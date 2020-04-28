 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   It's that age-old story: boy meets girl, boy and girl caught in bed together by girl's stepdad, boy and girl hire hitman to kill stepdad   (wjactv.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this movie, it seemed headed to a different ending, but admittedly I lost interest about five minutes in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Central Pennsylvania.
Not the eastern, Dauphin country one they like to think is central PA, that they call Central PA, but the heartland, Penn State raping kids in the showers, incest and safe haven for pervy priests Central PA.
Mmm. Mmm. Creepy.
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In their defense, it is a rather boringly common scenario, both in films and real life.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I saw this movie, it seemed headed to a different ending, but admittedly I lost interest about five minutes in.


Less hitman, more spitroast.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how good of a hitman they could afford? I doubt it would even be "Tiger King" quality.
 
FarkFerkel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Central Pennsylvania.
Not the eastern, Dauphin country one they like to think is central PA, that they call Central PA, but the heartland, Penn State raping kids in the showers, incest and safe haven for pervy priests Central PA.
Mmm. Mmm. Creepy.



Pennsyltucky. Philly in the East, Pittsburgh in  the West, Kentucky in between.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodyear?

No, the worst.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sooo hott..

Had to be Pensy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


KEEP ON SCRATCHIN'!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CASCADE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man and his teenage girlfriend plotted to have her stepfather killed after he caught them in bed together.

They say the plan was foiled when the would-be hit man went to police.

Charges leveled Friday against the 19-year-old Williamsport man and his 16-year-old girlfriend from nearby Cascade include solicitation to commit murder.

Bail for each was set at $1 million.

The girl is charged as a juvenile.

Authorities say the stepdaughter told investigators that it was Weaver's idea and that she was on board.
The charges say she later claimed she just wanted him hurt.

J School 101:  If you use the last name in paragraph 6, you should identify him with his full name and a city of residence in paragraph 5 or 4 or 3 or 2 or 1.  Probably edited it out to protect the juvie.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or there's the PornHub version: boy meets girl, boy and girl caught in bed together by girl's stepdad, stepdad joins in.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she hot?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy meets girl under the light of a silvery moon, which explodes for no discernible reason.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They say the plan was foiled when the would-be hit man went to police.

I'm just surprised that the hitman wasn't himself a cop.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: They say the plan was foiled when the would-be hit man went to police.

I'm just surprised that the hitman wasn't himself a cop.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I could beat off to this if she was older.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's a version of Romeo and Juliet you might get high school kids to read.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

darth_badger: I could beat off to this if she was older.


Shut up, you still beat off to it.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The only bit I'm surprised about is that the would be hitman wasn't an undercover cop.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait so Sean Penn did not kill Vincent D'Onofrio?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
