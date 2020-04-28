 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   The official Fark-sponsored cure for Coronavirus has failed initial trials in Iran   (aljazeera.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary, Iran, Middle East, Methanol, alcohol poisoning, Donald Trump, Iranian health ministry spokesman, Hossein Hassanian, Ethanol  
•       •       •

1554 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 1:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Methanol?  (Reads TFA), yup, even most Farkers won't touch that stuff.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, Muslim's inexperience with booze can be traced to the culprit. Everyone here knows you avoid the best of beverages that make you go blind. Those are only for emergencies and cousins you don't like.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Thunderbird is off the list.
MD 20/20 Watermelon is the next on the list...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?


You really think people would do that? Violate religious doctrine?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?

You really think people would do that? Violate religious doctrine?


Well, look what happened this time. So, yes, Once. And then Islam-Jesus will strike them down with blindness and other disabling issues. Doesn't seem very nice.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Methahol?!? Meth-infused alcohol?!?

*reads again*

Oh. Never mind...
 
madgonad
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?

You really think people would do that? Violate religious doctrine?


Well, ethanol is against the Koran.

Nothing in there about methanol...

/there is a good possibility that this loophole is the cause
 
Millennium
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Methanol? Subby, have you been reading too many Trump tweets or something?
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The collective IQ of society is raising rapidly, and I'm here for it 100%.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?


No beer. No bacon.

No wonder they they are so cranky.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Interestingly if you inhale methanol fumes, one way of dealing with it is consuming ethanol because your body processes it first and so you can pee out the methanol because it's broken down.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holy crap, someone other than Trump gave out bad/lethal medical advice? I'm freaking shocked. I thought that orange motherfarker was going to copyright bad Coronavirus medical advice, he dishes out so farking much of it.

(Reads the last part of TFA)
OK, we might be OK here... Some people may have still been following Trump's bad advice on disinfectants, and just substituted methanol for Lysol.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Methahol?!? Meth-infused alcohol?!?

*reads again*

Oh. Never mind...


That's what I use to wash down my mushroom-weed-coca salad.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fellow Farkers, it's time to execute Order 66.  Send in the Spice Girls
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

madgonad: Cagey B: Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?

You really think people would do that? Violate religious doctrine?

Well, ethanol is against the Koran.

Nothing in there about methanol...

/there is a good possibility that this loophole is the cause


Yes, Mohamed was a noted organic chemist & thus spake:
Drink not of the spirits containing 2 carbon atoms, for those who drink of that liquid shall burn in Hell.
Only drink of the spirits containing 1 Carbon atom or 3 carbon atoms, for those are halal.

What about the esthers and organo-hydroxides?

//somehow I don't think so
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

madgonad: Cagey B: Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?

You really think people would do that? Violate religious doctrine?

Well, ethanol is against the Koran.

Nothing in there about methanol...

/there is a good possibility that this loophole is the cause


The specific warning is against wine, the more devoted the sect the stricter the adherence. I have known many Muslims that would drink whiskey, but never touch anything fermented from grapes.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, of course it didn't. You can just start slamming down shots and pray it works. It takes careful nurturing and maintenance to ensure that your body becomes a microbiome in which no virus or bacteria that is evolved to survive in normal humans can survive in the toxic hellhole of your own body.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

starsrift: Well, of course it didn't. You can't just start slamming down shots and pray it works. It takes careful nurturing and maintenance to ensure that your body becomes a microbiome in which no virus or bacteria that is evolved to survive in normal humans can survive in the toxic hellhole of your own body.


/ ftfm
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

starsrift: starsrift: Well, of course it didn't. You can't just start slamming down shots and pray it works. It takes careful nurturing and maintenance to ensure that your body becomes a microbiome in which no virus or bacteria that is evolved to survive in normal humans can survive in the toxic hellhole of your own body.

/ ftfm


I think the Buddhist used to practice something like this...
 
Resin33
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's the problem with living in an Islamic state. It makes you a lightweight.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Resin33: That's the problem with living in an Islamic state. It makes you a lightweight.


If you are consuming methanol, then everyone is a lightweight.
 
Marine1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

madgonad: Cagey B: Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?

You really think people would do that? Violate religious doctrine?

Well, ethanol is against the Koran.

Nothing in there about methanol...

/there is a good possibility that this loophole is the cause


Quran, no.

Laws of biology, absolutely.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
sfweekly.comView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't imagine how gross that was to drink....
 
rcain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I recently stocked up on Mezcal and I'm feeling as healthy as an ox!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Fellow Farkers, it's time to execute Order 66.  Send in the Spice Girls


Is that what you want? What you really, really want?!?
 
smunns
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember when the US government killed untold numbers of Americans by deliberately poisoning them with Methanol..... if only Iran had a US history course in the curriculum.
https://slate.com/technology/2010/02/​t​he-little-told-story-of-how-the-u-s-go​vernment-poisoned-alcohol-during-prohi​bition.html
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know methanol is toxic when ingested but it's still okay for topical use(hand sanitizer) right?  Or is it touch this stuff and DIE.  I know it's off this topic but just something TFA made me wonder about.
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Fellow Farkers, it's time to execute Order 66.  Send in the Spice Girls


CSB: A few years ago, I bought a dozen or so already-old Spice Girl little figurines at a dollar store. I mean, they were 15 years old and already selling on Ebay for a few bucks each. I'm a college prof, and I started secretly putting them on the bulletin board, etc, in the halls near my office and a few days later I started hearing students talking about who was doing this?

Soon thereafter, I found pinned to the board where I left one, a hand-written note that said, "THANK YOU, SPICE GIRL PHANTOM"

That note is now on my office bulletin board.

/SPICE GIRL PHANTOM
//Nowadays I do it with tiny Marvel superheroes or wee dinosaurs
///Still have one Posh
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Methahol?!? Meth-infused alcohol?!?

*reads again*

Oh. Never mind...


Florida man needs to create that stuff. It could be the next cocaine market! Whoever creates it first becomes a billionaire!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Fellow Farkers, it's time to execute Order 66.  Send in the Spice Girls


Thought that was order 69?
 
acomenzo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"In Iran, the government mandates that manufacturers of toxic methanol add an artificial colour to their products so the public can tell it apart from ethanol, the kind of alcohol that can be used in cleaning wounds."

I read that last line in the article with a silent <*wink*> emoticon.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: madgonad: Cagey B: Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?

You really think people would do that? Violate religious doctrine?

Well, ethanol is against the Koran.

Nothing in there about methanol...

/there is a good possibility that this loophole is the cause

Yes, Mohamed was a noted organic chemist & thus spake:
Drink not of the spirits containing 2 carbon atoms, for those who drink of that liquid shall burn in Hell.
Only drink of the spirits containing 1 Carbon atom or 3 carbon atoms, for those are halal.

What about the esthers and organo-hydroxides?

//somehow I don't think so


No, the esthers are Judaic, not Islamic.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trump 'did not promote' injecting disinfectant to combat coronavirus
Youtube Z-MV9sdxzcM
 
Smirkles37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

starsrift: starsrift: Well, of course it didn't. You can't just start slamming down shots and pray it works. It takes careful nurturing and maintenance to ensure that your body becomes a microbiome in which no virus or bacteria that is evolved to survive in normal humans can survive in the toxic hellhole of your own body.

/ ftfm


Working for me so far! And yes it is hard work.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should have drank the TrumpBleach....
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Methanol?  (Reads TFA), yup, even most Farkers won't touch that stuff.


It's only Krokodil and ETHanol for me.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: Cagey B: Destructor: Wait a minute. Isn't alcohol an Islamic no-no? Don't they wind up in hell, submerged in molten brass or something for all time?

You really think people would do that? Violate religious doctrine?

Well, ethanol is against the Koran.

Nothing in there about methanol...

/there is a good possibility that this loophole is the cause


What horrific restrictions. But hey, at least 50 virgins in paradise for the men.

/what do women get?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

seelorq: Hendawg: Fellow Farkers, it's time to execute Order 66.  Send in the Spice Girls

CSB: A few years ago, I bought a dozen or so already-old Spice Girl little figurines at a dollar store. I mean, they were 15 years old and already selling on Ebay for a few bucks each. I'm a college prof, and I started secretly putting them on the bulletin board, etc, in the halls near my office and a few days later I started hearing students talking about who was doing this?

Soon thereafter, I found pinned to the board where I left one, a hand-written note that said, "THANK YOU, SPICE GIRL PHANTOM"

That note is now on my office bulletin board.

/SPICE GIRL PHANTOM
//Nowadays I do it with tiny Marvel superheroes or wee dinosaurs
///Still have one Posh


I really, really like this story! :-)
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ethanol works, I probably have not yet died from Covid-19.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.