(Siouxland News)   If you're selling 12 ounce cans of Lysol for $65.99, Angel Soft toilet paper for $86.00, Bounty paper towels for $49.99, and Equate flushable wipes for $35.00, one might think you're price-gouging. One might think
36
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Son, you need to incorporate if you gonna pull that shiat.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do the 12 ounce cans of Lysol come with a straw or a syringe taped to the side?  Asking for a friend.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet Amazon can't figure out price gouging with simple math applied to a database.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the Lysol is for injecting purposes I say let him proceed with that one at least.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
when it comes to true capitalism, its not gouging.  It's supply and demand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Typical MSM going with an "Orange City Man Bad" story...
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm on the fence about this:  if someone is stupid enough to buy these things for this kind of money shouldn't they be allowed to be this stupid?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: when it comes to true capitalism, its not gouging.  It's supply and demand.

[Fark user image image 850x603]


Ever wonder if Douglas regretted that role?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: ltdanman44: when it comes to true capitalism, its not gouging.  It's supply and demand.

[Fark user image image 850x603]

Ever wonder if Douglas regretted that role?


Regret? Smug rich asshole is the only role he is capable of playing.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Toilet paper for $86???

Bidets start at $75

https://www.homedepot.com/b/Bath-Toil​e​ts-Toilet-Seats-Bidets-Bidets-Bidet-Pa​rts-Bidet-Seats/N-5yc1vZbza8?Ns=P_REP_​PRC_MODE|0
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But MAH FREE MARKUT!
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: OrionXVI: ltdanman44: when it comes to true capitalism, its not gouging.  It's supply and demand.

[Fark user image image 850x603]

Ever wonder if Douglas regretted that role?

Regret? Smug rich asshole is the only role he is capable of playing.


only Romancing the Stone fails to support your statement.
 
vert0
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Its frigging ebay.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for anyone fool enough to pay such prices.  They are legion, they will pay.
I have no objection to someone willing to take a fool's money.
My objection is that the seller here, absent any evidence in his favor, gathered these goods and hoarded them with the intent to make a large profit, at the market expense of other customers.  That is, he took needed product away from those in immediate need in order to resell them at panic-inflated prices.
I don't believe that's encoded in the law, and the closest charge that would apply is gouging.  If so, then prosecute to the fullest extent.  Then do it some more.  There is a lesson that's needs be applied.  That lesson is about not screwing over your neighbors.
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since this is on eBay, nobody is forced to bid on the products. If you are willing to bid or pay $86 for Angel Soft toilet paper I say knock yourself out.
 
patricula
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I'm on the fence about this:  if someone is stupid enough to buy these things for this kind of money shouldn't they be allowed to be this stupid?


I'm on the fence too.

I would think it depends on how his price was set, yes? If I put the box of masks I got from work on eBay for $4 but a bidding war pushes it up to $100, am I gouging?

(No, I am not selling my work-issued masks.)
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Subtonic: OrionXVI: ltdanman44: when it comes to true capitalism, its not gouging.  It's supply and demand.

[Fark user image image 850x603]

Ever wonder if Douglas regretted that role?

Regret? Smug rich asshole is the only role he is capable of playing.

only Romancing the Stone fails to support your statement.


Never seen it so it doesn't count.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Subtonic: OrionXVI: ltdanman44: when it comes to true capitalism, its not gouging.  It's supply and demand.

[Fark user image image 850x603]

Ever wonder if Douglas regretted that role?

Regret? Smug rich asshole is the only role he is capable of playing.

only Romancing the Stone fails to support your statement.


I agree.  And then there was "Falling Down"....
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patricula: Porkbelly: I'm on the fence about this:  if someone is stupid enough to buy these things for this kind of money shouldn't they be allowed to be this stupid?

I'm on the fence too.

I would think it depends on how his price was set, yes? If I put the box of masks I got from work on eBay for $4 but a bidding war pushes it up to $100, am I gouging?

(No, I am not selling my work-issued masks.)


So you're just stealing them from the hospital then? Pretty smart.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I'm on the fence about this:  if someone is stupid enough to buy these things for this kind of money shouldn't they be allowed to be this stupid?


I'm with you. I thought the whole purpose of eBay was to sell whatever you want for whatever price you can get out of it? I mean, the prices are right there, and anyone can choose to NOT buy them right? I'm not going to bother looking but surely there are other sellers with more reasonable prices. (Remember a few years back when that bonehead sold an X-box boxfor an exorbitant price?) Prices like those are a good way to discourage hoarding.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: mybluemake: Subtonic: OrionXVI: ltdanman44: when it comes to true capitalism, its not gouging.  It's supply and demand.

[Fark user image image 850x603]

Ever wonder if Douglas regretted that role?

Regret? Smug rich asshole is the only role he is capable of playing.

only Romancing the Stone fails to support your statement.

I agree.  And then there was "Falling Down"....


STOP MAKING ME WRONG GODDAMN IT
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
According to court documents, Noteboom was selling a 12 ounce can of Lysol for $65.99, Angel Soft toilet paper 12 count for $86.00, Bounty paper towels 6 count for $49.99, Equate flushable wipes for $35.00.

Now this is Angel Soft, from Mexico. Very good stuff. This is Charmin, different, but equally good. And this is Equate Flushable Wipes from the Hartz Mountains of Germany. Now the first two are the same, forty-five a roll - those are friend prices - but this one...
(pointing to the Equate)
...this one's a little more expensive. It's fifty-five. But when you wipe, you'll know where that extra money went. Nothing wrong with the first two. They're real, real, real, good for shiat. But this one's a farkin' madman.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I live in NJ, we were hard hit. At this juncture, while limited, I can find everything I need. Sometimes requiring more than one stop, with the obligatory mask (at 60 going on 61, I also wear gloves). We never hoarded anything, though we did have a 30 pack of toilet paper before everything hit the fan (so to speak). Prices up a bit, but not by an unexpected amount. Gas it at $1.77. Too bad I have nowhere to go.

/for full disclosure, I could even find bleach and Lysol. And no, it never occurred to us to drink or inject it. The liquor stores are open, so covered.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

patricula: Porkbelly: I'm on the fence about this:  if someone is stupid enough to buy these things for this kind of money shouldn't they be allowed to be this stupid?

I'm on the fence too.

I would think it depends on how his price was set, yes? If I put the box of masks I got from work on eBay for $4 but a bidding war pushes it up to $100, am I gouging?

(No, I am not selling my work-issued masks.)


I inferred from the article that he was setting a fixed price, the buy-it-now option, rather than a bidding war.
If you started your masks at $4, and there were enough fools to make it $400, that's not gouging, that's just letting the market decide.  Where the market is populated with numbskulls.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Subtonic: OrionXVI: ltdanman44: when it comes to true capitalism, its not gouging.  It's supply and demand.

[Fark user image image 850x603]

Ever wonder if Douglas regretted that role?

Regret? Smug rich asshole is the only role he is capable of playing.

only Romancing the Stone fails to support your statement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's ebay .. You can ask $10000 for a bar of soap if you want to .. If you don't like the price , shop somewhere else ..
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: I live in NJ, we were hard hit. At this juncture, while limited, I can find everything I need. Sometimes requiring more than one stop, with the obligatory mask (at 60 going on 61, I also wear gloves). We never hoarded anything, though we did have a 30 pack of toilet paper before everything hit the fan (so to speak). Prices up a bit, but not by an unexpected amount. Gas it at $1.77. Too bad I have nowhere to go.

/for full disclosure, I could even find bleach and Lysol. And no, it never occurred to us to drink or inject it. The liquor stores are open, so covered.


I'm on the other side of the Delaware River so I quite envy you there. You could go to a distillery but that is pricey and they are sold out on everything but overpriced gin. Thankfully that goddamn state website finally let me order at 2am last saturday. Finally got my 6 bottles toady, but damn does that shipping take a bite. Rumor is you can do curbside at one store per county but can't confirm.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One might think
You might think.

Just popped into my head from reading that headline

/ RIP Mr O
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or a 4 oz jar of yeast for $22.50 on Amazon.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't get the paper towel thing, toilet paper is necessary for the obvious reasons, but rags can replace paper towels for pretty much everything.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spirit Hammer: Porkbelly: I'm on the fence about this:  if someone is stupid enough to buy these things for this kind of money shouldn't they be allowed to be this stupid?

I'm with you. I thought the whole purpose of eBay was to sell whatever you want for whatever price you can get out of it? I mean, the prices are right there, and anyone can choose to NOT buy them right? I'm not going to bother looking but surely there are other sellers with more reasonable prices. (Remember a few years back when that bonehead sold an X-box boxfor an exorbitant price?) Prices like those are a good way to discourage hoarding.


However I failed to consider that he might have hoarded those goods himself, with the intention of screwing people in need, so in that case, fark him.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
items on eBay

He can sell it for that, it does not mean people are going to buy it for that. I don't think this suit has a leg to stand on.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I'm on the fence about this:  if someone is stupid enough to buy these things for this kind of money shouldn't they be allowed to be this stupid?


Except the assholes doing this are the same assholes who fill up shopping carts with hundreds of rolls of toilet paper at Walmart, and then sell those at marked up prices online.  They caused the shortages in the first place, leaving people like me without toilet paper because the shelves are still empty.  A 6-pack of store brand will last more than a month, but I can't find any.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: I don't get the paper towel thing, toilet paper is necessary for the obvious reasons, but rags can replace paper towels for pretty much everything.


Anything is TP if you're brave enough.
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Being that it's eBay, I don't see the issue. There's are all kinds of obscenely priced crap on there, and anytime you're buying from an individual using eBay or some other site like it as a conduit, it's always buyer beware. Hospitals can charge $100 for a few Tylenol and a bandage. Prisoners get paid $.12 per hour to work in sweatshop conditions.
It's the American way.
 
