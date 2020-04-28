 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   I present to you Exhibit A in the presentation of "proof that science can be completely and utterly wrong"   (npr.org) divider line
44
    More: Stupid, Virtual reality, Stanford psychologist Jeremy Bailenson, death of the office, recent survey, Social scientists, Percentage point, PricewaterhouseCoopers finds, video call  
•       •       •

2288 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 12:07 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrwhippy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work sucks ass.  That's why they have to pay you to do it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is No Pants Day.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Planet Money is all about the science.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Better headline: Why Remote Work Sucks, According to Employers Upset They Can't Directly Control Every Aspect of Their Employees for Eight Hours a Day
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But, he finds, this sort of 1984-style, constant gaze from a superior also causes mental overload. "So I believe that had we run our studies over days, weeks, and months, productivity would have a very steep decline."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 400x387]


Yes, my job can't be done remotely.  Well I suppose it could but it would take a lot of changes technically and they'd need to hire many more people.

Thankfully I'm union and we are still being paid.  They've transitioned our responsibility to supporting the remote workers and developing online technologies for continuity.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think the reason it sucks because of the lack of infrastructure and bandwidth most businesses have to do remote work.

Also zoom is a crappy video call program. Most online meetings could be done over the phone
 
doremifaq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is an example of science fictionbeing wrong...
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cry me a river
 
Usernate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
d30womf5coomej.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been much more productive these last few weeks. Being able to break my day up into chunks rather than sitting in an office trying to power through a straight 8 hours of work is, itself, a huge productivity booster. If I get stuck on something, I get up and go play with the dogs for a few minutes or do some laundry or watch a little TV then come back to it and try again instead of just staring blankly until I'm just frustrated and fatigued. I'm also finding that I'm more apt to pop into my home office and respond to non-critical things after hours because I'm not necessarily stuck with all my chores piled up at the end of the day and then worn out by 9 PM.

And this is before we even get into how much better I feel not having to commute with assholes and idiots and construction and crashes five days a week. Just being able to get up in the morning and not have to immediately get stuck behind some shiatbird driving 5 - 10 mph below the speed limit the entire commute is a big game changer for attitude and energy levels.

I may very well go looking for a remote-only job after this.

kkinnison: I think the reason it sucks because of the lack of infrastructure and bandwidth most businesses have to do remote work.

Also zoom is a crappy video call program. Most online meetings could be done over the phone


At least it isn't Teams. WebEx > Chime > Zoom > dunking your head in a toilet > dunking your head in a toilet and inhaling deeply > Teams
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The people who complain about how difficult it is to be isolated and not in the office need to learn that what they're feeling is what introverts go through every damn day they're forced to be in the office.  Also, they're the kind of idiots who say they'll go back to work if they win the lottery.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't spend the kind of money on a chair that I should have if I was going to be working full-time at home. My back is killing me.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been fortunate enough to work since 2009 in a capacity that doesn't require me to actually be anywhere for any reason, so I technically could work from a golf cart, yacht with wifi, or pretty much any place on the planet with connectivity.

Some weeks. going outside to get the mail is the extent of my Big Outdoor Adventure, so when our corporate offices decided to make 100% of the workforce stay-at-home, they expanded Zoom and Slack use to every employee, set up group chats for each team, and did as much as possible to provide the usual water cooler talk type of settings the office employees were used to.

That actually ended up being a boon for me, since now everyone I had worked with in the past was suddenly working under the same parameters I've been under, and our overall team communication for those of us who do work remotely has improved significantly.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I LOVE working remotely, I'm more productive when busy and when not busy I can get life shiat accomplished. Not spending money and time on commuting is great. If I never have to go into an office again I'll be happy. In fact I'm considering changing my future career path to make it happen. With Starlink coming online I'll be able to work from anywhere and so as soon as I get my youngest through school I plan to start traveling the US and working from the road at least part of the year.

I've always had wonderlust like the rest of my dad's side of the family (I've got second cousins on every continent) but being fairly conservative by nature I've always gone with local stable firms  (and that's seen me through several recessions with minimal worries) skipping potentially more lucrative jobs with more travel and flexibility. This has made me realize that not being tied to an office could mean something much closer to my retirement goal but 15  years sooner, while I'm still in good health.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind working from home if I weren't being interrupted every five f-king minutes by my wife and my kid and my dogs.

I completely identify with Les Nessman now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: I didn't spend the kind of money on a chair that I should have if I was going to be working full-time at home. My back is killing me.


Look for a decent secondhand Herman Miller Aeron chair if you can find one.  Your bones and fleshy bits will be eternally thankful.
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Better headline: Why Remote Work Sucks, According to Employers Upset They Can't Directly Control Every Aspect of Their Employees for Eight Hours a Day


Came to say this. Leaving satisfied. 

This article reads like it was written by that asshole manager we've all had who loves to just wander around his employees desks to "say hi" but in reality is making sure you're not daring to do non-work related activities.. Even if you have nothing on your plate at that moment in time.

Working from home is awesome. Loved it ever since I transitioned to full remote work last year. I get more work done with less distractions, which gets me back to my personal time faster. We literally have a policy that states "no employee has designated working hours. The expectation is that you are present at meetings you are required (I have approx 3 company meetings a week, the rest are working with clients), and your work is completed within the agreed upon timelines. Otherwise your time is yours, and should stay that way." 

Now working as part of a sales team, obviously I tend to be up and active from 8 - 5. But if I hit 3pm and my meetings are done for the day, my client issues are sorted, and there's nothing for me to actively address, I'm free to just log off and nobody will complain. It's fantastic. 

Ambitwistor: But, he finds, this sort of 1984-style, constant gaze from a superior also causes mental overload. "So I believe that had we run our studies over days, weeks, and months, productivity would have a very steep decline."


I saw that line too. I don't get it, you don't have to be on a zoom meeting with every colleague of yours all day every day to prove you're working. Have a stand up early AM to get together and talk about the goals for the day, then break to go do them or work in smaller groups on team projects. This sounds more like a shiatty micromanaging supervisor demanding everyone be on zoom at all times so he can make sure they're at their PC.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

M-G: The people who complain about how difficult it is to be isolated and not in the office need to learn that what they're feeling is what introverts go through every damn day they're forced to be in the office.  Also, they're the kind of idiots who say they'll go back to work if they win the lottery.


Yea, the thought had also occurred to me that the people who talk about missing the social aspect of work are probably the ones that are always dropping by to chit-chat about nothing or trying to get people to out for lunch or after work for drinks. That shiat drives me nuts.

95% of my job is technical operations that either require me to primarily interface with a computer or network device remotely, or to collect information that I can easily gather in an online meeting, email thread, or phone call.

If you're in my office talking to me, you're just keeping me from doing my job anyway.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I will be working from at least two a week until retirement. I will not shake hands or be in person meeting unless I determine necessary. Sorry in person all hands I am done. Had 2 all hand zooms in last week. Senior management complaining about not seeing us. Yeah I can do work while they drone on.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It depends on the job and the person

For me, my job right now could be done remotely.  But I'm still going in to my office (barely anyone is around).

I used to work from home for about 3 years and it sucked.  Psychological, I was always "at work".

I need work and home to be physically different places.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Of course remote work/working at home sucks. That's why it's called work, not "fun" or "play."
 
WillJM8528 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Better headline: Why Remote Work Sucks, According to Employers Upset They Can't Directly Control Every Aspect of Their Employees for Eight Hours a Day


I have personally witnessed a steep decline in office productivity in the last few years. Very little time is spent actually working in any of the places I've worked recently. Mostly it's just sitting around looking for things to do because recent technology has made work incredibly efficient.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Conference Call in Real Life
Youtube DYu_bGbZiiQ


Every zoom meeting I've had since this started.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The people that complain about working from home are the ones who spend six hours every workday shooting the shiat with people and then two hours complaining that they never have enough time to get everything done.

/Get the fark out of my office and do your job, dipshiat
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"proof that science can be completely and utterly wrong"

You don't need proof of that - that's the beauty of science. The foundation of the scientific community is proving that others are wrong (and that you are right, if you can manage it). Everything, every step of the way, is open to scrutiny. If you can prove something is false, even though everyone assumed it was true, you're celebrated.

Contrast that with religion, politics, etc...
 
Cajnik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GodComplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wouldn't day it's awful, but the Mrs is certainly getting a bit of cabin fever. Which is offset by not having to get up at 4am and commute an hour each way on a good day.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TFA says productivity dropped a bit, but anecdotally, our network/security team's productivity went well up. I'm not sure if it has to do with not spending an hour commuting to/from the office, or maybe just giving more effort so as to be more visible to the bosses (don't want them thinking you're not working hard). Probably a bit of both.

scottydoesntknow: Better headline: Why Remote Work Sucks, According to Employers Upset They Can't Directly Control Every Aspect of Their Employees for Eight Hours a Day


They still can, and do. In fact, that has probably gone up too for us. My boss pings me via slack way more than he used to by desk drive-by's and slack combined when we were going to the office. I get the feeling he also has a sense of isolation and wants to stay in touch even more now to see what's going on.

Lucky for me and our team, I don't see us going back to the office anytime soon. There is zero reason to, as we engineers aren't even allowed in the data center anymore. We have a hardware and data center team that does all the hands on. We can do everything required from the house.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It sucks for middle managers and supervisors who now have no one to monitor.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Working from home takes discipline, it's true. If you lack discipline you're not not going to be productive working at home, but then you probably weren't terribly productive at the office, either.

I worked from home on Fridays for twenty-some years, and it was almost always the most productive day of my week. My home is located far from the office and I really appreciated skipping the commute one day out of five, so I was very conscientious about getting my work done, and being away from the distractions of the workplace are helpful in that regard.

One day the CEO decided to enforce a total ban on work-from-home. I quit, because fark you and your one-size-fits-all corporate policies. You make how many million a year and you can't be bothered to figure out who is and who isn't working from home? Jagoff.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

M-G: The people who complain about how difficult it is to be isolated and not in the office need to learn that what they're feeling is what introverts go through every damn day they're forced to be in the office.  Also, they're the kind of idiots who say they'll go back to work if they win the lottery.


Hey, hey, hey. If the wife wins the lottery, I absolutely continue to work (well, I work from home). Nothing could be more liberating than having FU money and no longer being afraid to speak up when management says something stupid.
Also, quitting your job would be a clue to relatives that your financial situation has drastically changed, and the begging would commence. I don't like talking to them now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How about a etymological ruling on the origins of the idiom "sucks" and why no scientific proof can be used to weigh a subjective conclusion?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
2 part question.
Show your work.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did no one pick up on this from the article?

Editor's note: This is an excerpt of Planet Money's newsletter.

Hmm. I wonder why a "financial influencer" would hate working from home and trying to prove why it sucks....

/always consider the source
//and what slant they're bringing
///slashes
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: GameSprocket: I didn't spend the kind of money on a chair that I should have if I was going to be working full-time at home. My back is killing me.

Look for a decent secondhand Herman Miller Aeron chair if you can find one.  Your bones and fleshy bits will be eternally thankful.


I have a Herman Miller Mirra I got off eBay for $550 years ago; the lumbar piece of the Aeron was more like a lumber piece - a 2x4 in my lower back.  But it is the single best part of my wfh ensemble.

Also a $99 "Purple" seat cushion is amazing for extended sitting.  And a Cubii under-the-desk elliptical helps with bloodflow when you're trapped on a conference call.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image 425x306]
Cry me a river


Essential employee at my company. Thankfully i can WFH.  I have been stuck on an implementation migration call for the last 48 hours. I can't use the excuse of needing to head home for the day to leave the call, i'm already at home!
 
jake3988
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Better headline: Why Remote Work Sucks, According to Employers Upset They Can't Directly Control Every Aspect of Their Employees for Eight Hours a Day


======================================​====================

Pretty much.  The only current thing that annoys me about working from home is that you can't see people on the phone and therefore meetings tend to turn into talking over each other.  That's about the only downside.  Hopefully someday we'll have readily accessible virtual reality meetings where we can see each other and meet in a virtual conference room.  That'd be neat.

1. Not commuting is great.  Helps the environment and saves me about 90 minutes a day, at least (if you include having to get ready, shower, iron clothes, and pack a lunch).
2. It's spring and it's nice having all the doors and windows open getting fresh air
3. I can work in pajamas, naked, unkempt, whatever.  Doesn't matter.  Would matter if virtual meetings ever become a thing, but only during the meeting.  After and before... can do whatever.
4. Once I get my work done, I can disappear into playing video games or watching movies (which is usually pretty quick, I never have enough work).  I don't have to pretend to work for 8 hours a day.
5. Save quite a bit of money not having to park downtown, buy gas, car maintenance, going out for lunch occasionally, and washing work clothes (I'd estimate I've saved at least $500 just in the past 6 weeks since this went into effect).
6. Since I can goof off after work is done and not have to be bored and do nothing in the office, I really do not have to take time off work for almost any reason, leaving those days to accrue for sickness or vacations when things open up instead of taking a bunch of random Fridays for 'maintenance' days.  If I'm visiting someone (which I may do here relatively soon and make a long weekend out of it) I can just remote in from their house.  No big deal!
7. I can cook all my meals instead of just dinner (only having a microwave at the office really sucks)... so my diet has improved significantly.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like working from home. What I don't like is not being able to go out to lunch or the movies.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: TFA says productivity dropped a bit, but anecdotally, our network/security team's productivity went well up. I'm not sure if it has to do with not spending an hour commuting to/from the office, or maybe just giving more effort so as to be more visible to the bosses (don't want them thinking you're not working hard). Probably a bit of both.

scottydoesntknow: Better headline: Why Remote Work Sucks, According to Employers Upset They Can't Directly Control Every Aspect of Their Employees for Eight Hours a Day

They still can, and do. In fact, that has probably gone up too for us. My boss pings me via slack way more than he used to by desk drive-by's and slack combined when we were going to the office. I get the feeling he also has a sense of isolation and wants to stay in touch even more now to see what's going on.

Lucky for me and our team, I don't see us going back to the office anytime soon. There is zero reason to, as we engineers aren't even allowed in the data center anymore. We have a hardware and data center team that does all the hands on. We can do everything required from the house.


Same here, in 4.5 years at this job I've never physically touched a machine I admin and furthermore the stuff I'm implementing later this year is all virtual so that will mean 100% of my job will be impossible to touch even if I wanted to. When that's the case then WFH makes infinite sense as we have the communications tools to get things done without being in the same place. As far as needing social interaction, that's what Scouts, Sports, clubs, gaming nights, etc are for.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Did no one pick up on this from the article?

Editor's note: This is an excerpt of Planet Money's newsletter.

Hmm. I wonder why a "financial influencer" would hate working from home and trying to prove why it sucks....

/always consider the source
//and what slant they're bringing
///slashes


Dude. I did WFH type work for 5 years. If you're stuck working from home and have no way to get out and socialize or be around other people, after a while you really do start suffering mental issues.  I've been stuck at home for over a month now because of the lockdowns, and let me tell you, it has made my quality of life and mental health a major issue because I have no way to get out around other people in person. It really does make a difference.
 
wruley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Better headline: Why Remote Work Sucks, According to Employers Upset They Can't Directly Control Every Aspect of Their Employees for Eight Hours a Day


Exactly! Prior to this virus, I literally went to the office here in Kansas city and VPN'd onto the network to do work on projects in Pittsburgh. I can do the exact same thing from home. However, at the office, they literally go cube by cube and take attendance twice a day...first thing in the morning and shortly after lunch. I enjoy the job and the pay is decent, but hate the kindergarten treatment.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who gives a fark what Money thinks about our psychological health, since money is what engineered all this dehumanizing work to begin with.
The whole farking point of business is to make us better cogs in the machine.  So sure, you hate Zoom, but we're all in the same boat here, let's try to make it work.  After all, you want to be a good gear, don't you?  Not one of those gears that grinds down and tears down the machine that pays you, right?   Because you're a good gear, you're a model of production.

Now get back on that computer and watch all those people, watching you.  They all want to be good gears too.  No, don't look at me.  I'm a bad gear.  Just keep watching your screen and you will be rewarded. .....

Sorry, but my lifelong hatred of being programmed, and my introversion, make this impossible.  Now fark off.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.