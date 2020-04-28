 Skip to content
(CNN) Does anybody really know what time it is. Does anybody really care?
    More: Interesting, Sleep, Memory, Psychology, Short-term memory, Circadian rhythm, common refrain, Working memory, environmental cues  
729 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 12:30 PM



Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's March 59th. duh.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Last week, or maybe the week before, I had to go into the office and do some stuff there instead of remotely.  Different days of the week require different tasks so I do my best to keep track.  I'm sitting at my desk, thinking is it Wednesday or Thursday.  I can't remember so I bring up my Outlook Calendar and based on the highlighted column, it's Thursday.  Outlook insists that it's Thursday.  So I do what I need to do and go home.

Later that afternoon, I'm telling my wife the story and her reply is "it's not Thursday, it's Friday.  Are you sure I ask?  She says positively Friday.  I can't figure out why Outlook glitched on me, but oh well.  She then pulls up her iPad and checks the calendar, and yes, it was Thursday.

I've started referring every day to Blendsday because they all blend together.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Google knows
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eh, I have to keep some track because I need to make sure the Kids are making it to their Zoom meetings so that they get credit for the year and don't have to repeat.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Time is an illusion.  Lunchtime doubly so.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm still working, just doing it from home, and my problem is that work tends to spread itself out. I'm less productive and have more interruptions, so it takes longer to do my work. That has ripple effects on the rest of my schedule. Can't imagine how much worse it is for parents trying to work and home-school their kids.

I'm also going stir crazy, but that's to be expected. Switched from walking laps around my condo complex to doing short bike rides. The change of scenery is nice, but oh...the seasonal allergies!
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I did take the garbage out a day early last week. So there's that.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes. It's 1230 on Tuesday, time for a large group conference call and Farking.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I only realized yesterday was my birthday when I logged into fark in the morning.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Windows 10 shows the date in the taskbar, but you have to hover the cursor over it to get the day of the week. Windows 7 only shows the time in the taskbar, but you can hover the cursor over it to show the date.

Your phone shows the date and time on the lock screen. If your phone does not show the date and time on the lock screen, flush it down the toilet and purchase a phone that shows the date and time on the lock screen.

Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, and around here the sun is above the yardarm.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Three years ago, I started get used to this when I I started shift work in nursing. Prior to that, I worked in IT and was very regimented for years on what I did on specific days of the week (backups, maintenance, documentation, etc). It's hard to get used to. My watch tells me what day it is. It's the only way I know - but I've discovered it doesn't really matter now that the kids are out of school. Every day is frabjous day as I watch our government spar with reality.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm glad I was already working from home.  Super glad it's on a set schedule with specific hours.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
gnosis301
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's obviously time for calibrating.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Time is only essential if you are essential.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Welcome to 'Giddy Goth Friday':
The Cure - Friday I'm In Love Official Music Video
Youtube sDDGMwQGkOI
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time To Get Ill
Youtube TQFWc4syEgM


IT'S TIME TO GET ILL!

/wait, no, I mean ill, not ill ill ...
//crap
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
IT IS SATURDAY....

i was off today and tomorrow.


/since 2012
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As someone mentally disabled to the point of non working, my sleep schedule has always been a shiat show and angered everyone around me. I'm not sure why I'm like this. I can keep track of what day of the week it is though.

Cajnik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Yes. It's 1230 on Tuesday, time for a large group conference call and Farking.


Well it is the lunch hour, just wrap up the parking by noon
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
blinkybluegnome [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That headline gives me a good idea for a song!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I synchronize all of my clocks to the US Flava Observatory Master Clock.

Cajnik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Nick Nostril: Yes. It's 1230 on Tuesday, time for a large group conference call and Farking.

Well it is the lunch hour, just wrap up the parking by noon


The parking and the farking
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Its around 25 or 6 to 4
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Being "essential", I still have to show up when I'm scheduled, so time and date are still pretty relevant for me. Hours are cut dramatically, which blows, but it's better than nothing. The bright side is that nobody gives a shiat when I buy beer at the grocery store at 10am on a Tuesday.

Seasonally, I'm just calling it the long winter, and will continue to do so until baseball is back.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: [funnybeing.com image 800x585]


she looks tasty.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's handle o'clock.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chicago - Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
Youtube 7uy0ldI_1HA
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TQFWc4sy​EgM]

IT'S TIME TO GET ILL!

/wait, no, I mean ill, not ill ill ...
//crap


yo, that's fat.

No, I mean P H phat
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Funny that first Chicago album came out today in 1969.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nytmare: Windows 10 shows the date in the taskbar, but you have to hover the cursor over it to get the day of the week. Windows 7 only shows the time in the taskbar, but you can hover the cursor over it to show the date.


I don't think it's there by default, but on MacOS you can adjust the menu clock to include day-of-week and/or date.
 
sharbear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I'm still working, just doing it from home, and my problem is that work tends to spread itself out. I'm less productive and have more interruptions, so it takes longer to do my work. That has ripple effects on the rest of my schedule. Can't imagine how much worse it is for parents trying to work and home-school their kids.

I'm also going stir crazy, but that's to be expected. Switched from walking laps around my condo complex to doing short bike rides. The change of scenery is nice, but oh...the seasonal allergies!


Agreed, it is the worst pollen year ever!
Try Flonase it's been helping me.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's Madison Time
Youtube eEkLpmvIMuw
 
sharbear
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I only realized yesterday was my birthday when I logged into fark in the morning.


Awwww, happy belated birthday!
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Get a set of these... and get your mom to lay them out for you:

Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: Windows 10 shows the date in the taskbar, but you have to hover the cursor over it to get the day of the week. Windows 7 only shows the time in the taskbar, but you can hover the cursor over it to show the date.


Not if you change the settings correctly.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: Funny that first Chicago album came out today in 1969.


Subby here, and I did not know that.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh, I've been retired for a while.  I spent way too many years being subject to deadlines and perfect organization coordinating my every minute.  I pretty much wander about with minimal sense of clock and calendar these days, and I love it.

I might check in advance what time sunset is going to be for a fall hike, but that's about it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
duh.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Simpson - Mountain of Madness
Youtube rc3ox_KXKbc
 
Arxane
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
YouTube - The Goon Show - What Time Is It Eccles -.Flv
Youtube -tjHlFPTwVk
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's day X of the Trump Quarantine.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
all day Wednesday, you think it's Thursday...then on Thursday, you're alright again--Carlin
/may not be exact

and

case of the Monday's?!?

No. No, man. Sh*t, no, man. I believe you'd get your a*s kicked sayin' something like that, man.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
