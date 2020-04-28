 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   China accuses U.S. of 'telling barefaced lies' over Coronavirus, possibly after hurriedly putting on a fake mustache   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Coronavirus, Pandemic, South China Sea, Severe acute respiratory syndrome  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, who's wearing the fake mustache?  China, the US, or Coronavirus?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've never seen any of them wearing masks, so calling them bare-faced liars is absolutely correct.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah sure China. Meanwhile real experts think that between 1-3 million people were infected and at least 50-100k people died.

So keep lying you bastards.

Australia is opening an investigation into the chinese cover up of the disease and China aint happy about it at all.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear China,

If you really want to make the lying Orange Man go away....publish all the crap you have on him. Everything. Even the PP tape.

I didn't think that I really needed to spell that out for you,

Scotch
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China.

This is the pot calling the kettle black.

Praytell, China, what are those lies? Can you refute them without resorting to lies and distortions, yourself?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Even the PP tape.


You guys still holding on to that?
 
jammer2k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 850x566]

I've never seen any of them wearing masks, so calling them bare-faced liars is absolutely correct.


Of course they are wearing masks, else wise we could see if they are Lizard People or Molemen
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Yeah sure China. Meanwhile real experts think that between 1-3 million people were infected and at least 50-100k people died.

So keep lying you bastards.

Australia is opening an investigation into the chinese cover up of the disease and China aint happy about it at all.


To be fair (TOO BE FAIRRRRRRR).....This is Donald Trump we're talking about. He not know for telling the truth.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark 🇨🇳
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: iheartscotch: Even the PP tape.

You guys still holding on to that?


I mean.....I'd also accept his school transcript or his tax returns. He's openly acknowledged that those would make him look bad
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Trump* as our president, it's kinda hard to deny.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that article was a grab bag of info with nothing to back it up. Nice pull, subby.

First of all, it's "bald-faced".

And if that headline you pulled from a bullet point is true, put me in a bathtub where I can swim in my millions and call me Madonna.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: iheartscotch: Even the PP tape.

You guys still holding on to that?


It's in the Coke.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.


but I thought that's how coronavirus got in your lungs? through the Sinoses?
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China.

This is the pot calling the kettle black.

Praytell, China, what are those lies? Can you refute them without resorting to lies and distortions, yourself?


Are you farking kidding me?  The us government spreads easily disprovable lies on a daily basis.  The leader of the us is a degenerate liar.  At this point, anyone saying that trump is telling the truth about anything has a hard burden to overcome.


Fark the Chinese government.  They are a dishonest bunch.  But calling trump a liar, is like saying the earth is round.  Only idiots need proof of that.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
jim32rr:Fark 🇨🇳

We are kicking their ass. 1/4 of the worlds deaths and 1/3 of of the worlds cases. Some day in the far future we will know the real numbers when the testing is available. Right now and onto the some unknown future of testing we'll get a better idea. All those Great tests right now are undergoing research into whether they work or not. Give us two more weeks, as Trump always said months ago, to get them. This is all China's fault. The buck stops there as our great leader says. Hail Trump!
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.


No, it's just a dumb and weak distraction from trump's negligence, corruption and incompetence.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I learned it from YOU, Dad!!
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China.

This is the pot calling the kettle black.

Praytell, China, what are those lies? Can you refute them without resorting to lies and distortions, yourself?


neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean, they aren't wrong. A right winger couldn't tell the truth if you pointed a gun to their head. Actually if you pointed a gun to their head they'd splooge their shorts and then still lie to you about something. And then probably try and steal your good silver. They're like the farking Sackville Bagginses that way.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It takes one to know one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

neongoats: I mean, they aren't wrong. A right winger couldn't tell the truth if you pointed a gun to their head. Actually if you pointed a gun to their head they'd splooge their shorts and then still lie to you about something. And then probably try and steal your good silver. They're like the farking Sackville Bagginses that way.


Hey, now, Lobelia Sackville-Baggins wound up in Lockholes for attacking one of the Chief's Men with an umbrella.  Don't tarnish that name so badly.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

webron: We Ate the Necco Wafers: China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China.

This is the pot calling the kettle black.

Praytell, China, what are those lies? Can you refute them without resorting to lies and distortions, yourself?

Are you farking kidding me?  The us government spreads easily disprovable lies on a daily basis.  The leader of the us is a degenerate liar.  At this point, anyone saying that trump is telling the truth about anything has a hard burden to overcome.


Fark the Chinese government.  They are a dishonest bunch.  But calling trump a liar, is like saying the earth is round.  Only idiots need proof of that.


Nono. They're big boys. They can answer for themselves.

Go ahead, China. What are the lies?
 
JNowe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.


You're right.  The Sino Virus is the incorrect term for this.  A more appropriate term would be a Sino Virus.  There will be more.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: I mean, they aren't wrong. A right winger couldn't tell the truth if you pointed a gun to their head. Actually if you pointed a gun to their head they'd splooge their shorts and then still lie to you about something. And then probably try and steal your good silver. They're like the farking Sackville Bagginses that way.


My old neighbor is a trumper all the way but she is only old and stupid. She is not a crook. She only has an IQ of about 85.  You forgot the stupid part. She loves her brother who is gay but snorts the party line like a coke addict.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JNowe: Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.

You're right.  The Sino Virus is the incorrect term for this.  A more appropriate term would be a Sino Virus.  There will be more.


Are you saying, that in terms of viruses, we'll be facing Sino waves?  Because I think that might be going off on a tangent.

/Yes, I know puns cause acute pain
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JNowe: Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.

You're right.  The Sino Virus is the incorrect term for this.  A more appropriate term would be a Sino Virus.  There will be more.


Too late. Magavirus has already stuck permanently - Sino Virus isn't going to happen.
Like fetch.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah sure China. Meanwhile real experts think that between 1-3 million people were infected and at least 50-100k people died.

So keep lying you bastards.

Australia is opening an investigation into the chinese cover up of the disease and China aint happy about it at all.


China lied.  They would never have been able to fully contain it though, and if the reaction was the same here if it wouldn't matter if they lied or not.

And they're not wrong about the blame trying to distract from a shiatty response...

They lied, doesn't change what happened here.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China.

This is the pot calling the kettle black.

Praytell, China, what are those lies? Can you refute them without resorting to lies and distortions, yourself?


You are kidding right?  Here is just a SHORT list of Trumps lies on Corona.  In no way inclusive, just some highlights I have noted.
Democrat Hoax.
COVID-19.
"It's going to disappear. One day it's like a miracle-it will disappear."
deaths by suicide "definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we're talking about"
The Trump White House "inherited" a "broken," "bad," and "obsolete" test for the coronavirus.
"Anybody that needs a test, gets a test. We-they're there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful."
private-health-insurance companies had "agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments, and to prevent surprise medical billing."
Google engineers are building a website to help Americans determine whether they need testing for the coronavirus and to direct them to their nearest testing site.
The United States has outpaced South Korea's COVID-19 testing: "We're going up proportionally very rapidly,"
All U.S. citizens arriving from Europe would be subject to medical screening, COVID-19 testing, and quarantine if necessary.
"We stopped all of Europe" with a travel ban
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The CCP makes Trump look like a saint.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

haknudsen: We Ate the Necco Wafers: China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China.

This is the pot calling the kettle black.

Praytell, China, what are those lies? Can you refute them without resorting to lies and distortions, yourself?

You are kidding right?  Here is just a SHORT list of Trumps lies on Corona.  In no way inclusive, just some highlights I have noted.
Democrat Hoax.
COVID-19.
"It's going to disappear. One day it's like a miracle-it will disappear."
deaths by suicide "definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we're talking about"
The Trump White House "inherited" a "broken," "bad," and "obsolete" test for the coronavirus.
"Anybody that needs a test, gets a test. We-they're there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful."
private-health-insurance companies had "agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments, and to prevent surprise medical billing."
Google engineers are building a website to help Americans determine whether they need testing for the coronavirus and to direct them to their nearest testing site.
The United States has outpaced South Korea's COVID-19 testing: "We're going up proportionally very rapidly,"
All U.S. citizens arriving from Europe would be subject to medical screening, COVID-19 testing, and quarantine if necessary.
"We stopped all of Europe" with a travel ban


I see. But none of that has anything to do with China.

So is this accusation just a way to deflect criticism? It sure seems like it.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in reality:

The Chinese government mishandled the virus response from the beginning and doomed an unknown number of people to a terrible death.

In conclusion:

Get farked, commies.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: The CCP makes Trump look like a saint.


Tell it to the dead
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: iheartscotch: Even the PP tape.

You guys still holding on to that?


Can't be good for the kidneys...
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jammer2k: evilsofa: [Fark user image 850x566]

I've never seen any of them wearing masks, so calling them bare-faced liars is absolutely correct.

Of course they are wearing masks, else wise we could see if they are Lizard People or Molemen


On the other hand, the mole women were pretty hot...
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.


Easy mistake.

China's official policy is See No Virus.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: The CCP makes Trump look like a saint.


True that. People whined about him stopping immigration from a small portion of the muslim world but say nothing about the CCP putting most of China's muslims in concentration camps for re-education.

We'll get the truth from Winnie the Flu about the time the CCP apologizes for the Tienanmen Square massacre.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

webron: Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.

No, it's just a dumb and weak distraction from trump's negligence, corruption and incompetence.


Okay, suspicious ultrafark zombie account with no approved links!
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JNowe: Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.

You're right.  The Sino Virus is the incorrect term for this.  A more appropriate term would be a Sino Virus.  There will be more.


This is already the second one
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: JNowe: Frank N Stein: Please don't call this the Sino Virus. That's very bad guys.

You're right.  The Sino Virus is the incorrect term for this.  A more appropriate term would be a Sino Virus.  There will be more.

Are you saying, that in terms of viruses, we'll be facing Sino waves?  Because I think that might be going off on a tangent.

/Yes, I know puns cause acute pain


Cos, don't be so hyperbolic.
 
