(Al Jazeera)   Iranian satellite launch 'sends message' to the world. They hope that someone gets their, they hope that someone gets their, they hope that someone gets their message in a rocket   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Interesting, Ballistic missile, Intercontinental ballistic missile, Rocket, Nuclear weapon, successful launch of its first military satellite, Iran, United Nations, Missile  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And Iran
Iran's so far away
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it sending out an SOS?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And that message is "you'd be a halfway-decent country if you just ditched the religious nutjobs ruining your governme..."

...waitaminute...
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every launch you fake.
Every boat you take.
Every hostage you make
Every nuke you create
I'll be watching you
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Satellites are expensive and Iran looks ready to cooperate with the community of nations and stop supporting terrorism. A few pallets of cash should get them over that hump.  We should help them out.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They've gotten better at Photoshop?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You all know if you were in country, you'd be in big trouble.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A cubesat launched on a military missile is not that impressive for a country.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Adobe really needs to pull their Photoshop license.
 
