oldest continually open zoo - Schönbrunn Animal Garden, - in the world where the grounds are spectacular.  Took my 12 year old son to a live jazz club in Vienna for a night (lucky kid!!).

Then a combo of a flight, a train, a bus, and a car and we met up with my best friend and her family up in Kaunus the second city of Lithuania.  Next morning, we were off to the Baltic Sea for a few days at the seaside.  Hiked till I thought I would die (am old and fat so.. well...).  Then a drive back to Vilnius for about a week, staying at the Rock and Roll Hotel!  Ate, drank, went to a renaissance fair (not Americanized, a real one), and had a wonderful time just walking around.

Flew back thru Helsinki again, and from JFK, a train and then another train and back into the arms of my husband.  I needed a vacation after my vacation.  Lots of little cool incidences, crazy fun things just seem to happen to me.

Will I ever ever be able to travel again?  Makes me sad that, well, who knows....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is a great idea. There is little vehicular traffic anyway, so here in Austin we should shut down the infamous 6th Street and allow the bars and restaurants to move outdoors. Thunderstorms tonight...

Our Texas governor, who has never run a business, says that on Friday the enforced business closures will be relaxed, and restaurants will be allowed to fill to 25% capacity, as long as the occupied tables and booths are distanced from one another. But the cost of opening up and making only 25% of your norm means that most businesses will have to stay closed: operating costs will exceed income.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [i.imgur.com image 457x600]

Certainly hopes no one slips on their tea.


You mis-spelled "hopesh" and "shlips".
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mchaboud: markie_farkie: [i.imgur.com image 457x600]

Certainly hopes no one slips on their tea.

Done. In. One.

Proof that our education system failed.  The only thing I know about Vilnius is what I learned from The Hunt For Red October... It exists.


Yeah, Do you think just some generic Lithuanian can tell you anything about Utah, for example, except that it exists? Because they have a similar population, although Utah has a few more.

The only reason people in Europe seems so "worldly" is that they live in a section with like 40 countries that is smaller than our country with 50 states. Relatively speaking, we travel as much and know as much about our surrounding area. They aren't some kind of super educated geniuses, it's just regional.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darth_badger: This reminds me of a nightmare i had when i waited tables.

In the dream it was always Mothers Day (busiest day of the year) and I get station 22. But there are usually only 21 stations. I find out my first table is in the lobby, the second a block down the highway and the third at the next bridge even further away.

I get triple sat and have to run to get drink orders, pass out drinks and usually wake up at refills of water with lemon and bread stick refills.


I can almost hear the complaints and endless orders for.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: darth_badger: This reminds me of a nightmare i had when i waited tables.

In the dream it was always Mothers Day (busiest day of the year) and I get station 22. But there are usually only 21 stations. I find out my first table is in the lobby, the second a block down the highway and the third at the next bridge even further away.

I get triple sat and have to run to get drink orders, pass out drinks and usually wake up at refills of water with lemon and bread stick refills.

I can almost hear the complaints and endless orders for.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Mmmm...traitorously good...
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: mchaboud: markie_farkie: [i.imgur.com image 457x600]

Certainly hopes no one slips on their tea.

Done. In. One.

Proof that our education system failed.  The only thing I know about Vilnius is what I learned from The Hunt For Red October... It exists.

Yeah, Do you think just some generic Lithuanian can tell you anything about Utah, for example, except that it exists? Because they have a similar population, although Utah has a few more.

The only reason people in Europe seems so "worldly" is that they live in a section with like 40 countries that is smaller than our country with 50 states. Relatively speaking, we travel as much and know as much about our surrounding area. They aren't some kind of super educated geniuses, it's just regional.


Stop peeing on the Europhiles, they have a harmless fantasy.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: mchaboud: markie_farkie: [i.imgur.com image 457x600]

Certainly hopes no one slips on their tea.

Done. In. One.

Proof that our education system failed.  The only thing I know about Vilnius is what I learned from The Hunt For Red October... It exists.

Yeah, Do you think just some generic Lithuanian can tell you anything about Utah, for example, except that it exists? Because they have a similar population, although Utah has a few more.

The only reason people in Europe seems so "worldly" is that they live in a section with like 40 countries that is smaller than our country with 50 states. Relatively speaking, we travel as much and know as much about our surrounding area. They aren't some kind of super educated geniuses, it's just regional.


Now do a screed on multilingualism.
 
