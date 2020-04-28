 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1945, the Italian people decided there were more important things than having the trains run on time   (history.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's part of my personal rating scale for evil dictators. If only one of them could be executed by an angry mob and hung out for display like a slab of meat, would I substitute ... for Mussolini?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is the Secret Service at my door?
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, now that's how you deal with a tyrant.
 
Znuh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
More than OK with this. More than OK with it being applied today.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


il duce / il douche
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of histories great photographs.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Mussolini is still fairly popular in Italy.

I'd hate to see what they do to someone they don't like.
 
GodComplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Fun fact: Mussolini is still fairly popular in Italy.

I'd hate to see what they do to someone they don't like.


Well he was pro union, pro government control of industry, and pro confiscation of wealth from the elites. It's just that people aren't keen on that whole authoritarian oppression thing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let's see the German Paratroopers get him out of THAT jam.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Fun fact: Mussolini is still fairly popular in Italy.

I'd hate to see what they do to someone they don't like.


His daughter got elected to the Italian Senate which sounds racist if you're not Italian

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Would run a train on her and be on time
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Fun fact: Mussolini is still fairly popular in Italy.

I'd hate to see what they do to someone they don't like.


How popular?  Are we talking level of support like neo-Nazis in Germany, or closer to the 50% level?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sorry Grand daughter.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Znuh: More than OK with this. More than OK with it being applied today.


You should not wish to see an American President deposed in this way. It would represent the end of everything good this country has ever represented, and would almost certainly trigger a full scale civil war.

Now, wishing for the President, his adult children, and his closest advisors to spend the rest of their lives in a Federal penitentiary after being convicted in a fair trial by a jury of their peers for the multiple felonies they've convicted in the past few years?   That's totes OK.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why is the Secret Service at my door?


Ceiling Mike Pence watches you masterbate
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Frank N Stein: Fun fact: Mussolini is still fairly popular in Italy.

I'd hate to see what they do to someone they don't like.

His daughter got elected to the Italian Senate which sounds racist if you're not Italian

[upload.wikimedia.org image 180x240]

Would run a train on her and be on time


Those are some DSLs if I ever saw some
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Grandad was a tank commander in the Italian campaign under General Clark. The war for him ended in Rome.  I wonder if he got their before or after Mussolini got strung up?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Warthog: Znuh: More than OK with this. More than OK with it being applied today.

You should not wish to see an American President deposed in this way. It would represent the end of everything good this country has ever represented, and would almost certainly trigger a full scale civil war.

Now, wishing for the President, his adult children, and his closest advisors to spend the rest of their lives in a Federal penitentiary after being convicted in a fair trial by a jury of their peers for the multiple felonies they've convicted in the past few years?   That's totes OK.


I've No More Fucks To Give
Youtube TXK03FHVsHk
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Harry Freakstorm: Frank N Stein: Fun fact: Mussolini is still fairly popular in Italy.

I'd hate to see what they do to someone they don't like.

His daughter got elected to the Italian Senate which sounds racist if you're not Italian

[upload.wikimedia.org image 180x240]

Would run a train on her and be on time

Those are some DSLs if I ever saw some


Now that's just rude. For shame.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Both sides were bad!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anything like this?????
 
