 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Thinking about adopting a dog while sheltering at home? Here are some tips that owners can use to help train their new best friend. Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread   (cnn.com) divider line
67
    More: Woofday, Dog, Puppy, Pet, new dog owners, Obedience training, Dog training, person training classes, video conferencing  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 29 Apr 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I have successfully trained a lot of dogs, even several female Boxers.  My pro tip:  dogs think in base 2:  it's like coding, yes or no.  Do not expect them to think like human beings.  They are not like children who can be given more than one choice.

Also, you cannot beat a dog to get it to do what it's supposed to do.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
If you're adopting while in lockdown, be sure to do some kennel/crate time regularly with your new friend, so they are not a nervous wreck when you do need to (get to) leave.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
adopt
don't shop
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I really have to wonder if this is an appropriate time to adopt a new dog. Especially if you've never owned a dog before. I have a funny feeling that this is the sort of thing that, once the pandemic is finally behind us and work/quasi-normal lives resume, will result in a flood of newly abandoned dogs hitting the shelters.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I really have to wonder if this is an appropriate time to adopt a new dog. Especially if you've never owned a dog before. I have a funny feeling that this is the sort of thing that, once the pandemic is finally behind us and work/quasi-normal lives resume, will result in a flood of newly abandoned dogs hitting the shelters.


At the very least - talk with shelter staff about what your "non-plague" lifestyle is like.  If once this passes you're going to be doing 60 hour work weeks, maybe a bad idea to adopt an animal that needs a lot of exercise and attention.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

freddyV: adopt
don't shop


And don't dump when things go back to "normal".  That's about as low as you can be.  That's a life, dammit.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


how you doing? Salem getting in lots of trouble! :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Buckwheat on our last trip to the Oregon coast (October, 2019)
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
We got a quarantine dog and will hopefully be able to rehome in mid-June assuming work travel picks up again.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you doing? Salem getting in lots of trouble! :-)


He's been a bit bratty lately and seems determined to not just walk across laptop keyboards, but tries to nap on them too, which as you can imagine causes all sorts of problems. I have found that clapping my hands loudly and saying "NO" when he starts walking across keyboards works fairly well. Don't have any issues with him sleeping behind my main laptop or wedged between the two, but sleeping on top of the keyboard is not a go.

He's also decided that his new and favorite place to roost most of the day is on the top of my computer chair. Doesn't bother me except for when he decides to flick his tail around and it hits me in the face.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you doing? Salem getting in lots of trouble! :-)

He's been a bit bratty lately and seems determined to not just walk across laptop keyboards, but tries to nap on them too, which as you can imagine causes all sorts of problems. I have found that clapping my hands loudly and saying "NO" when he starts walking across keyboards works fairly well. Don't have any issues with him sleeping behind my main laptop or wedged between the two, but sleeping on top of the keyboard is not a go.

He's also decided that his new and favorite place to roost most of the day is on the top of my computer chair. Doesn't bother me except for when he decides to flick his tail around and it hits me in the face.


sounds like a cat hmm :-)
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
WOOF
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF


*waves*
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I post picture of my adorable idiot asleep.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF


BARK
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x303]
Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.


Our sads are with you, this thread is about sharing so that makes this perfectly the correct spot to remember Rudy
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: WOOF

*waves*


Messaged you on FB last night.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image image 425x303]
Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.


So sorry 😥
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
WOOFDAY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x303]
Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.


RIP PUPPER.
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

edmo: WOOFDAY!

[Fark user image 250x230] [View Full Size image _x_]


nice Puppy, and view good camera work
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Perfect for Wetnoseday, just in time for the long delay between first lunch and second lunch it's BACON!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x303]
Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.


((((((HUG))))))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: WOOF

*waves*

Messaged you on FB last night.


Okay, that's weird. There must have been some sort of glitch in FB's messaging system last night because I'm just seeing it now.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: WOOF

*waves*

Messaged you on FB last night.

Okay, that's weird. There must have been some sort of glitch in FB's messaging system last night because I'm just seeing it now.


And here I thought Facebook was a glitch :-)
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Thanks all.
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x303]
Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.

Peaceful Bridge trip, if indeed it one must be, is better.  .No point to arrive in Bifrost aggravated.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Nicole & Noelle look forward to Long Loved Comfy lives after shared Flight to Freedom, away from vile pound early this year.   Flights semi-regular, can always use underwriting!


i.imgur.com
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: We got a quarantine dog and will hopefully be able to rehome in mid-June assuming work travel picks up again.


Pics always welcome.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Daycare/Boarding ~25 mi NE of here.  Regret 13 more photos not clickable at lower right ....
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

laulaja: dstanley: [Fark user image 425x303]
Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.
Peaceful Bridge trip, if indeed it one must be, is better.  .No point to arrive in Bifrost aggravated.

[i.imgur.com image 368x271]Nicole & Noelle look forward to Long Loved Comfy lives after shared Flight to Freedom, away from vile pound early this year.   Flights semi-regular, can always use underwriting!
[i.imgur.com image 303x97]


RUFF!!

How goes it, everbuddy?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image image 425x303]
Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.


RIP Rudy.  May your passage across the bridge be peaceful.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

edmo: WOOFDAY!

[Fark user image image 250x230]


CUTE!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x850][Fark user image 850x1133]


beautiful doggies as always!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 773x960]


That's how I felt about a family at Safeway last week. :/
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Perfect for Wetnoseday, just in time for the long delay between first lunch and second lunch it's BACON!!!
[Fark user image image 850x538]


There's always room for bacon (BACON!).
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

laulaja: [i.imgur.com image 549x605]Daycare/Boarding ~25 mi NE of here.  Regret 13 more photos not clickable at lower right ....


Yay, photogenic doggies!!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I did adopt a dog last week. Trying to get some candid shots of her playing with my beagle but she heard the camera noise.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Slobber mode activated.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She was wound up to 11 when we got her home but she's slowly mellowing down to 10.5. She gets along great with my beagle they  race each other around the house until they get exhausted and then curl up and sleep together.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

Buckwheat on our last trip to the Oregon coast (October, 2019)


Hi Buckwheat!

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x303]
Not to bring the thread down, but I'd like to take a moment to remember Rudy who crossed the Rainbow Bridge peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday.


Hi Rudy, Commando says hi and gives him 11/10 as a good dog.

This was from September. It's hard to take good pics he refuses to look into the camera so I have to be sneaky or lucky.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Perfect for Wetnoseday, just in time for the long delay between first lunch and second lunch it's BACON!!!
[Fark user image image 850x538]

There's always room for bacon (BACON!).


oh yeah!
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.